Unlock Consistent Income: Top Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

Build a steady stream of passive income through these monthly dividend stocks.

While not risk-free, these companies spread risk across different geographical markets and provide a high-yield.

All of us could use a little extra cash each month. After fighting years of high inflation, market uncertainty, and increasing cost of living, monthly income could be a boon. As an investor, there’s a way to make it happen. There are several monthly dividend stocks that can make your money work for you.

And in 2025, market volatility has pushed the yield on several stocks higher. A high yield doesn’t mean higher risk. There are companies that have paid regular dividends for years, and they have the ability to sustain them. If you’re looking to build a source of monthly passive income, here are three companies that could boost your portfolio.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has a net lease model and owns experiential properties. It owns ski resorts, movie theaters, water parks, eat-and-play businesses, and other types of properties.

It had a tough time during the pandemic since its tenants were shutting down and the management had to suspend the dividends. However, the company bounced back, and the dividend too came back in 2021. It suffered during the pandemic because it had very high exposure to theaters and it is now trying to reduce the exposure to this property type. The process will take time, but EPR Properties is back on track now.

With rising demand for entertainment properties and an interest rate cut, EPR Properties could see significant growth ahead. The underperformance in 2020 was a one-time thing, and the company has rebounded well. It made a capital investment of $48.6 million in the second quarter and has committed $109 million for property development and redevelopment projects.

It has a yield of 6.51%, and the funds from operations payout ratio is close to 70%. Exchanging hands for $54, EPR stock is up 23% in 2025 and over 100% in the last five years. The company is set to report third-quarter results on October 30.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of the best monthly dividend stocks to own. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns properties across the United States and Europe and has a net lease model. It owns 15,600 properties and manages to keep the operating costs at a minimum.

A net lease requires the tenant to pay for the majority of the expenses. This is how Realty Income manages to sustain the dividends. It has a diversified mix of properties across different geographic regions. It has long-term net leases with some of the leading companies of the world, and the leases provide a stable income. Realty Income pays 75% of the income as dividends and retains the balance to expand its portfolio. A rate cut could benefit the business in the near term.

The stock has a yield of 5.48%, and it has a 30-year streak of annual dividend increases. It has raised the monthly dividend payment 132 times since going public and delivered 112 consecutive quarterly increases.

The company is on an acquisition spree and is investing billions in new properties. It has a presence across 91 industries and is still growing. Realty Income enjoys an occupancy rate of 98.6%, and the leases have annual rent increases, generating higher funds from operations.

AGNC Investment Group

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is slightly different from the REITs discussed above. It is a mortgage real estate investment trust and focuses only on agency residential mortgage-backed securities. It provides private capital to the housing market in the U.S. and improves liquidity in the residential real estate mortgage markets.

The company invests in mortgage-based securities, and since they are backed by government agencies like Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae, they’re comparatively low risk. It also invests in MBSes through repurchase agreements, which boost the yield.

AGNC Investment stock has a juicy yield of 14.17% and is exchanging hands for $10.16. It offers one of the highest monthly dividend yields. The stock has dropped due to the interest rate hikes, but as more rate cuts follow, it could see an upside.

The management expects a return on equity close to 20% on its new investments and this yield is enough to cover its current dividend and the operating costs. It has maintained the same dividend rate for over five consecutive years, which is impressive.

It has navigated the uncertain market and maintained a high yield throughout the years. ANGC’s business structure reduces credit risk, and its ability to sustain dividends through all market cycles adds to its reliability. If you’re looking for steady, passive income, ANGC is a worthwhile choice. Analysts are bullish on the stock and expect an upside.