S&P 500
6,937.60
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,760.00
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.60
0.00%
Russell 2000
2,539.94
-0.39%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,826.30
+0.55%

Investing

International Small Cap Value Fund Crushes S&P 500 Behind Energy and Mining Bets

Quick Read

  • AVDV’s $14.6B portfolio concentrates heavily in materials and energy across Australia, Canada and Japan.
  • Top holdings include gold miners Perseus and B2Gold plus coal producer Whitehaven and energy name Whitecap.
  • The fund’s 8% annual turnover signals a buy-and-hold approach with no active rotation away from commodity exposure.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
International Small Cap Value Fund Crushes S&P 500 Behind Energy and Mining Bets

© 24/7 Wall St.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) has delivered exceptional performance, outpacing major benchmarks and popular investments. For a $14.6 billion fund charging just 0.36% annually and holding hundreds of obscure international small-cap stocks, that performance stands out. The question is whether conditions that powered this rally will persist.

What Macro Forces Could Sustain or Reverse This Run

The biggest macro factor to watch is the global commodity cycle, particularly industrial metals and energy. AVDV’s portfolio leans heavily into materials and energy companies across Australia, Canada, and Japan. Gold miners like Perseus Mining and B2Gold appear among the top holdings, alongside coal producer Whitehaven Coal and Canadian energy names like Whitecap Resources. When commodity prices rise, these small-cap value stocks leverage that momentum aggressively. Conversely, a downturn in metals or energy markets would hit this portfolio harder than a diversified large-cap fund.

An infographic titled &#039;AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF&#039; details the ETF&#039;s functions, use cases, and pros and cons. Section 1, &#039;How the ETF Works,&#039; explains its investment in international small-cap value stocks, focusing on materials, energy, and commodities in Australia, Canada, and Japan, using a buy-and-hold approach, with an illustration of a globe connected to a gear, pickaxe, and oil drop. Section 2, &#039;Most Suitable Use Case,&#039; describes it as a cyclical bet on international small-cap value, especially during strong global commodity price momentum, illustrated by rising coin stacks and a &#039;value&#039; tag. Section 3, &#039;Pros and Cons,&#039; lists advantages like exceptional returns, a 0.36% low annual expense ratio, and leveraging commodity prices (with green upward arrows), and disadvantages like high concentration risk in cyclical sectors, vulnerability to commodity downturns, and not being a balanced international value play (with red downward arrows).
24/7 Wall St.
This infographic details the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV), explaining its investment strategy, ideal use case, and a comprehensive list of its advantages and disadvantages. It highlights the ETF’s focus on cyclical international small-cap value stocks and its recent strong performance.

Investors should monitor monthly commodity price indexes published by the World Bank and quarterly earnings reports from major mining and energy producers. These releases signal whether demand is holding up or cracking. A sustained pullback in industrial activity, particularly in China or Europe, would pressure the materials-heavy companies that drove much of AVDV’s recent performance. The fund’s strong returns weren’t just about picking good stocks but riding a favorable commodity environment. If that environment shifts, so will the fund’s trajectory.

The Mechanics That Matter Most

On the fund-specific side, concentration risk deserves attention. While AVDV holds hundreds of positions, its top holdings cluster in cyclical sectors vulnerable to the same economic forces. The fund’s 8% annual turnover suggests a buy-and-hold approach, meaning management isn’t actively rotating out of commodity exposure even as valuations stretch. Investors should review Avantis’ monthly fact sheets and quarterly holdings files to track whether this sector tilt intensifies or moderates. If materials and energy continue dominating the top 20 positions, the fund remains a leveraged bet on commodity strength rather than a balanced international value play.

A Simpler Alternative Worth Considering

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DISV) offers a comparable strategy with a longer track record and slightly lower expense ratio at 0.36%. While DISV has shown solid performance, its broader sector diversification may provide more stability if commodity markets cool. Investors seeking international small-cap value exposure without as much cyclical concentration might find DISV’s approach more durable over the next 12 months.

The key macro factor is commodity price momentum, and the key micro signal is whether AVDV’s holdings continue clustering in materials and energy or begin diversifying into other value sectors.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
David Beren |

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal
John Seetoo |

Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal

Continue Reading

Dividend Lovers Load Up On These Premier ETFs For Great Yields
Vandita Jadeja |

Dividend Lovers Load Up On These Premier ETFs For Great Yields

If you’re one of those investors who like to take the path of least resistance and invest in only the…
3 Income ETFs Every Boomer Should Own Before Age 70
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Income ETFs Every Boomer Should Own Before Age 70

Can your retirement portfolio survive two more 2022-esque inflation waves? If not, it’s a great idea to look into dividend…
How One Tiny ETF no One Has Heard of Soared Past the S&P 500, Bitcoin, and Just About Everything Else | AVDE
Michael Williams |

How One Tiny ETF no One Has Heard of Soared Past the S&P 500, Bitcoin, and Just About Everything Else | AVDE

While investors obsessed over the S&P 500 and Bitcoin (NASDAQ:BTC) in 2025, a quiet fund with just $11 billion in…
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Crushing the SCHD
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Crushing the SCHD

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) was often seen as the gold standard among dividend exchange-traded funds. Today, Fidelity…
SOXL’s $13.6 Billion Fund Faces Rebalancing Drag as Memory Cycle Enters Critical Phase
Austin Smith |

SOXL’s $13.6 Billion Fund Faces Rebalancing Drag as Memory Cycle Enters Critical Phase

Leveraged ETFs demand a different monitoring framework than buy-and-hold funds, and SOXL’s 3x daily exposure to semiconductors makes the distinction…
3 Top Dividend ETFs to Hold for 10 Years
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Top Dividend ETFs to Hold for 10 Years

Many choose to take the path of least resistance and pick only the S&P 500 and nothing else, holding it…
The Best Nifty 50 ETFs To Buy Right Now
Marc Guberti |

The Best Nifty 50 ETFs To Buy Right Now

The Nifty 50 gives investors exposure to Indian companies. The fund benefits from India’s high GDP growth, which helps its…
Top ETFs For The Rare Earth Metal Trade
Marc Guberti |

Top ETFs For The Rare Earth Metal Trade

Rare earth metals are raw materials that you’ll find in various tech gadgets and everyday resources. These materials are hot…
The ALPS Clean Energy ETF Soared 30%, But Faces a 2026 Policy Cliff
Michael Williams |

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF Soared 30%, But Faces a 2026 Policy Cliff

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) has surged 30% year-to-date through, nearly doubling the S&P 500’s 16% gain. But context matters:…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 10,644,134
+$3.02
+3.13%
$99.55
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,144,018
+$1.12
+2.16%
$53.04
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,780,866
+$2.14
+2.12%
$103.09
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 624,818
+$6.58
+1.92%
$349.88
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 920,782
+$4.49
+1.78%
$256.09

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 6,322,758
-$1.55
4.73%
$31.20
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 986,461
-$8.45
2.87%
$285.67
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 292,680
-$8.46
2.86%
$287.54
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 26,261,278
-$5.46
2.81%
$188.71
Altria
MO Vol: 8,966,103
-$1.38
2.34%
$57.60