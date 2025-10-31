Vanguard Bought $3.5 Billion of This Gaming Stock That’s Down 26%. Time to Buy, Too?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors often turn to 13F filings from institutional giants to gain insights into smart money moves. These quarterly reports reveal what hedge funds, asset managers, and other big players are buying or selling, offering a window into their extensive research and analysis on companies.

It’s not about blindly copying their trades — after all, these filings are backward-looking and don’t explain the full strategy. Instead, savvy investors use them as a starting point to dig deeper, evaluating fundamentals, market trends, and risks on their own. This approach can uncover opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Take Vanguard Group, one of the world’s largest and most respected asset managers with trillions of dollars under management. In its latest 13F, Vanguard disclosed a massive $4.9 billion stake in Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT), the online betting powerhouse. — a $3.5 billion, 13.8 million-share increase. That’s a significant bet on a stock not yet added to major indexes like the S&P 500.

As a top index fund provider, Vanguard must buy stocks when they’re included in benchmarks, but that’s not the case here — this appears to be a deliberate active choice. With Flutter’s shares down 26% from their 52-week high of $313.68, trading under $230 per share today, it’s worth exploring what drew Vanguard in. Could this dip signal a buying opportunity, or is there more trouble ahead?

Flutter’s Stronghold in Online Betting

Flutter Entertainment stands as the global leader in online sports betting and iGaming, boasting a portfolio of powerhouse brands like FanDuel, Paddy Power, Betfair, PokerStars, and Sportsbet. In the U.S., where sports betting has exploded since legalization in 2018, FanDuel commands a 43% market share in gross gaming revenue, outpacing rivals such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

The company operates in 22 states for sportsbooks, with iGaming in several more. Globally, Flutter holds top positions: 41% in the U.K. and Ireland’s online market, and leading spots in Australia and Italy. Revenues top $14.8 billion annually, driven by tech innovations like live betting and personalized apps that boost user engagement.

As more regions regulate online gambling, such as in Brazil or potential U.S. expansions, Flutter’s scale provides a competitive edge, with cross-selling across brands fueling growth. Gambling also tends to be recession-resistant, though it’s not bulletproof.

What Drove the Gaming Leader’s Sharp Decline?

Despite its dominance, Flutter’s stock is down sharply from its August peak, underperforming the broader market. There are several factors contributing to the decline. First, broader economic pressures as inflation and recession fears have squeezed consumer discretionary spending, hitting betting volumes as gamblers cut back.

Second, regulatory headwinds intensified. States like New York hiked taxes on operators, while Europe tightened rules on advertising and problem gambling, raising compliance costs. Competition heated up too, with DraftKings and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) ramping up promotions, eroding margins.

Flutter’s second-quarter results showed solid 16% revenue growth and beat profit targets mostly due to the acquisition of Snai and NSX, as well as higher taxes in domestic and foreign jurisdictions. A September market sell-off, fueled by tariff uncertainties and tech sector weakness, amplified the drop. Analysts note the stock’s high valuation — trading at 113 times earnings — made it vulnerable to pullbacks.

Vanguard’s Rationale for Taking the Big Stake

Vanguard’s $4.9 billion investment, acquiring nearly 14 million shares in Q2, signals confidence in Flutter’s long-term prospects. As an active buyer outside index mandates, Vanguard likely sees undervaluation in the dip.

The U.S. betting market, projected to hit up to $29 billion by 2028, offers huge upside, with FanDuel’s leadership positioning Flutter to capture market share. International expansion, including acquisitions like Sisal in Italy, diversifies risks. Vanguard may be betting on margin improvements as marketing costs normalize after the rush following U.S. legalization.

Although Flutter has $9.9 billion of debt, it also has over $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents, meaning the online gambling house can weather volatility and return capital via buybacks, as seen in recent programs. Analysts from Oppenheimer recently maintained their Outperform rating, with price targets around $330 per share, implying 43% upside. The consensus outlook is a buy with a $335 per share target.

Key Takeaway

For investors eyeing Flutter Entertainment, the stock presents a compelling case if you believe in the betting industry’s secular growth. The 26% drop creates an entry point at a more reasonable valuation, backed by Vanguard’s vote of confidence.

However, risks like regulations and economic slowdowns persist. Conduct your due diligence ahead of its scheduled third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 12. With Flutter’s market dominance and U.S. momentum, though, it looks like a winning bet for patient buyers.