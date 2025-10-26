S&P 500
6,798.60
+0.73%
Dow Jones
47,242.70
+1.07%
Nasdaq 100
25,393.20
+0.96%
Russell 2000
2,512.08
+1.11%
FTSE 100
9,645.00
+0.54%
Nikkei 225
49,599.50
+1.08%
Home > Investing > Dogs of the QQQ: 2 Battered Bargains to Bottom-Fish In Right Now

Investing

Dogs of the QQQ: 2 Battered Bargains to Bottom-Fish In Right Now

Dogs of the QQQ: 2 Battered Bargains to Bottom-Fish In Right Now
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • LULU and ADBE are Nasdaq 100 underperformers that are looking too cheap to pass up despite the headwinds.
  • Turning a corner won’t be easy, especially as competition heats up. However, the following two names may prove rich with deep value.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

We’ve likely all heard about the Dogs of the Dow strategy by now, which entails buying up the highest-yielding, often worst-performing stocks within the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the start of the new year. And while the approach might not help investors gain a market-beating leg up, I do think that some variant of the approach can be applied to other indices. Take the Nasdaq 100, for example, a growth-heavy index that, while light on dividend yields, has its share of winners and losers in any given year.

And while the new year has yet to begin, I do think that the worst-performing names in the Nasdaq 100 or the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), simply referred to by many investors simply as the “QQQ,” the list of laggards is quite extensive despite the impressive nearly 20% year-to-date gain posted by the index.

The Dogs of the Nasdaq 100?

Of course, buying the laggards isn’t an effective strategy, as losers can continue losing, not only into the next year but for many years to come, especially if there are structural issues at a firm or if headwinds facing it are too challenging for management to overcome. Either way, picking from the list of laggards and analyzing each individual name can be an intriguing way to spot value in a market that some would argue is getting kind of expensive.

As this bull market gets a bit longer in the tooth, value-conscious investors may wish to consider some of the more unloved names, some of which might be ready to pick themselves off the mat, either with a turnaround plan or something else that could act as a catalyst for renewed earnings growth or multiple expansion.

Let’s look at two of the bottom-10 performers in the Nasdaq 100 (or QQQ) that I think are actually great deals with managers that have the means to get past what’s weighing on the share price. So, here are my top two from the bottom 10.

Lululemon

It’s been a downward dog of a year for shares of yogawear firm Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), which is, at the time of this writing, the second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100. Indeed, apparel is a hard place to be in as an investor unless, of course, you’re in an up-and-comer disruptor that has all the market share to gain in the world. Undoubtedly, Lululemon products are pricey in an environment where consumers want more for their money.

With many analysts lowering their price targets and ratings, it’s hard to go bottom-fishing in a name that’s now lost close to 65% from its peak. Last week, Lululemon was downgraded by Bernstein, which cited “price markdowns” and worsening “traffic trends” as well as a lack of “proof points to support an inflection” as reasons behind the bearish tilt. Bernstein is definitely not wrong to remark on the headwinds facing the firm and the uncertainties the apparel maker faces going into 2026, which could easily see matters worsen before they improve.

Still, after seeing the share price get cut by nearly two-thirds, I think it’s too late in the game to be so negative on the firm. Are rivals, like Alo, going to be hard to compete with? Most definitely. However, with shares trading at 12.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), the expectations bar is low. Founder Chip Wilson noted that the brand is “losing its soul.” I think his acknowledgement of this and more board involvement could be a catalyst that turns the tide.

Adobe

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is another year-to-date dog that’s down just shy of 19% this year. The stock has now lost around 46% of its value from peak levels due to fears that AI will be a major net negative for the creative software company.

Indeed, with AI image tool Nano Banana picking up traction, it’s easy to be a seller of ADBE stock before things get even worse. While Adobe has been doing great things with Firefly and Sensei, its AI tech might not be enough to keep the moat intact as hungry AI-equipped rivals look to feast on software.

