UUUU Stock Soared 300% in 6 Months—Any More Fuel Left in the Tank?

UUUU Stock Soared 300% in 6 Months—Any More Fuel Left in the Tank?

By Joey Frenette

Sep 26, 2025  |  Updated 8:57 AM ET

The AI revolution has sparked a massive melt-up across the nuclear energy plays in recent years. From the shares of the small modular reactor (SML) innovators to uranium producers, the AI wave can now be felt across the nuclear energy scene, with some relatively unknown names rising up after flying mostly under the radar just a year ago.

Take shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU), which have been making headlines this year, thanks in part to its latest 318% gain in three months. Undoubtedly, the uranium and rare earth miner went from a lesser-known, but promising small-cap to a $4 billion firm that will play a growing role in fuelling the growing appetite for uranium as AI data centers go online at a swift pace over the next few years.

Key Points

  • Energy Fuels has a front-row seat to the nuclear energy and rare earth metals boom. The stock has already quadrupled in a few short months, though.
  • Energy Fuels knows how to ramp up and keep operating costs low. As uranium and rare earth metal prices surge, the tailwinds may be difficult to fathom.
  • Shares are getting pricier by the day, and analyst price targets have yet to catch up.
Lots of tailwinds at the back of Energy Fuels

With the price of uranium gaining traction and new partnerships with Vulcan Elements on rare earth magnets, Energy Fuels seems to be in all the right places in the early innings of what could be a multi-year super cycle in AI. Of course, time will tell where large language models and agentic AI go next.

Either way, many of the new data centers being constructed will be powered by nuclear energy, and with that, will increase demand for fuel. It’s difficult to predict how much higher uranium prices can rise from here as hyperscalers look to back up the truck on the next generation of GPUs and custom AI chips. In any case, I don’t think it’s all too far-fetched to envision all-time highs over the foreseeable future, especially if investors and analysts continue to underestimate the power consumption of these new AI data centers.

In any case, Energy Fuels is well-equipped to really ramp up production. The company recently hiked its sales guidance and is well-equipped to keep production costs low. Of course, as America’s top uranium producer, there are bound to be benefits as the Trump administration looks to set the stage for an environment that’s conducive to maintaining (and even gaining further ground) on the nation’s AI lead.

What about valuation? 

Indeed, for a stock that’s more than quadrupled in half a year, it’s important to stay cautious and not ignore the valuation factor. With the latest rare earth magnets deal in the books, shares of UUUU have been so incredibly hot that they actually were able to rally more than 2% on Thursday’s session. Indeed, the S&P may be on a bit of a losing streak (three straight sessions in the red), but Energy Fuels hasn’t lost any of its luster.

While higher uranium prices are the most obvious driver of further appreciation, it’s unclear how much of such expectations are already priced into the shares at $17 and change. At over 51 times price-to-sales (P/S), UUUU stock is, by no means, cheap. That said, for one of the growthiest commodity producers in America, such a name doesn’t deserve to trade at anything less than a big, fat premium.

If Energy Fuels can keep ramping production at low cost and its latest rare earth deal pays off, perhaps the latest run in UUUU stock has legs to run into year’s end. However, given where Wall Street analyst price targets currently stand, I do think there’s considerable risk for investors looking to put new money to work here.

Pending a sudden spike in uranium prices, I’d be more inclined to wait for a sell-off before starting a position. Either way, it’s the long-term opportunity in the name that has me most excited, as the firm embarks on new projects to capitalize on the opportunity in uranium and rare earth metals, both of which are critical to advancing America’s lead in tech.

The image featured for this article is © Joaquin Corbalan P / Shutterstock.com

