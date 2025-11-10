S&P 500
6,780.30
+0.51%
Dow Jones
46,988.80
-0.18%
Nasdaq 100
25,401.30
+1.05%
Russell 2000
2,445.46
+0.31%
FTSE 100
9,812.80
+0.76%
Nikkei 225
50,850.70
+0.64%
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown

Investing

Social Security Is Changing in This Big Way in 2026

Quick Read

  • Social Security has an earnings test workers need to know about.
  • It doesn’t apply to everyone, but it’s important to know how it works.
  • The good news is that the rules are changing for the better in 2026.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Social Security Is Changing in This Big Way in 2026

© MGS / Shutterstock.com

 

It’s easy to think of Social Security as a program that stays the same from year to year. After all, it’s been around for nearly a century.

But actually, Social Security will be undergoing a major change in 2026. It’s a change that could impact you if you collect benefits and also happen to have a job.

Keep up with this big Social Security change

Some people are surprised to learn that they can work while receiving Social Security. But it’s not so uncommon for retirees to continue to work in some shape or form.

The reality is that a lot of retirees need the money. As of 2022, the typical American between ages 65 and 74 only had $200,000 in retirement savings, according to Federal Reserve data. That could amount to a very small amount of income each year.

The average retired worker on Social Security today collects a little more than $2,000 a month. However, someone getting about $24,000 a year from Social Security with only a little bit of supplemental income from savings might need to work to be able to make ends meet.

While Social Security does allow recipients to work while collecting benefits, there are rules to follow. And one rule relates to the program’s earnings test.

Social Security’s earnings test does not apply to retirees who have reached full retirement age (FRA). But you can claim Social Security as early as age 62, which is well ahead of FRA.

If you’re working and receiving Social Security prior to FRA, you’ll be subject to the program’s earnings test. Exceeding its limit could mean having some benefits withheld.

However, the earnings test is changing for the better in 2026. Starting in January, you’ll be able to earn more money without risking having some of your Social Security withheld.

  • If you’re working and under FRA, you’ll be able to earn up to $24,480 in 2026 without having any benefits held back, up from $23,400 in 2025.
  • If you’re working and will reach FRA in 2026, you’ll be able to earn up to $65,160 without having any benefits held back, up from $62,160 in 2025.

If you’ll have reached FRA by the start of 2026, there’s no limit to worry about.

What happens to withheld benefits under the earnings test?

Knowing the new earnings test rules can help you figure out how much income you’re able to bring home before risking having some of your Social Security withheld. However, you should know that withheld benefits will be repaid to you eventually.

Once you reach FRA, the Social Security Administration will recalculate your monthly benefits and increase your payments. You won’t get your withheld benefits back in a single lump sum, but you will get the money back eventually.

However, it could be helpful to keep your income just below the earnings test limit so you don’t have to worry about losing a portion of your Social Security benefits temporarily. Now that there’s a higher limit in 2026, you may find that a lot easier to do.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Is Working While on Social Security a Bad Idea? Here’s the Scoop
Maurie Backman | Mar 20, 2025

Is Working While on Social Security a Bad Idea? Here’s the Scoop

It’s a big misconception that once you start collecting Social Security, you’re automatically not allowed to earn any money from…
The Surprising Reason You May Not Get Any Social Security
Maurie Backman | Feb 15, 2025

The Surprising Reason You May Not Get Any Social Security

Although Social Security has a lot of rules for retirees to follow, the program is more flexible than one might…
My partner was born in 1958. Can he work and keep 100% of his Social Security check?
Maurie Backman | Jun 22, 2025

My partner was born in 1958. Can he work and keep 100% of his Social Security check?

  A lot of people wait until they’ve stopped working to sign up for Social Security. However, you don’t necessarily…
Social Security 2025: 4 Things That Are Changing This January
Maurie Backman | Jan 6, 2025

Social Security 2025: 4 Things That Are Changing This January

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
I was approved for Social Security but told it’s suspended because I’m still working – how do I “prove” I stopped?
Maurie Backman | May 13, 2025

I was approved for Social Security but told it’s suspended because I’m still working – how do I “prove” I stopped?

  Many people look forward to being able to collect Social Security in retirement. But actually, you don’t necessarily have…
3 Social Security ‘Gotchas’ That Could Upend Your Retirement
Maurie Backman | Dec 4, 2024

3 Social Security ‘Gotchas’ That Could Upend Your Retirement

One of the most important decisions you might make as a retiree is filing for Social Security. You get what’s…
Should You Claim Social Security Now or Wait Until 2026?
Christy Bieber | Oct 30, 2025

Should You Claim Social Security Now or Wait Until 2026?

With just a few months left in 2025, you may be wondering if now is the time to claim Social…
3 Social Security Changes You May Have Missed in 2025
Maurie Backman | May 8, 2025

3 Social Security Changes You May Have Missed in 2025

It’s easy enough to miss Social Security updates when you’re not yet getting benefits, or you’re so used to getting…
5 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2026
Maurie Backman | Jun 17, 2025

5 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2026

  Social Security is around 90 years old. And for many decades, the program has been instrumental in helping older…

Top Gaining Stocks

Palantir
PLTR Vol: 40,074,699
+$11.58
+6.51%
$189.51
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 14,569,053
+$15.23
+6.40%
$253.15
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,201,116
+$5.19
+5.34%
$102.37
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,201,473
+$8.42
+5.17%
$171.38
Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,944,959
+$45.98
+4.97%
$970.35

Top Losing Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 6,569,186
-$3.33
8.87%
$34.23
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 721,575
-$9.70
6.38%
$142.37
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,508,083
-$2.64
5.39%
$46.34
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 643,034
-$21.61
4.53%
$455.00
Universal Health Services
UHS Vol: 481,300
-$9.17
4.00%
$220.06