S&P 500
6,779.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
47,990.00
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,509.76
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,832.30
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
49,373.30
+0.16%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

Will January Bring Back BTC?

Quick Read

  • BTC rejected again
  • 2026 derivatives pricing not great so far
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $3,000 in stock for a limited time, and all it takes is a $50 deposit to get started. See for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Will January Bring Back BTC?

© Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com

 

After this morning’s CPI report coming in lower than expected, markets showed a brief glimmer of hope, but this was quickly snuffed out. BTC is following the exact same pattern as yesterday, testing a local high and quickly being sold off at $89.2k. As the year winds down, the order books become thinner and thinner, so the violent moves we see aren’t needing nearly as much volume to move prices. BTC is likely to be stuck in this pattern for the near-term future, and will have to wait until traders come back in the New Year to bring more price action. January can be a mixed bag for BTC, but has generally had positive returns over the history of the asset. On average, January has returned 11% for BTC, and has a win rate of 67%. We will see if history favors January 2026 after an abysmal 4th Quarter in 2025. 

 

The end of the year option expiry on Deribit, 26DEC25, is seeing increased volume towards puts, with volatility continuing to get more expensive than calls. Open interest at the money and below in puts are outweighing calls, as traders have hedged themselves for a bearish outcome. Strikes from $75k to $65k are north of 10,000 contracts in open interest. 

 

End of year BTC Futures contracts are trading in backwardation, meaning futures prices are below current spot market. January 2026 contracts are trading in slight contango at the moment, while end of Q1 2026 contracts are about 2% above spot. On Hyperliquid, BTC perpetual futures are around 9% annualized in funding at this time of writing. Not much positivity is being priced in for the start of 2026, so far.

Continue Reading

XRP CME Futures Hit Record Levels: Can Institutional Demand Push XRP Past $3.50?
Sam Daodu |

XRP CME Futures Hit Record Levels: Can Institutional Demand Push XRP Past $3.50?

XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) getting serious attention from institutions. Since launching CME futures in May 2025, the token hit $1 billion…
Bitcoin’s Open Interest Drops as $23k Breached: $1.6B Shorts Liquidated in 2 Weeks
247patrick |

Bitcoin’s Open Interest Drops as $23k Breached: $1.6B Shorts Liquidated in 2 Weeks

Bitcoin open interest, the value of all open BTC derivatives positions, has dropped more than 25% this year.
Open Interest in BTC Up $1.6B Since the Start of October
247patrick |

Open Interest in BTC Up $1.6B Since the Start of October

Bitcoin open interest has risen by $1.6 billion since the start of October and has reached $10.7 billion.
Institutional Participation in Crypto Hit Record Low After FTX, but Data Indicates a Resurgence
247patrick |

Institutional Participation in Crypto Hit Record Low After FTX, but Data Indicates a Resurgence

Growing institutional participation in BTC futures has backed the strong performance year to date.
XRP Clings to Crucial $1.90 Floor as TD Sequential Buy Signal Hints at Explosive 18% Rebound
Sam Daodu |

XRP Clings to Crucial $1.90 Floor as TD Sequential Buy Signal Hints at Explosive 18% Rebound

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is testing a make-or-break support level as traders debate whether $1.90 holds or the price drops toward…
XRP Faces Key Test: Will Swell 2025 Bring the Breakout?
Sam Daodu |

XRP Faces Key Test: Will Swell 2025 Bring the Breakout?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) entered Ripple’s Swell 2025 conference with momentum and skepticism. After months of legal wins, institutional funding, and…
Bitcoin at $90K After Record $3.79B ETF Outflows: Will BTC Hit $150K in 2026?
Sam Daodu |

Bitcoin at $90K After Record $3.79B ETF Outflows: Will BTC Hit $150K in 2026?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading near $90,000 after one of its sharpest institutional pullbacks ever, and the timing reveals a…
Should You Buy XRP Under $2.50? What History Says About This Price Level
Sam Daodu |

Should You Buy XRP Under $2.50? What History Says About This Price Level

Should you buy XRP under $2.50? XRP price history suggests yes—with patience. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is trading below $2.50 again—a…
XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?
Sam Daodu |

XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?

XRP‘s (CRYPTO: XRP) surge above $2.50 this week has crypto traders buzzing. Multiple spot ETF filings by major asset managers…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74