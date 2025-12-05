2 Fidelity ETFs To Buy Before 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available in the industry today, it can become overwhelming to pick the right one. ETFs cater to all investor needs; they fit any risk profile and have an investing time horizon that offers complete flexibility. ETFs have become an integral part of several portfolios, and Fidelity continues to play a huge role in the industry. Besides being one of the most reliable investing platforms, Fidelity also offers ETFs that fit your portfolio. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) and Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) are two Fidelity ETFs to buy before 2026.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF invests in companies that have above-average growth potential and offers exposure to about 200 large-cap growth stocks. The fund targets mega-cap stocks and has a strong growth profile. FBCG is an actively managed fund that invests 80% of the assets in blue-chip companies and holds industry giants.

The ETF invests in only the largest companies that have stable balance sheets and earnings growth. It has $5.2 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.60%. The fund has generated a 3-year return of 32.85% and a 5-year return of 15.07%.

The fund is tech-heavy, with 63% of the total assets in the top 10, which include the Magnificent Seven, such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. This approach has worked well for FBCG. It has gained 18.52% so far this year and is exchanging hands for $55.16. It invests 46% in technology, 18% in consumer cyclical, and 17% in communication services.

Since tech stocks are leading the market, they have produced significant returns this year. While the ETF isn’t as old as other funds, it has been around long enough to show its ability to outperform the market. It is an aggressive fund that can deliver in a bull market. With FBCG, you get to own elite large-cap stocks at low cost while making the most of the tech upside.

Vadi Fuoco / Shutterstock.com

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Another top Fidelity ETF, the Fidelity High Dividend ETF mirrors the performance of the Fidelity High Dividend Index. The fund invests in 117 stocks in total and has the highest allocation in the technology sector, followed by financial and consumer staples. It has a yield of 2.78% and an expense ratio of 0.15%. FDVV has net assets of $7.67 billion and has gained 14% so far in 2025. The fund is exchanging hands for $57.02 and looks cheap to me.

It aims to invest in stocks that have shown stable dividend growth. This is a fund ideal for income-focused investors, and some of its top holdings include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Visa Inc., Coca-Cola, and Philip Morris International Inc. Its top 10 funds constitute 34% of the portfolio. It invests 26% in technology, 19% in financial services, and 12% in consumer defensive.

While the fund comprises large-cap and mid-cap stocks, it excludes the stocks that have the highest payout ratios. Companies with elevated payout ratios can often become yield traps and are best avoided. The stocks included in the index are scored based on their payout ratio, dividend growth, and yield. FDVV focuses on companies that have shown steady dividend growth over the years.

The fund has generated an annualized return of 21.84% in 3 years and 17.4% in 5 years. FDVV is a reasonable option for those who seek passive income at low risk.