With Mizuho analysts saying things like AI will cause a “severe negative impact,” it’s hard to jump into a name like Adobe, even at these depths. Indeed, AI-first platforms have arrived, and that could mean nothing but pain for Adobe hereon out. Despite the AI risks, though, Mizuho is constructive on ADBE stock, with a $410 price target that implies a good amount of upside from current levels.

Perhaps most of the AI fears are already baked into the stock, and that’s why it might be time to be a buyer for the dip, especially if Adobe can prove it can do things better than its AI rivals. Simply having AI infused into the product suite is not enough; Adobe needs to do it better, perhaps much better.

Can it pull off such a feat? I suppose it’s possible if its agentic AI innovations change the game. With new agents showcased at the Adobe Summit earlier this year, questions linger as to whether they’re transformative enough to justify opening up the wallet a little more.

The image featured for this article is © Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Michael Burry of Big Short Fame Loves These 3 Stocks
Joey Frenette | Sep 3, 2025

Michael Burry of Big Short Fame Loves These 3 Stocks

I’m a massive fan of Dr. Michael Burry, the man played by Christian Bale in The Big Short, not only…
This Beaten-Down Tech Giant Could Rebound 80% According to Wall Street Expert
Joey Frenette | Jul 18, 2025

This Beaten-Down Tech Giant Could Rebound 80% According to Wall Street Expert

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been left out of the great AI rally amid rising competitive pressures from rivals who’ve…
2 Surprising Value Stocks That Billionaire Hedge Funds Bought Up
Joey Frenette | Aug 12, 2025

2 Surprising Value Stocks That Billionaire Hedge Funds Bought Up

Some pretty hard-hit value names were quite popular among the smart money in the second quarter. And while the tech…
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Outperform AMD Stock in 2025
Joey Frenette | Dec 23, 2024

Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Outperform AMD Stock in 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock found itself in a mini-slump in recent weeks, falling into correction, even as other tech stocks experience…
This Battered Bill Ackman Stock Could Be on the Cusp of a Huge Turnaround
Joey Frenette | Feb 27, 2025

This Battered Bill Ackman Stock Could Be on the Cusp of a Huge Turnaround

Pershing Square Capital Holdings’ Bill Ackman is perhaps best known for concentrated investments in a handful of “wonderful,” easy-to-understand businesses…
Small Caps Could Be in for a Boom, Says Pro—2 Stocks to Buy
Joey Frenette | Sep 25, 2025

Small Caps Could Be in for a Boom, Says Pro—2 Stocks to Buy

With the Fed kicking off a new rate-cutting cycle, it’s easy to get overly bullish on the small- and mid-caps…
2 Safer High-Yield Stocks That Can Pay Boomers for Life
Joey Frenette | Oct 22, 2025

2 Safer High-Yield Stocks That Can Pay Boomers for Life

Baby Boomers should be looking to play things a bit more cautiously as stock valuations begin to climb across the…
These 2 Stocks Were Just Added to JPMorgan’s Focus List
Joey Frenette | Sep 18, 2024

These 2 Stocks Were Just Added to JPMorgan’s Focus List

Whenever JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) adds new stocks to its focus list, investors seeking value or growth at a reasonable price…
2 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy
Joey Frenette | Jul 29, 2025

2 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy

Income-focused investors actively pursuing high yielders should understand what they stand to sacrifice by reaching for a yield that’s north…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 298,705,464
+$1.50
+12.16%
$13.84
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 13,940,428
+$31.70
+9.82%
$354.46
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,108,757
+$8.28
+8.50%
$105.64
IBM
IBM Vol: 16,914,237
+$22.46
+7.88%
$307.46
AMD
AMD Vol: 71,208,415
+$17.93
+7.63%
$252.92

Top Losing Stocks

Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 21,264,794
-$15.60
15.21%
$86.94
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 2,576,967
-$9.00
6.98%
$119.90
Newmont
NEM Vol: 21,403,810
-$5.54
6.23%
$83.37
Illinois Tool Works
ITW Vol: 3,221,605
-$11.69
4.54%
$245.75
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,351,356
-$8.43
3.95%
$204.83