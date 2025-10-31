S&P 500
6,847.50
-0.32%
Dow Jones
47,560.20
-0.13%
Nasdaq 100
25,904.80
-0.50%
Russell 2000
2,468.33
+0.21%
FTSE 100
9,732.00
-0.36%
Nikkei 225
52,311.20
+1.36%
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Home > Investing > Vanguard Bought $3.5 Billion of This Gaming Stock That’s Down 26%. Time to Buy, Too?

Investing

Vanguard Bought $3.5 Billion of This Gaming Stock That’s Down 26%. Time to Buy, Too?

Vanguard Bought $3.5 Billion of This Gaming Stock That’s Down 26%. Time to Buy, Too?
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • 13F filings offer insights from institutional investors like Vanguard, serving as research starters rather than a call to blindly follow their lead.
  • Vanguard’s $4.9 billion Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) stake is notable since it’s not index-driven, highlighting a deliberate interest in the stock.
  • Flutter’s 26% drop from recent highs necessitates closer examination of Vanguard’s potential reasons for buying.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Investors often turn to 13F filings from institutional giants to gain insights into smart money moves. These quarterly reports reveal what hedge funds, asset managers, and other big players are buying or selling, offering a window into their extensive research and analysis on companies.

It’s not about blindly copying their trades — after all, these filings are backward-looking and don’t explain the full strategy. Instead, savvy investors use them as a starting point to dig deeper, evaluating fundamentals, market trends, and risks on their own. This approach can uncover opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Take Vanguard Group, one of the world’s largest and most respected asset managers with trillions of dollars under management. In its latest 13F, Vanguard disclosed a massive $4.9 billion stake in Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT), the online betting powerhouse. — a $3.5 billion, 13.8 million-share increase. That’s a significant bet on a stock not yet added to major indexes like the S&P 500

As a top index fund provider, Vanguard must buy stocks when they’re included in benchmarks, but that’s not the case here — this appears to be a deliberate active choice. With Flutter’s shares down 26% from their 52-week high of $313.68, trading under $230 per share today, it’s worth exploring what drew Vanguard in. Could this dip signal a buying opportunity, or is there more trouble ahead?

Flutter’s Stronghold in Online Betting

Flutter Entertainment stands as the global leader in online sports betting and iGaming, boasting a portfolio of powerhouse brands like FanDuel, Paddy Power, Betfair, PokerStars, and Sportsbet. In the U.S., where sports betting has exploded since legalization in 2018, FanDuel commands a 43% market share in gross gaming revenue, outpacing rivals such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). 

The company operates in 22 states for sportsbooks, with iGaming in several more. Globally, Flutter holds top positions: 41% in the U.K. and Ireland’s online market, and leading spots in Australia and Italy. Revenues top $14.8 billion annually, driven by tech innovations like live betting and personalized apps that boost user engagement. 

As more regions regulate online gambling, such as in Brazil or potential U.S. expansions, Flutter’s scale provides a competitive edge, with cross-selling across brands fueling growth. Gambling also tends to be recession-resistant, though it’s not bulletproof.

What Drove the Gaming Leader’s Sharp Decline?

Despite its dominance, Flutter’s stock is down sharply from its August peak, underperforming the broader market. There are several factors contributing to the decline. First, broader economic pressures as inflation and recession fears have squeezed consumer discretionary spending, hitting betting volumes as gamblers cut back. 

Second, regulatory headwinds intensified. States like New York hiked taxes on operators, while Europe tightened rules on advertising and problem gambling, raising compliance costs. Competition heated up too, with DraftKings and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) ramping up promotions, eroding margins. 

Flutter’s second-quarter results showed solid 16% revenue growth and beat profit targets mostly due to the acquisition of Snai and NSX, as well as higher taxes in domestic and foreign jurisdictions. A September market sell-off, fueled by tariff uncertainties and tech sector weakness, amplified the drop. Analysts note the stock’s high valuation — trading at 113 times earnings — made it vulnerable to pullbacks.

Vanguard’s Rationale for Taking the Big Stake

Vanguard’s $4.9 billion investment, acquiring nearly 14 million shares in Q2, signals confidence in Flutter’s long-term prospects. As an active buyer outside index mandates, Vanguard likely sees undervaluation in the dip. 

