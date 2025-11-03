S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Viking Therapeutics Could Be Pharma's Next Big Buyout Target
By Rich Duprey
Quick Read

  • GLP-1 market growth is fueling Viking Therapeutics‘ (VKTX) momentum with VK2735 in Phase 3 and VK2809’s NASH success.
  • Viking is advancing dual therapies amid a $150 billion obesity opportunity.
  • With a recent big buyout offer for a rival not as far along as Viking, the biotech could draw a big pharma bid next.
The GLP-1 drug market has surged dramatically in the past four years, driven by soaring demand for weight-loss treatments that also tackle related conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Valued at over $100 billion today, the sector is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030 as more patients seek effective therapies. 

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is carving out a strong position with its dual GLP-1/GIP agonist VK2735, which showed up to 15% weight loss in Phase 2 trials and has now advanced to Phase 3 studies under the VANQUISH program, initiated in June. This includes evaluations in obese adults and those with type 2 diabetes, as well as a maintenance dosing trial that started last month.

Additionally, Viking’s VK2809 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) delivered impressive Phase 2b data, with up to 75% of patients achieving disease resolution without fibrosis worsening. Updates posted last week confirmed 44% of treated patients saw both NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement. 

With these milestones, could Viking be the next acquisition target for a big pharmaceutical player hungry for obesity assets?

Big Pharma’s Obesity Scramble Intensifies

However, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) just escalated the competition by outbidding Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with an unsolicited $9 billion offer for Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR), a clinical-stage biotech focused on next-generation obesity treatments. The bid includes about $6.5 billion in upfront cash plus up to $2.5 billion in milestones, valuing Metsera at up to $77.75 per share — a 133% premium over prior levels. 

This move came just weeks after Pfizer announced a $7.3 billion agreement to acquire the company, highlighting the fierce race to dominate the booming obesity market.

Metsera is developing a portfolio of injectable and oral therapies targeting GLP-1 and related pathways to address weight loss and metabolic diseases. Its lead candidate, MET-097i, is an ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) that showed promising Phase 2b results in September, with patients losing up to 14.1% of body weight after 28 weekly doses. The drug aims for less frequent dosing — potentially monthly — while maintaining efficacy comparable to leading options like Novo’s Wegovy or Eli Lilly‘s (NYSE:LLY) Zepbound.

Another asset, a fully biased GLP-1 RA, is designed for even longer action and could become a first-in-class NuSH analog peptide. Early Phase 1 data from September indicated five-week weight loss rivaling top GLP-1 drugs, with good tolerability.

Why are giants like Novo and Pfizer so eager? The obesity drug space is exploding, with adherence data showing long-term market share gains for those who secure advanced assets early. Overpaying now beats being sidelined later, as the market compounds through real-world evidence and broader indications. 

Novo, already dominant with Ozempic and Wegovy, wants to bolster its pipeline against rivals, while Pfizer seeks a foothold after lagging in this area. Acquiring Metsera gives them late-stage candidates to accelerate toward approval and capture a slice of the $150 billion-plus opportunity.

Viking’s Stronger Stance in the Race

Compared to Metsera, Viking appears better positioned with a more advanced and diversified pipeline. VK2735’s subcutaneous version is already in Phase 3, a step ahead of Metsera’s Phase 2 assets, potentially shortening the path to market. 

Phase 2 data for VK2735 demonstrated rapid weight loss — up to 15% in just 13 weeks — outpacing Metsera’s 14.1% over 28 weeks in some metrics. Viking’s oral formulation of VK2735 also posted solid Phase 2 results in August, with up to 12% weight loss, offering convenience that could boost patient adherence.

Beyond obesity, Viking’s VK2809 adds value as a thyroid receptor-beta agonist targeting NASH, a condition often comorbid with obesity. The 52-week VOYAGE study data showed robust histologic improvements, including 63% to 75% NASH resolution rates and significant fibrosis reduction in many patients — two shots on goal, whereas Metsera focuses mainly on one core area. 

Viking’s market cap hovers around $4.3 billion, far below Metsera’s $9 billion bid valuation, suggesting undervaluation given its progress. With cash reserves from recent financings and no major debt, Viking has a runway to advance independently, but its dual assets make it an attractive buyout play.

Key Takeaway

A buyout for Viking seems increasingly likely amid this M&A frenzy, as big pharma scrambles for differentiated obesity therapies. Analysts speculate a premium of 60% to 100% over current prices, potentially valuing Viking at $7 billion to $9 billion or more, based on Metsera comps. 

Even without an offer, Viking can thrive as a standalone company: Phase 3 readouts for VK2735 expected to begin next year and could drive approvals by 2027 or the year after, while VK2809’s NASH potential taps another multibillion-dollar market. Strong data and a clean safety profile position it for partnerships or organic growth, fueling significant stock upside regardless of which way it goes.

