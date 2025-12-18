S&P 500
6,781.30
+0.50%
Dow Jones
48,032.00
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,512.16
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,836.00
+0.66%
Nikkei 225
49,390.80
+0.19%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

It’s Kind of Insane More Americans Don’t Know The One Factor That Doubles Retirement Savings

Quick Read

  • Americans working with a financial advisor average $132,000 in retirement savings, versus $62,000 for those without one.
  • Those with advisors plan to retire at 64 compared to 66 for non-advised savers.
  • Advised savers are more likely to have emergency funds and long-term plans accounting for economic volatility.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Christy Bieber Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
It’s Kind of Insane More Americans Don’t Know The One Factor That Doubles Retirement Savings

© simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

Doubling your retirement savings may sound like a dream scenario, especially since far too many Americans end up with way less money than they need to support themselves in their 401(k)s, IRAs, and other retirement investment accounts.   In reality, though, ending up with twice as much as the average American doesn’t have to be as hard as it seems and it doesn’t necessarily require you to make a huge income or to sacrifice all fun spending.

Instead, there’s one really simple factor that can give you the best chance of doubling your retirement savings. Unfortunately, many Americans don’t know what it is and aren’t doing it. You don’t have to be one of those Americans. Instead, here’s what you need to do to build a big nest egg that beats the average. 

This simple factor can double retirement savings

Northwestern Mutual’s 2024 Planning and Progress study revealed the simple step that Americans have taken to double their retirement savings. According to the research, those who work with a financial advisor have around twice the retirement investment account balances compared to people who try to manage their retirement investing all on their own with no professional advice. 

The research showed that those who have a financial advisor guiding them have around $132,000 in retirement savings, compared with $62,000 among those with no advisor. Those who have an advisor were also planning to retire at a much younger age — 64, versus 66 for those who have no advisor assisting them. Being able to retire at a younger age is within reach when you have twice the money in your retirement plan, so this is not a surprise.

It’s not just that people working with an advisor were richer, either. Those who had help with managing their money were significantly more likely to have a long-term plan in place that takes economic ups and downs into account. They were also more likely to have emergency savings that can help keep them out of debt and that makes investing for retirement possible, and they were much more likely to feel financially secure.

Why does having an advisor make such a big impact?

Senior couple, paperwork and life insurance with financial planning, woman and policy contract. Retirement, advisor and budget help with pension notes, application and home from claim form for care
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Of course, it’s natural to assume that having help from a financial advisor can improve your money life — but the average American may not know the extent of the difference professional advice could make. After all, if more people were aware that working with an advisor was likely to enable them to double their retirement savings, then it’s likely more people would get professional help sooner.

While it seems hard to believe, when you really stop to think about it, though, it makes good sense why you would end up a lot better off if you have a trained professional helping to guide you in setting your money goals and making them a reality. After all, there are dozens of little money decisions that most of us make every day without really stopping to think about how they fit into the big picture or impact long-term goals. An advisor can help you to spot patterns, develop a broad framework for managing your money, and put systems in place that set you up for success rather than continuing to struggle and making decisions ad hoc without an overall plan.

When you work with an advisor, you can do more than just track where your money is going, make a simple budget, or set retirement savings goals. You can dig deeper with your money, get to the root of problems, and find real solutions that maximize where your investment dollars are going. This way, you can ensure you’re using all of your funds as wisely as possible to truly set yourself up for the success you deserve.

You don’t have to be rich to reach out to an advisor or to achieve retirement success — you just have to get the help that so many successful Americans have had in their quest for a retirement full of abundance instead of financial fears.

Continue Reading

The Secret Habit That Doubles Americans’ Retirement Savings
Christy Bieber |

The Secret Habit That Doubles Americans’ Retirement Savings

Saving for retirement is something every American needs to do, but not that many Americans are great at actually doing.…
One Factor Doubles Retirement Savings For Americans, And It’s Not Which Stocks They Picked
Christy Bieber |

One Factor Doubles Retirement Savings For Americans, And It’s Not Which Stocks They Picked

Most Americans do not have enough retirement savings. Morningstar reported that up to 58% of Americans will be unable to…
Americans With Advisors Save Twice as Much for Retirement, Study Finds
Maurie Backman |

Americans With Advisors Save Twice as Much for Retirement, Study Finds

  There are many American retirees today who get all of their income from Social Security. Unfortunately, people in that…
64% of Americans Say This Is Their Biggest Retirement Fear. Here’s How a Financial Advisor Can Help
Christy Bieber |

64% of Americans Say This Is Their Biggest Retirement Fear. Here’s How a Financial Advisor Can Help

In America, fears about money are very real and very pressing. In fact, according to a recent Allianz Life survey,…
Financial Advisors Aren’t Just for the Wealthy. Here’s Why You Need One for Your Retirement
Christy Bieber |

Financial Advisors Aren’t Just for the Wealthy. Here’s Why You Need One for Your Retirement

If you don’t feel like you are in great financial shape, hiring a financial advisor may not seem like something…
If you’re a single salary earner, no kid, have a mortgage, want to invest into index funds, no plan to have kids, already have a personal budget, would a financial advisor add any value?
Marc Guberti |

If you’re a single salary earner, no kid, have a mortgage, want to invest into index funds, no plan to have kids, already have a personal budget, would a financial advisor add any value?

Some people turn to financial advisors when they need help with reaching their long-term financial goals. While there is a…
We’re Making More Money Than We Ever Have Before. What Do We Do With It?
Maurie Backman |

We’re Making More Money Than We Ever Have Before. What Do We Do With It?

  My first year out of college, I earned a salary that was only okay at the time. But within…
I Live in a $1M Home and Have $3M Saved Up at 50 — Why Does It Feel Like I’m Behind?
Maurie Backman |

I Live in a $1M Home and Have $3M Saved Up at 50 — Why Does It Feel Like I’m Behind?

A 2024 Bank of America survey found that about 25% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck with no savings whatsoever.…
I make $135k a year and my company is offering a 401k or a 401k Roth – which one should I pick?
Christy Bieber |

I make $135k a year and my company is offering a 401k or a 401k Roth – which one should I pick?

In a recent Reddit post, an important question came up. The Reddit user said they make $135,000 annually and work at…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74