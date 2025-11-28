S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Gold, Crypto, Wine, Art. Invest In Collectibles Via These 3 Overlooked and Undervalued Stocks.

  • SSR Mining (SSRM) trades at 7x forward earnings despite a 230% year-to-date rally driven by surging precious metals prices.

  • CleanSpark (CLSK) trades at 12x trailing earnings with positive profitability and is expanding beyond Bitcoin mining into data center compute support.

  • Funko (FNKO) trades at 0.2x sales following a brutal selloff tied to tariff risks and licensing challenges.

By Chris MacDonald
Gold, Crypto, Wine, Art. Invest In Collectibles Via These 3 Overlooked and Undervalued Stocks.

© vm / Getty Images

The alternative asset space is one that’s hard to define. Some investors view companies in private equity, real estate, or digital asset sectors as the best way to invest outside of the traditional system. Though, there are plenty of REITs, crypto-related stocks and other offerings to choose from that are publicly-traded right now. 

Among the alternative assets I’m going to talk about in this piece are the kinds of names I’ve long thought could actually provide increased portfolio diversification (and better risk-adjusted returns over the long-term) at reasonable valuations. These are companies that could be overlooked relative to this diversification potential, and shouldn’t be ignored.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

SSR Mining (SSRM)

Precious metals companies like SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) are starting to catch on to some investors as the true value plays they are. Surging precious metals prices have led to absolutely incredible earnings growth for the likes of SSR Mining and its peers, with SSRM stock trading at a forward price-earnings multiple of just 7-times, even after its recent impressive year-to-date rally of 230%.

That’s the kind of solid momentum and forward earnings multiple most investors want to see. SSR Mining still remains healthy and undervalued according to a number of analysts which cover this stock, and I think that view kind of understates the position SSR Mining is in right now. 

As a relatively overlooked mid-tier gold miner in a sector many investors think will likely head lower in line with gold prices (we have seen a rather incredible peak of late), those who think gold’s rally is still far from done may have a compelling buying opportunity here. 

I’m still bullish on the price of gold long-term, and SSR Mining represents one of the most compelling options in this sector right now, in my view. 

CleanSpark (CLSK)

I’m not typically very bullish at all on crypto mining companies, and there’s a solid rationale behind this. From what I’ve read via a number of top white papers on the subject, the mathematical returns for crypto miners over the long-haul is expected to approximate zero, when factoring in the costs associated with hardware and energy to mine top proof-of-work tokens like Bitcoin. 

That said, companies like CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) which are focused on not only mining Bitcoin, but doing so in the most energy-efficient way possible, is intriguing to me. That’s because aside from Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark and other players in this sector have started to joust for market share in other highly energy-intensive areas of the economy, from data center compute support to other high-growth areas of the economy that could benefit from the sort of infrastructure CleanSpark has built over time. 

For investors who value this stock on the basis of its core business model alone, CleanSpark does appear to be one of the best bets of its peer group, with positive earnings and a trailing multiple of 12-times earnings making this stock an overlooked and attractive option in this sector. 

Funko (FNKO)

Now, for a more speculative pick on this list. Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has one of the worst stock charts of any company I’d consider a potential speculative buy here. Indeed, teh company’s recent losses have led to a price-earnings multiple that can’t be computed. And the market appears to be concerned around the potential for this stock to recover from what’s been a rather brutal selloff, as collectibles companies continue to get hit by a series of headwinds.

Whether it’s inflation related risks tied to tariff policy for many of the key markets where Funko produces its popular collectibles, to a relative lack of licensing deals for the company’s intellectual property, this is a stock that’s got a fair amount of hair on it right now. 

That said, at just 0.2-times sales, there are few cheaper options in the market. And with a world-class brand, and a significant following for the company’s popular toys (which could once again catch on with younger consumers, we’ll see), I think this could be an interesting speculative bet to make right here. 

I think a lot would need to go right in order for Funko to jump back onto investors’ radar screens more broadly, but that’s what makes markets. This is a recovery and turnaround story I find compelling right now, and I’m going to follow this stock closely over time. 

