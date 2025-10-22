S&P 500
6,699.70
-0.65%
Dow Jones
46,762.40
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
24,859.00
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,444.52
-1.81%
FTSE 100
9,501.00
+0.76%
Nikkei 225
48,755.50
-1.37%
Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Home > Investing > 2 Safer High-Yield Stocks That Can Pay Boomers for Life

Investing

2 Safer High-Yield Stocks That Can Pay Boomers for Life

2 Safer High-Yield Stocks That Can Pay Boomers for Life
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Baby Boomers seeking higher yields and less correlation to the S&P might wish to consider some fallen former market darlings while they’re going for cheap.
  • PFE and VZ are stellar high-yield dividend plays that are down, out, and might be secure from an AI-driven correction.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Baby Boomers should be looking to play things a bit more cautiously as stock valuations begin to climb across the board. Undoubtedly, if the “AI bubble” headlines have Boomers losing sleep, it’s worth the while to start rotating into some of the more defensive dividend payers out there.

There’s comfort involved with investing in a name that pays you every quarter (or month) in cash, regardless of what the share price ends up doing. And while pursuing higher yields via the likes of covered call ETFs can be a smart way to go for those who believe prospective market returns will be lower, I do think that sticking with the oversold higher-yielders can be a great way to land a magnificent dividend without capping one’s upside.

In this piece, we’ll look at three stocks that might be safer to “rotate” into for Baby Boomers who are retired (or are close to being) and seek less volatility with more yield than the S&P 500 can currently provide.

Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is a blue-chip biopharmaceutical firm that’s been forgotten about by many investors who may have bailed on the name after COVID shot sales fell off a cliff. The stock goes for just 13.0 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), with a 7% dividend yield now that the initial wave of optimism surrounding the TrumpRX deal has faded away. 

Though it’s really hard to tell how Pfizer’s fortunes will change, I do think the oncology pipeline is worth watching. Indeed, if some late-stage candidates graduate to become big revenue drivers, the high-yield dividend heavyweight might finally have what it takes to bottom out and bounce back.

Until then, there’s too much uncertainty involved with the name, as is the case with many biotechs seeking to reinvigorate growth after navigating a patent cliff. If you’re a fan of the promising candidates in the drug pipeline and are willing to be patient as you collect the hefty dividend payout, shares might be worth picking up at less than $25 per share. In short, there’s value and yield to be had in the name if you can handle the uncertainty. With a 0.46 beta, shares might be less moved if the S&P were to finally take a dive.

Verizon

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is another hard-hit dividend stock (6.81% yield) that looks risky, but might actually be safer now that the price of admission is depressed. Shares trade at 9.4 times trailing P/E while boasting a 0.37 beta, making the name less likely to take an outsized hit on the big down days for stocks.

Though shares have fallen under pressure in recent quarters, sinking 6% in the past month alone, I think it’d be a mistake to dismiss shares on the way down as the firm readies for what it calls the “next phase” of growth. Indeed, the 5G expansion, new device upgrades, and the eventual 6G uprising remain longer-term tailwinds that could help fuel a multi-year comeback in the stock. Also, let’s not forget about Verizon’s satellite connectivity ambitions following a recent deal inked with AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Until then, investors should brace for volatility as some of its more aggressive promotions nibble away at margins. Despite the potential margin-eroding effect of such promos, I do think that such strategic moves could help the telecom titan give its wireless subscriber growth a shot in the arm. Either way, expectations seem quite low right here, and that makes the name one of the more intriguing dividend value plays in the market.

The image featured for this article is © photobyphm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Baby Boomers: 2 Super-High-Yield Stocks to Watch in November
Joey Frenette | Nov 1, 2024

Baby Boomers: 2 Super-High-Yield Stocks to Watch in November

Baby Boomer investors who aren’t happy with the falling rates on their savings and CDs may be enticed by the…
3 Sizzling Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Under $50 With Upside Potential
Joey Frenette | Oct 14, 2025

3 Sizzling Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Under $50 With Upside Potential

Investors can have their higher yields and capital appreciation potential, too. But, of course, there are always added risks to…
Baby Boomers: Build Your Passive Income Streams With these 3 Dividend Stocks
Chris MacDonald | Feb 19, 2025

Baby Boomers: Build Your Passive Income Streams With these 3 Dividend Stocks

Baby boomers looking to set up their portfolios for a relaxing and rewarding retirement have plenty of factors to consider.…
Vanguard High Dividend VYM and Global X Super Dividend DIV Are Top ETFs to Buy In April
Joey Frenette | Apr 3, 2025

Vanguard High Dividend VYM and Global X Super Dividend DIV Are Top ETFs to Buy In April

Liberation Day was met with some pretty significant panic selling activity. And while it’s tough to justify buying shares in…
These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Grown Dividends For 50 Consecutive Years. Can That Streak Continue? 
Joey Frenette | May 30, 2025

These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Grown Dividends For 50 Consecutive Years. Can That Streak Continue? 

Dividend stocks with rich histories of rewarding investors with annual payout hikes can serve as a core foundation for any…
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% That’ll Pay You to Wait
Joey Frenette | Jun 1, 2025

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% That’ll Pay You to Wait

High-yielding dividend stocks may not be the ticket to superior returns, but they can rank pretty high on the list…
Is It Time to Invest in Pfizer? Exploring its 7% Dividend Yield and Growth Potential
Joey Frenette | Jun 19, 2025

Is It Time to Invest in Pfizer? Exploring its 7% Dividend Yield and Growth Potential

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock is a biopharmaceutical firm that had a magnificent breakout in 2021 as the worst of the pandemic…
3 Monster Dividend Stocks Paying Over 5%
Joey Frenette | Mar 9, 2025

3 Monster Dividend Stocks Paying Over 5%

Passive income investors looking to get paid to navigate a more turbulent stock market should look to the many dividend…
2 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy
Joey Frenette | Jul 29, 2025

2 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy

Income-focused investors actively pursuing high yielders should understand what they stand to sacrifice by reaching for a yield that’s north…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intuitive Surgical
ISRG Vol: 5,312,028
+$67.59
+14.61%
$530.33
Avery Dennison
AVY Vol: 732,172
+$13.00
+7.95%
$176.53
Hilton
HLT Vol: 1,347,854
+$11.59
+4.36%
$277.55
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 9,943,708
+$4.22
+4.22%
$104.12
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,287,697
+$3.05
+3.88%
$81.76

Top Losing Stocks

Netflix
NFLX Vol: 10,054,453
-$122.92
9.90%
$1,118.43
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,572,947
-$24.61
7.27%
$314.02
Lennox International
LII Vol: 876,567
-$37.53
6.84%
$511.47
Texas Instruments
TXN Vol: 13,962,935
-$11.83
6.54%
$169.01
Quanta Services
PWR Vol: 924,390
-$28.47
6.51%
$408.96