The U.S. betting market, projected to hit up to $29 billion by 2028, offers huge upside, with FanDuel’s leadership positioning Flutter to capture market share. International expansion, including acquisitions like Sisal in Italy, diversifies risks. Vanguard may be betting on margin improvements as marketing costs normalize after the rush following U.S. legalization. 

Although Flutter has $9.9 billion of debt, it also has over $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents, meaning the online gambling house can weather volatility and return capital via buybacks, as seen in recent programs. Analysts from Oppenheimer recently maintained their Outperform rating, with price targets around $330 per share, implying 43% upside. The consensus outlook is a buy with a $335 per share target.

Key Takeaway

For investors eyeing Flutter Entertainment, the stock presents a compelling case if you believe in the betting industry’s secular growth. The 26% drop creates an entry point at a more reasonable valuation, backed by Vanguard’s vote of confidence. 

However, risks like regulations and economic slowdowns persist. Conduct your due diligence ahead of its scheduled third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 12. With Flutter’s market dominance and U.S. momentum, though, it looks like a winning bet for patient buyers.

The image featured for this article is © Daviles / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bet Big On These 2 Stocks
Rich Duprey | May 31, 2025

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bet Big On These 2 Stocks

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller founded the Duquesne Capital Management hedge fund in 1981 where he achieved 30% average annual returns…
Digital Gaming and Fantasy Sports Are Huge Winners: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson | Feb 10, 2021

Digital Gaming and Fantasy Sports Are Huge Winners: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Jefferies favors three stocks in what it calls the digital gaming matrix. They are Buy rated at the firm and…
5 Red-Hot Gaming Stocks to Buy Now With the NFL Betting Season Right Around the Corner
Lee Jackson | Aug 20, 2021

5 Red-Hot Gaming Stocks to Buy Now With the NFL Betting Season Right Around the Corner

The top companies in the legalized sports betting world are getting ready for a huge football season, and smart growth…
Online Sports Betting Is On Fire: Grab These Top Stocks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson | Mar 29, 2021

Online Sports Betting Is On Fire: Grab These Top Stocks to Buy Now

The huge potential for the total addressable market for online sports betting is more than enough reason for investors with…
The Top 3 Gambling Stocks to Buy This NFL Season
Ian Cooper | Oct 19, 2024

The Top 3 Gambling Stocks to Buy This NFL Season

With the 2024 NFL season underway, it’s time to look into gambling stocks. After all, according to the American Gaming…
Options Buyers Are Lukewarm on DraftKings Despite Multiple, Positive Signs
247patrick | Jul 13, 2023

Options Buyers Are Lukewarm on DraftKings Despite Multiple, Positive Signs

Institutional investors and a growing number of sell-side analysts are turning positive on DraftKings (DKNG), which owns and operates a…
Unbelievable 2023 NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Has Sports Betting Stocks on Fire
Lee Jackson | Mar 31, 2023

Unbelievable 2023 NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Has Sports Betting Stocks on Fire

After being crushed during the pandemic, many top gaming stocks may have turned the corner and could be big winners…
Super Bowl Predictions Are Heating Up, And the Season’s Just Starting: The 3 Sports Betting Stocks to Watch This Season
Chris MacDonald | Sep 10, 2024

Super Bowl Predictions Are Heating Up, And the Season’s Just Starting: The 3 Sports Betting Stocks to Watch This Season

As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, fans everywhere of teams that are currently 1-0 are planning the Super Bowl…
ESPN Bet Sports Gambling Platform Will Be Massive: 5 Top ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks May Be Huge Winners
Lee Jackson | Sep 12, 2023

ESPN Bet Sports Gambling Platform Will Be Massive: 5 Top ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks May Be Huge Winners

As the sports gaming industry takes off and with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, growth investors…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,592,203
+$31.60
+13.53%
$265.18
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 111,336,303
+$23.56
+10.57%
$246.42
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,526,133
+$27.64
+8.41%
$356.15
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 2,803,858
+$5.63
+6.88%
$87.43
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 7,345,490
+$1.23
+6.60%
$19.87

Top Losing Stocks

Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 13,632,509
-$10.36
15.19%
$57.84
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 873,735
-$112.56
10.35%
$975.00
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,012,865
-$21.19
7.90%
$247.15
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 97,948
-$19.63
6.34%
$290.01
Arthur J. Gallagher
AJG Vol: 2,611,884
-$13.08
4.99%
$248.95