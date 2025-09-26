UUUU Stock Soared 300% in 6 Months—Any More Fuel Left in the Tank?

Investing
By
Joey Frenette
Sep 26, 2025 | Updated 8:57 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The AI revolution has sparked a massive melt-up across the nuclear energy plays in recent years. From the shares of the small modular reactor (SML) innovators to uranium producers, the AI wave can now be felt across the nuclear energy scene, with some relatively unknown names rising up after flying mostly under the radar just a year ago.
Take shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU), which have been making headlines this year, thanks in part to its latest 318% gain in three months. Undoubtedly, the uranium and rare earth miner went from a lesser-known, but promising small-cap to a $4 billion firm that will play a growing role in fuelling the growing appetite for uranium as AI data centers go online at a swift pace over the next few years.
With the price of uranium gaining traction and new partnerships with Vulcan Elements on rare earth magnets, Energy Fuels seems to be in all the right places in the early innings of what could be a multi-year super cycle in AI. Of course, time will tell where large language models and agentic AI go next.
Either way, many of the new data centers being constructed will be powered by nuclear energy, and with that, will increase demand for fuel. It’s difficult to predict how much higher uranium prices can rise from here as hyperscalers look to back up the truck on the next generation of GPUs and custom AI chips. In any case, I don’t think it’s all too far-fetched to envision all-time highs over the foreseeable future, especially if investors and analysts continue to underestimate the power consumption of these new AI data centers.
In any case, Energy Fuels is well-equipped to really ramp up production. The company recently hiked its sales guidance and is well-equipped to keep production costs low. Of course, as America’s top uranium producer, there are bound to be benefits as the Trump administration looks to set the stage for an environment that’s conducive to maintaining (and even gaining further ground) on the nation’s AI lead.
Indeed, for a stock that’s more than quadrupled in half a year, it’s important to stay cautious and not ignore the valuation factor. With the latest rare earth magnets deal in the books, shares of UUUU have been so incredibly hot that they actually were able to rally more than 2% on Thursday’s session. Indeed, the S&P may be on a bit of a losing streak (three straight sessions in the red), but Energy Fuels hasn’t lost any of its luster.
While higher uranium prices are the most obvious driver of further appreciation, it’s unclear how much of such expectations are already priced into the shares at $17 and change. At over 51 times price-to-sales (P/S), UUUU stock is, by no means, cheap. That said, for one of the growthiest commodity producers in America, such a name doesn’t deserve to trade at anything less than a big, fat premium.
If Energy Fuels can keep ramping production at low cost and its latest rare earth deal pays off, perhaps the latest run in UUUU stock has legs to run into year’s end. However, given where Wall Street analyst price targets currently stand, I do think there’s considerable risk for investors looking to put new money to work here.
Pending a sudden spike in uranium prices, I’d be more inclined to wait for a sell-off before starting a position. Either way, it’s the long-term opportunity in the name that has me most excited, as the firm embarks on new projects to capitalize on the opportunity in uranium and rare earth metals, both of which are critical to advancing America’s lead in tech.
The image featured for this article is © Joaquin Corbalan P / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Surging Into the Spotlight Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company that is beginning to make waves…
These companies are poised to gain from their endeavors to build reserves and control costs, while investing in technology and…
The nuclear power utilities have really heated up as some tech titans turned to small nuclear reactors to help fuel…
Big tech’s impact on nuclear power stocks has been almost palpable. And while artificial intelligence (AI) data center demands could…
Rare earth metals are raw materials that you’ll find in various tech gadgets and everyday resources. These materials are hot…
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), a leader in mining, processing and supplying rare earths, is up more than 18% to…
A Growth Stock to Enrich Your Portfolio enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) is a U.S.-based uranium producer leveraging in-situ recovery (ISR) technology…
Uranium prices are up about 80% over the past 12 months, and uranium mining companies were along for the ride…
A Glowing Opportunity The uranium sector is poised for significant growth, driven by global energy demands and supportive policies. The…