S&P 500
6,835.20
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,465.00
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,087.80
-0.09%
Russell 2000
2,534.46
-0.03%
FTSE 100
9,711.40
-0.47%
Nikkei 225
49,863.00
-0.71%

Investing

VOO and SPY and Good, But DBEU Looks A Lot Better Right Now

Quick Read

  • Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) returned 20.18% year-to-date despite currency hedging. This outpaced the S&P 500’s 18.7%.
  • DBEU hedges against six European currencies to reduce volatility from dollar fluctuations.
  • The fund yields 2.98% and holds 414 stocks across European financials and industrials.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By John Seetoo Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
VOO and SPY and Good, But DBEU Looks A Lot Better Right Now

© George Khelashvili / Shutterstock.com

For investors wishing to mitigate currency fluctuation risk for European market investments, xTrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSE: DBEU) is one of a small few that fit the bill, yet still outpaces the Vanguard’ S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO) and State Street’s S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY)

Currency hedging is a nonexistent issue for US focused funds, since more than 99% of the time, all of the securities are entirely denominated in US dollars.  European ETFs and CEFs may not have it as easy. If all of the securities come from the Eurozone, the likelihood is that the majority of stocks are in Euros, with only UK stocks demonominated in GBP. (Great Britain Pound  Sterling). If the span of coverage includes Scandinavian nations or Switzerland, then Norwegian or Danish Krone, Swedish Krona, and Suisse Francs may also need to be hedged against the US dollar for valuation fluctuations. 

Surprisingly, the larger European market ETFs like Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) or iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) are unhedged. Much of their earlier gains came from earlier in 2025 when the US dollar experienced an unusual 11% downturn before climbing back up over the summer and fall. It is very likely that had the dollar not exhibited such weakness, that the European market ETFs would not have nearly delivered the robust 30%+ gains exhibited year-to-date. 

xTrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

US dollars on the map of Europe. American investment and trading with EU, european economy
Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com

The unusual steep drop of the US dollar earlier in 2025 triggered the DBEU currency hedge to the benefit of its shareholders.

Although unhedged European market ETFs may boast 30%+ YTD gains for 2025, their intrinsic volatility capacity against the US dollar can cause some investors many sleepless nights, especially given the US dollar’s 2025 trading range. Although DBEU deploys a currency hedge protocol, which limits upside with a collar in exchange for curbed volatility, its 20.18% return YTD still outperforms the S&P 500 tracking VOO’s 18.7% and SPY’s 18.6%. 

DBEU is a passively managed ETF designed to track the MSCI Europe US Dollar Hedged Index. Launched in October, 2013, its details are as follows:

YTD Return 20.18% Yield 2.98%
Net Assets $661.8 million Beta 0.62
Average Volume 85,298 shares 52-week range $38.58-$48.64
NAV $47.96 1-Year Return 18.83%
# of stocks 414 3-Year Return 14.19%
Expense Ratio 0.45% 5-Year Return 12.61%

The top 10 holdings in DBEU are:

  • ASML Holding – 3.16%
  • Roche Holding AG – 2.09%
  • AstraZeneca PLC – 2.08%
  • HSBC Holdings – 1.91%
  • SAP SE – 1.91%
  • Nestle SA – 1.89%
  • Novartis AG – 1.89%
  • Siemens – 1.58%
  • Shell PLC – 1.56%
  • LVMH Moet Hennessey – 1.37%

DBEU deploys the following currency hedge short positions against US dollar long positions:

  • EUR – Euro
  • GBP – Great Britain Pound Sterling
  • CHF – Suisse Franc
  • SEK – Swedish Krona
  • DKK – Danish Krone
  • NOK – Norwegian Krone

Managing Risk

HasseChr / iStock via Getty Images

Swedish krona are among the Scandinavian currencies included in the DBEU currency hedge protocol.

Morningstar gives DBEU a 4-star rating. It has a 60 rating in the 48-78 Aggressive Risk score, which is low for the category. The DBEU currency hedge protocol is the likely reason for these scores. 

By contrast, both VGK and IEUR have an 82 rating in the 79-99 Very Aggressive Risk score. 

Other risk management benefits of DBEU include:

  • Among the benefits US investors enjoyed from investing in DBEU was the hedge against the falling US dollar, which hit its nadir in early April. 
  • Additionally, DBEU’s 2.98% dividend yield, which is more than double VOO’s 1.12% yield. 
  • With more than half of the S&P 500’s YTD returns coming from the Magnificent 7 AI stocks, fears of an AI bubble have driven significant numbers of investors towards European markets, which contain more diversity and are most heavily weighted in financial and industrial stocks, rather than on AI. 

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

IEUR Is One Of The Best Performing ETFs No One Knows About (Crushed VOO and SPY)
John Seetoo |

IEUR Is One Of The Best Performing ETFs No One Knows About (Crushed VOO and SPY)

Despite increasing threats to the European Union from waves of illegal migrants, a large energy dependence on Russia, and in-fighting…
Top 3 International Dividend ETFs to Invest in Today
Will Ashworth |

Top 3 International Dividend ETFs to Invest in Today

With a flip of the switch, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) recently completed the company’s first mutual fund-to-ETF conversion, a move made to…
5 ETFs to Tap on the Dollar’s Longest Rally in Years
247patrick |

5 ETFs to Tap on the Dollar’s Longest Rally in Years

Investors seeking to tap the solid trend in the greenback could consider these ETFs.
ETFs to Gain on a Strong Dollar
247patrick |

ETFs to Gain on a Strong Dollar

Investors seeking to benefit from the strength in the greenback could consider these ETFs.
Jon C. Ogg |

ETF Review: Hedged Japan and Europe ETFs Getting Bubbly? (WETF, DXJ, HEDJ, EWJ, VGK)

Thinkstock24/7 Wall St. is reviewing ETF strategies, nuances and trends with regularity, and we cannot help but to wonder about…
Chris Lange |

Why WisdomTree Is Back!

WisdomTree Investments may seem like an unusual bull market barometer, considering how many investment management firms there are, but Wisdom…
Paul Ausick |

Strong Dollar, Greek Woes Boost Hedged Equity Funds

As the dollar keeps getting stronger, investors wanting to diversify into international equities are finding a refuge in hedged equity…
5 ETFs to Watch Ahead of the Fed Meeting
Trey Thoelcke |

5 ETFs to Watch Ahead of the Fed Meeting

All eyes are currently on the crucial two-day FOMC meeting (slated to start on Jul 24). The central bank is…
Douglas A. McIntyre |

3 Stocks to Buy Now That Brexit is a Reality

[cnxvideo id=”655234″ placement=”ros”]   Against all odds, the citizens of the United Kingdom have voted to exit the European Union…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 1,510,029
+$12.46
+5.33%
$246.35
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 22,272,752
+$0.79
+3.79%
$21.65
Comcast
CMCSA Vol: 39,991,903
+$0.98
+3.60%
$28.21
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 21,886,045
+$1.88
+3.59%
$54.29
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 114,554,888
+$16.35
+3.56%
$475.31

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 5,925,489
-$99.86
11.54%
$765.20
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 8,312,656
-$4.48
6.57%
$63.75
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 10,885,293
-$17.04
6.37%
$250.42
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 65,946,599
-$20.12
5.59%
$339.81
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 13,093,294
-$1.35
5.15%
$24.86