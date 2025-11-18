S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Even Winning Investors Are Tired of PLTR Stock

  • Palantir (PLTR) stock dropped 10% in five days as AI enthusiasm faded and insider selling increased.
  • Palantir trades at a trailing P/E of 1,740 and price-to-sales of 105x.
  • Only 4 of 25 analysts covering Palantir recommend buying at current levels.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Even Winning Investors Are Tired of PLTR Stock

© <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alex-karp.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Alex-karp</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alex-karp.jpg" target="_blank" style="100%">Benamischarfstein</a>

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) stock has lost 10% in the last 5 days after fading AI enthusiasm and negativity surrounding insider sales have caught up with a premium valuation. There is a noticeable shift in retail investor sentiment on Reddit, X, and elsewhere as users shift from cautiously optimistic, to exhausted.

It’s not just Palantir. Other AI wunderkinds like Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) and Corweave (Nasdaq: CRWV) have fallen 25%, and 45% respectively in just the last month.

Reddit Turns Bearish on Palantir After The Runup

Clearly, the sand has shifted. Look no further than r/wallstreetbets on Reddit, where even though a trader ‘won’, they sound exhausted:

SPX Call/Puts / PLTR puts $8k-$235k YOLO
by
u/EstablishmentSea9172 in
wallstreetbets

The poster wrote: “If you do this for a living idk how, my heart rate was probably 120bpm all week and I probably lost 6 years of my life from stress.” Even those profiting from volatility are burned out. They’re making a decision to “leave the casino”.

The bears have a strong case.

  • Palantir trades at a trailing p/e of 1,740 and a p/s of 105x, multiples that dwarf even the most aggressive valuations
  • Of 25 analysts covering Palantir only 4 suggesting a buy at current levels
  • Insiders have been systematically selling shares through September, October, and November; no insider buying reported in recent months

Valuations Seem Impossible To Justify

With analyst price targets averaging $184.88 and institutional caution mounting, the near-term outlook favors consolidation over continuation of the rally. For investors watching PLTR, the key question is whether current multiples can be sustained or whether a more significant repricing is ahead. Right now, investors are voting with their brokerage accounts and saying “no way”.

