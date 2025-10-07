S&P 500
Home > Investing > This ETF (SPXL) Can Triple Your Returns in a Bull Market

This ETF (SPXL) Can Triple Your Returns in a Bull Market

By David Moadel

Oct 7, 2025  |  Updated 11:52 AM ET

Key Points

  • The SPXL ETF does a good job of achieving 3x daily returns of the S&P 500 index.
  • However, investors shouldn’t count on SPXL to triple the gains of the S&P 500 over the long term.
Trading the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares  (NYSEARCA:SPXL) can be thrilling or chilling, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Depending on your tolerance for swift price moves, SPXL is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that might be completely right or wrong for you.

Along with a willingness to accept the risks, you should have a bullish outlook on the S&P 500 if you intend to hold the SPXL ETF. With the right mind-set and certain safeguards in place, you might profit handsomely from the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF.

Potential to Grow Your Account Quickly

To break it down into simple terms, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to achieve “daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%… of the performance of” the S&P 500 stock index. Thus, SPXL would be considered a bullish, triple/3x leveraged ETF.

Momentum-focused traders could look at the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF and envision growing their accounts rapidly. The S&P 500 is up 14.5% year to date, and the SPXL ETF is up 28%.

You might wonder why the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF is only up twice as much as the S&P 500 instead of three times as much. After all, SPXL is supposed to be triple-leveraged, right?

We’ll explain the fine print and the fund’s associated risks in a moment. For now, however, it’s worth noting that many stock-market bulls will find the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF to be strongly appealing. Unless some event (recession, war, etc.) derails this year’s stock-market rally, the SPXL ETF could produce huge gains in the coming months.

Paying for Convenience

To potentially magnify the gains of the S&P 500 index, you could trade S&P 500 futures contracts. However, not everyone wants to learn the ins and outs of leveraged futures trading, and it may require a large amount of capital.

For many investors, it will probably be more convenient and feasible to simply buy the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF. This ETF is tradable within many investment accounts and doesn’t require knowledge of futures contracts or other sophisticated asset types.

Be aware, though, that you’ll pay for the convenience that the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF offers. Specifically, the SPXL ETF automatically deducts 0.87% worth of operating expenses per year from the share price.

An annual expense ratio of 0.87% might not sound like much if you’re imagining vast profits from the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF. Nevertheless, the expenses can take a toll on your portfolio’s bottom line if you plan to hold SPXL for the long term.

The Impact of Volatility Decay

An even bigger risk than the fund’s expenses, though, is a phenomenon known as volatility decay. It explains why the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF has only doubled the year-to-date gains of the S&P 500 instead of tripling those gains.

Sure, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to achieve the “daily investment results” of 3x the S&P 500’s price moves. And in that respect, the SPXL ETF does a good job.

Due to volatility decay, however, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF won’t necessarily achieve 3x the S&P 500’s price gains over weeks, months, or years. For example, if the S&P 500 falls 1% and then rises 1% — or rises 1% and then falls 1% — SPXL will end up lower than where it started.

That type of up-and-down or down-and-up price action is bound to occur again and again with the S&P 500. Consequently, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF won’t produce the long-term results you might expect with a triple-leveraged S&P 500 fund.

Treat SPXL With Due Caution

At the end of the day, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF could benefit short-term traders. The fund does a respectable job of achieving triple-leveraged returns on the single-day price moves of the S&P 500 stock index.

Yet, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF isn’t ideal for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy. Due to the annual expenses and the volatility decay, SPXL is likely to produce disappointing results if you’re expecting triple-leveraged long-term gains on the S&P 500.

Furthermore, if the S&P 500 declines for a while, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF could lose value rapidly. Hence, it’s wise to only take a small share position if you plan to own the SPXL ETF, and be prepared to exit your position in a matter of days rather than weeks or months.

