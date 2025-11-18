Even Winning Investors Are Tired of PLTR Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) stock has lost 10% in the last 5 days after fading AI enthusiasm and negativity surrounding insider sales have caught up with a premium valuation. There is a noticeable shift in retail investor sentiment on Reddit, X, and elsewhere as users shift from cautiously optimistic, to exhausted.

It’s not just Palantir. Other AI wunderkinds like Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) and Corweave (Nasdaq: CRWV) have fallen 25%, and 45% respectively in just the last month.

Reddit Turns Bearish on Palantir After The Runup

Clearly, the sand has shifted. Look no further than r/wallstreetbets on Reddit, where even though a trader ‘won’, they sound exhausted:

The poster wrote: “If you do this for a living idk how, my heart rate was probably 120bpm all week and I probably lost 6 years of my life from stress.” Even those profiting from volatility are burned out. They’re making a decision to “leave the casino”.

The bears have a strong case.

Palantir trades at a trailing p/e of 1,740 and a p/s of 105x, multiples that dwarf even the most aggressive valuations

Of 25 analysts covering Palantir only 4 suggesting a buy at current levels

Insiders have been systematically selling shares through September, October, and November; no insider buying reported in recent months

Valuations Seem Impossible To Justify

With analyst price targets averaging $184.88 and institutional caution mounting, the near-term outlook favors consolidation over continuation of the rally. For investors watching PLTR, the key question is whether current multiples can be sustained or whether a more significant repricing is ahead. Right now, investors are voting with their brokerage accounts and saying “no way”.