International Small Cap Value Fund Crushes S&P 500 Behind Energy and Mining Bets

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) has delivered exceptional performance, outpacing major benchmarks and popular investments. For a $14.6 billion fund charging just 0.36% annually and holding hundreds of obscure international small-cap stocks, that performance stands out. The question is whether conditions that powered this rally will persist.

What Macro Forces Could Sustain or Reverse This Run

The biggest macro factor to watch is the global commodity cycle, particularly industrial metals and energy. AVDV’s portfolio leans heavily into materials and energy companies across Australia, Canada, and Japan. Gold miners like Perseus Mining and B2Gold appear among the top holdings, alongside coal producer Whitehaven Coal and Canadian energy names like Whitecap Resources. When commodity prices rise, these small-cap value stocks leverage that momentum aggressively. Conversely, a downturn in metals or energy markets would hit this portfolio harder than a diversified large-cap fund.

24/7 Wall St. This infographic details the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV), explaining its investment strategy, ideal use case, and a comprehensive list of its advantages and disadvantages. It highlights the ETF’s focus on cyclical international small-cap value stocks and its recent strong performance.

Investors should monitor monthly commodity price indexes published by the World Bank and quarterly earnings reports from major mining and energy producers. These releases signal whether demand is holding up or cracking. A sustained pullback in industrial activity, particularly in China or Europe, would pressure the materials-heavy companies that drove much of AVDV’s recent performance. The fund’s strong returns weren’t just about picking good stocks but riding a favorable commodity environment. If that environment shifts, so will the fund’s trajectory.

The Mechanics That Matter Most

On the fund-specific side, concentration risk deserves attention. While AVDV holds hundreds of positions, its top holdings cluster in cyclical sectors vulnerable to the same economic forces. The fund’s 8% annual turnover suggests a buy-and-hold approach, meaning management isn’t actively rotating out of commodity exposure even as valuations stretch. Investors should review Avantis’ monthly fact sheets and quarterly holdings files to track whether this sector tilt intensifies or moderates. If materials and energy continue dominating the top 20 positions, the fund remains a leveraged bet on commodity strength rather than a balanced international value play.

A Simpler Alternative Worth Considering

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DISV) offers a comparable strategy with a longer track record and slightly lower expense ratio at 0.36%. While DISV has shown solid performance, its broader sector diversification may provide more stability if commodity markets cool. Investors seeking international small-cap value exposure without as much cyclical concentration might find DISV’s approach more durable over the next 12 months.

The key macro factor is commodity price momentum, and the key micro signal is whether AVDV’s holdings continue clustering in materials and energy or begin diversifying into other value sectors.