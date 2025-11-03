Viking Therapeutics Could Be Pharma’s Next Big Buyout Target

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read GLP-1 market growth is fueling Viking Therapeutics ‘ (VKTX) momentum with VK2735 in Phase 3 and VK2809’s NASH success.

‘ (VKTX) momentum with VK2735 in Phase 3 and VK2809’s NASH success. Viking is advancing dual therapies amid a $150 billion obesity opportunity.

With a recent big buyout offer for a rival not as far along as Viking, the biotech could draw a big pharma bid next.

The GLP-1 drug market has surged dramatically in the past four years, driven by soaring demand for weight-loss treatments that also tackle related conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Valued at over $100 billion today, the sector is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030 as more patients seek effective therapies.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is carving out a strong position with its dual GLP-1/GIP agonist VK2735, which showed up to 15% weight loss in Phase 2 trials and has now advanced to Phase 3 studies under the VANQUISH program, initiated in June. This includes evaluations in obese adults and those with type 2 diabetes, as well as a maintenance dosing trial that started last month.

Additionally, Viking’s VK2809 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) delivered impressive Phase 2b data, with up to 75% of patients achieving disease resolution without fibrosis worsening. Updates posted last week confirmed 44% of treated patients saw both NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement.

With these milestones, could Viking be the next acquisition target for a big pharmaceutical player hungry for obesity assets?

Big Pharma’s Obesity Scramble Intensifies

However, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) just escalated the competition by outbidding Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with an unsolicited $9 billion offer for Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR), a clinical-stage biotech focused on next-generation obesity treatments. The bid includes about $6.5 billion in upfront cash plus up to $2.5 billion in milestones, valuing Metsera at up to $77.75 per share — a 133% premium over prior levels.

This move came just weeks after Pfizer announced a $7.3 billion agreement to acquire the company, highlighting the fierce race to dominate the booming obesity market.

Metsera is developing a portfolio of injectable and oral therapies targeting GLP-1 and related pathways to address weight loss and metabolic diseases. Its lead candidate, MET-097i, is an ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) that showed promising Phase 2b results in September, with patients losing up to 14.1% of body weight after 28 weekly doses. The drug aims for less frequent dosing — potentially monthly — while maintaining efficacy comparable to leading options like Novo’s Wegovy or Eli Lilly‘s (NYSE:LLY) Zepbound.

Another asset, a fully biased GLP-1 RA, is designed for even longer action and could become a first-in-class NuSH analog peptide. Early Phase 1 data from September indicated five-week weight loss rivaling top GLP-1 drugs, with good tolerability.

Why are giants like Novo and Pfizer so eager? The obesity drug space is exploding, with adherence data showing long-term market share gains for those who secure advanced assets early. Overpaying now beats being sidelined later, as the market compounds through real-world evidence and broader indications.

Novo, already dominant with Ozempic and Wegovy, wants to bolster its pipeline against rivals, while Pfizer seeks a foothold after lagging in this area. Acquiring Metsera gives them late-stage candidates to accelerate toward approval and capture a slice of the $150 billion-plus opportunity.

Viking’s Stronger Stance in the Race

Compared to Metsera, Viking appears better positioned with a more advanced and diversified pipeline. VK2735’s subcutaneous version is already in Phase 3, a step ahead of Metsera’s Phase 2 assets, potentially shortening the path to market.

Phase 2 data for VK2735 demonstrated rapid weight loss — up to 15% in just 13 weeks — outpacing Metsera’s 14.1% over 28 weeks in some metrics. Viking’s oral formulation of VK2735 also posted solid Phase 2 results in August, with up to 12% weight loss, offering convenience that could boost patient adherence.

Beyond obesity, Viking’s VK2809 adds value as a thyroid receptor-beta agonist targeting NASH, a condition often comorbid with obesity. The 52-week VOYAGE study data showed robust histologic improvements, including 63% to 75% NASH resolution rates and significant fibrosis reduction in many patients — two shots on goal, whereas Metsera focuses mainly on one core area.

Viking’s market cap hovers around $4.3 billion, far below Metsera’s $9 billion bid valuation, suggesting undervaluation given its progress. With cash reserves from recent financings and no major debt, Viking has a runway to advance independently, but its dual assets make it an attractive buyout play.

Key Takeaway

A buyout for Viking seems increasingly likely amid this M&A frenzy, as big pharma scrambles for differentiated obesity therapies. Analysts speculate a premium of 60% to 100% over current prices, potentially valuing Viking at $7 billion to $9 billion or more, based on Metsera comps.

Even without an offer, Viking can thrive as a standalone company: Phase 3 readouts for VK2735 expected to begin next year and could drive approvals by 2027 or the year after, while VK2809’s NASH potential taps another multibillion-dollar market. Strong data and a clean safety profile position it for partnerships or organic growth, fueling significant stock upside regardless of which way it goes.