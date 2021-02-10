Analysts Cheer On Twitter's Record Highs and See More Upside

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) hit new all-time highs on Wednesday after the company reported its most recent quarterly results. There were many questions going into the report, but Twitter responded with record revenues, and analysts were more than happy to see this.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has included some brief highlights from the earnings report, as well as what analysts are saying after the fact.

The social media giant said that it had $0.27 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.29 billion in revenue. That compares with consensus estimates of $0.31 in EPS and revenue of $1.19 billion. The same period of last year reportedly had EPS of $0.15 on $1.01 billion in revenue.

In the latest quarter, total revenues increased 28% year over year. At the same time, costs and expenses totaled $1.04 billion, an increase of 21% year over year. This consisted of U.S. revenue increasing 24% year over year to $733 million and International revenue growing 34% to $556 million.

Average monetizable daily active users totaled 192 million for the fourth quarter, compared to 152 million in the same period of the previous year and to 187 million in the previous quarter. In terms of a percentage, Twitter grew those users by 27% year over year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Twitter expects to see revenue in the range of $940 million to $1.04 billion and GAAP operating income between a loss of $50 million and breakeven. Consensus estimates are calling for $0.16 in EPS and $967.75 million in revenue for the quarter.

On the books, Twitter’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $7.47 billion at the end of the quarter. That was up from $6.64 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Here’s what analysts had to say:

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and lifted its $65 price target to $80.

Barclays reiterated it at Underweight but raised its target price to $52 from $36.

Oppenheimer reiterated it at Outperform and raised its price target to $70 from $58.

BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and hiked its target price to $78 from $58.

Susquehanna reiterated it with a Positive rating and raised its $58 price target to $70.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and raised its price target from $50 to $60.

Deutsche Bank reiterated it at Buy and raised its price target to $76 from $65.

Guggenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its $48 price target to $60.

Rosenblatt reiterated it as Neutral and increased its price target from $39 to $55.

Cowen reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised its price target to $58 from $48.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating and raised its target price to $64 from $43.

Goldman Sachs reiterated it as a Buy and raised its price target to $78 from $55.

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised its target to $54 from $50.

Twitter stock traded up about 7% on Wednesday, at $64.97 in a 52-week range of $20.00 to $69.20. The consensus price target is $48.08.