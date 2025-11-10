S&P 500
6,782.30
+0.54%
Dow Jones
46,992.80
-0.17%
Nasdaq 100
25,412.00
+1.09%
Russell 2000
2,445.61
+0.32%
FTSE 100
9,806.30
+0.69%
Nikkei 225
50,855.70
+0.65%
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown

Investing

These Chinese Internet Stocks are Worth Owning Amid AI Boom

Quick Read

  • Alibaba (BABA) trades at 19.3x trailing P/E while investing heavily in AI cloud and its Qwen model.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These Chinese Internet Stocks are Worth Owning Amid AI Boom

© Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

America is in the lead in the AI race, at least for now. But with Jensen Huang recently saying things like China is just “nanoseconds” behind, I do think investors looking for growth in the AI trade might wish to expand their horizons beyond the U.S. Undoubtedly, Jensen Huang’s recent comments may be concerning, but the reality of the matter is that nobody knows who will win the “AI race,” and how many times the lead could change hands. Either way, it’s clear that China’s regulatory environment and lower energy costs are a major plus for the Chinese AI innovators, as I noted in a previous piece.

In this piece, we’ll look at three Chinese internet stocks worth owning as the AI race gets close, perhaps too close to call, as China looks to make even larger strides in AI and agents. Though they may be trailing their American counterparts in AI, I do find that their valuations are compelling, especially when you consider the potential for the world’s number-two AI superpower to catch up and even pull ahead.

Although I don’t think China will ultimately win the AI race, I believe it’s essential to remain diversified across names in the AI waters, as the competition could become increasingly unpredictable heading into the new year.

Alibaba

Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) is the Chinese internet giant whose shares are becoming a must-own for those seeking AI innovation at a discount. Of course, there are geopolitical risks of investing in Chinese internet stocks. That said, there’s also a hefty risk of paying too high a price for the relatively pricey American innovators.

Whether the geopolitical risks are larger than the valuation risks remains a big topic for debate. Either way, I do think that with the rise in AI bubble fears, cheap AI innovators, even those overseas, might be worth stashing in your portfolio for a lower degree of correlation to the S&P 500 and the rest of your portfolio, provided you’re heavily exposed to the Magnificent Seven as many investors likely are.

With a 0.32 beta and a fairly modest 19.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, Alibaba might be that AI stock to complement the highly correlated Magnificent Seven. As one of the most dominant Chinese firms in the AI cloud and a powerful Qwen AI model that’s advancing quite rapidly, the Chinese internet juggernaut really does seem to be Magnificent Seven-like in a lot of ways. As the firm looks to get into the smart AI glasses market, Alibaba is starting to look like many Mag Seven players all in one.

As the Chinese giant invests heavily in AI while backing various Chinese AI startups and expanding into new frontiers, it’s hard to bet against the big Alibaba comeback. Sure, shares have nearly doubled on a year-to-date basis, but shares are far from expensive, especially relative to American rivals. If China is to catch up in the AI race, my guess is Alibaba will play a big part in that. As such, the name remains a must-watch for those seeking AI growth at a reasonable price.

Baidu

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is another fast-rising AI star, with shares up over 53% year to date on the back of AI advancements and the rollout of its autonomous robotaxi. Like Alibaba, I’m sure you’ll see a lot of the Mag Seven within Baidu, and it’s not just robotaxis or its Ernie AI model, which is also moving at a fast pace as the company triples down on reasoning. With the firm unveiling a profound technology named Nova, which is basically an AI-powered digital human meant for livestreaming, things could have the potential to get really interesting.

With less in the way of regulatory hurdles, I suspect Baidu’s robotaxi rollout could be far more rapid than that of its American counterparts. Add more cutting-edge technologies introduced across new platforms, like Nova, and I think names like Baidu become less of a nice-to-have and more of a must-watch, and perhaps even a must-own for those who want to make a broader bet on AI.

At 11.6 times trailing P/E, Baidu stock screams deep value, especially as the firm pulls the curtain on some of the more experimental AI innovations out there while continuing to advance its AI cloud momentum.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

2 Top Chinese AI Picks to Buy
Joey Frenette | Sep 23, 2025

2 Top Chinese AI Picks to Buy

With the broad basket of Chinese internet stocks marching higher again, investors may wish to give the forgotten names a…
CQQQ vs KWEB: Which ETF Is the Better and Safer Way to Invest in China?
Joey Frenette | Jan 30, 2025

CQQQ vs KWEB: Which ETF Is the Better and Safer Way to Invest in China?

With China’s DeepSeek AI model rocking the U.S. tech sector, some tech-heavy aggressive investors may wish to diversify into the…
2 Michael Burry Stocks to Buy on China’s Stimulus Plan
Joey Frenette | Oct 8, 2024

2 Michael Burry Stocks to Buy on China’s Stimulus Plan

Dr. Michael Burry, the brilliant investor who bet against the housing market before the 2008 meltdown, is a smart investor…
3 Reasons NVIDIA Likely Loaded Up on WeRide (WRD) Stock
Joey Frenette | Jul 30, 2025

3 Reasons NVIDIA Likely Loaded Up on WeRide (WRD) Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its legendary leader, CEO Jensen Huang, have generated significant returns for many investors over the past couple…
37% of David Tepper’s Fund Is Invested in These 4 Stocks
Joey Frenette | Oct 26, 2025

37% of David Tepper’s Fund Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

About This Article David Tepper is a genius investor to follow if you seek to thrive in markets long-term. Appaloosa…
China “Will Win” the AI Race, Said Jensen Huang Before Backtracking, Urges U.S. to Race Ahead
Joey Frenette | Nov 9, 2025

China “Will Win” the AI Race, Said Jensen Huang Before Backtracking, Urges U.S. to Race Ahead

It was quite a shocker to hear Jensen Huang saying that China “will win” the AI race at the recent…
2 Outperforming AI Stocks That are Still Worth Buying, According to Goldman Sachs
Joey Frenette | Jul 20, 2025

2 Outperforming AI Stocks That are Still Worth Buying, According to Goldman Sachs

The AI room really has some strong legs as we march through the peak of the summer season. And while…
MSFT vs. GOOG vs. TSLA: Which Magnificent 7 Stock Should You Buy?
Joey Frenette | Oct 19, 2024

MSFT vs. GOOG vs. TSLA: Which Magnificent 7 Stock Should You Buy?

The “Magnificent 7” stocks don’t seem worth giving up on. Not after they’ve already invested so much in artificial intelligence…
Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?
Joey Frenette | Oct 29, 2025

Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may not be a quantum computing innovator, but CEO Jensen Huang, a man some consider the godfather of…

Top Gaining Stocks

Palantir
PLTR Vol: 40,074,699
+$11.58
+6.51%
$189.51
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 14,569,053
+$15.23
+6.40%
$253.15
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,201,116
+$5.19
+5.34%
$102.37
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,201,473
+$8.42
+5.17%
$171.38
Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,944,959
+$45.98
+4.97%
$970.35

Top Losing Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 6,569,186
-$3.33
8.87%
$34.23
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 721,575
-$9.70
6.38%
$142.37
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,508,083
-$2.64
5.39%
$46.34
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 643,034
-$21.61
4.53%
$455.00
Universal Health Services
UHS Vol: 481,300
-$9.17
4.00%
$220.06