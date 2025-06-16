Meet the Sixth-Generation Stealth Bomber That Tops 600 MPH Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Northrop Grumman is moving forward with plans to overhaul its manufacturing process for the purpose of supporting higher rates of production. This strategy is underway alongside a massive $477 million hit on its B-21 Raider program in the first quarter of 2025. Northrop is also struggling with increased costs for materials and underestimated consumption figures. Its aeronautics division took an astonishing $183 million loss, which sent its year over year income down 46%. CEO Kathy Warden says these short-term impacts are to be expected. The defense company is currently progressing through initial production, with prototype flight tests having taken place since 2023.

In 1963, the Lockheed A-12 (code-named “Archangel”) became America’s first supersonic stealth plane. Incredibly fast, much faster than today’s sixth-generation stealth bomber, the A-12 could reach speeds of over 2,000 miles per hour. Despite its speed and innovation, it was retired soon after it was designed with the even faster SR-71 Blackbird. Today’s modern stealth planes don’t reach the speeds of the previous models mainly because they prioritize stealth over speed. Also, faster flying requires more fuel. But we’re also in the age of innovation. Countries across the globe are working to improve their stealth aircraft fleets, both with more advanced technology and new iterations of previous aircraft. For example, India may soon be prepared to get its first fifth-generation fighter jets. Israel has reported safety issues with the components of its F-35 fighter jets which might necessitate more development. As we look to the future, anticipate the onset of new-generation stealth fighters that will transform the state of warfare as we know it. (How much firepower can a stealth bomber carry?)

Key Points Stealth aircraft help with reconnaissance and attack, but have a smaller risk of being intercepted.

Previous generations of stealth aircraft prioritized stealthiness, while today’s models prioritize speed.

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most flown stealth aircraft globally.

Considering investing in defense stocks? Speak with a qualified financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review. Click here and get started today. (Sponsored)

But for now, what stealth planes are global militaries flying? To identify the oldest and newest stealth planes in world militaries (retired, in use, and on order), 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces directory from Flight Global, an aviation and aerospace industry website, as well as other sources such as Military.com, military websites, and Air & Space Forces Magazine. We ordered the aircraft in chronological order from the earliest year first used to the latest. We added data from Military Factory on the type of aircraft, top speed, manufacturer, and armament. Data on notable countries that operate these aircraft came from FlightGlobal. This article was updated on June 16, 2025 to include the latest Northrop Grumman struggles with the B-21 Raider. Why We’re Discussing Stealth Aircraft Kevin Moloney / Getty Images Covert air operations began in World War I with militaries attempting to reduce the visibility or sound of their aircraft. Technology in this regard has made leaps and bounds since the First World War. Companies that manufacture these jets for the military, like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), make billions in sales every year, and it’s worth understanding how these companies operate if you’re considering investing in them. As conflict breaks out across the globe — and as the U.S. uses its aircraft to project power — knowing which countries have which stealth aircraft gives you an idea of what might happen, and who might win, should war be on the horizon. These are stealth aircraft from the oldest to the most cutting-edge:

1. A-12 Archangel

SDASM Archives / / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr

Top speed: 2,212 mph

2,212 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 1962

The A-12 Archangel, also known as the Lockheed A-12, is a retired high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft designed for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). First officially (and unofficially) flown in 1962, the A-12 Archangel was used more heavily in efforts starting the year after. The A-12 Archangel served as a stealth aircraft that allowed the CIA to effectively spy on the Soviet Union. Given the purpose of this aircraft, there were no weapons onboard.

2. SR-71 Blackbird

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 2,274 mph

2,274 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 1964

Developed by Lockheed, the SR-71 Blackbird is a long-range strategic reconnaissance aircraft. The aircraft can hit speeds as fast as Mach 3.3, or three times as fast as the speed of sound. This makes the SR-71 Blackbird the world’s fastest and highest flying operational aircraft. Though the aircraft has no weapons onboard, it still remained effective in gathering intelligence in combat areas. The plane’s high operational costs are one of the reasons it was eventually retired in 1999.

3. AQM-91 Firefly

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 505 mph

505 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 1968

The AQM-91 Firefly is an unmanned reconnaissance drone that was developed for use by the CIA and U.S. Air Force. Designed by Ryan Aeronautical and Teledyne-Ryan in 1968, this drone had an operational altitude of 78,000 feet and contained no weapons. The goal of the AQM-91 was to perform reconnaissance throughout the Vietnam War, especially around China. However, the drone never actually became operational. Its design has, however, inspired future stealth aircraft.

4. F-117 Nighthawk

Getty Images / Getty Images

Maximum speed: 684 mph

684 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 1981

The F-117 Nighthawk is a stealth aircraft designed by Lockheed for attacking enemies and locations without ever being caught. It saw combat during Operation Just Cause in 1989 and Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1990-1991. Although the F-117A has been officially retired, the U.S. Air Force still flies five F-117As, mostly as training aircraft. Because they were used as a weapon, these aircraft have laser-guided bombs, drop bombs, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, and HARM anti-radiation missiles.

5. B-2 Spirit

Maximum speed: 628 mph

628 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 1997

The B-2 Spirit is a Northrop Grumman design. Despite being a heavy bomber plane, it’s made for strategic and stealthy attacks. This aircraft is absolutely loaded with weapons like free-fall nuclear bombs, drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, air-to-surface missiles, and cruise missiles. Right now, the U.S. Air Force currently has 18 B-2 Spirit aircraft in active service. However, the B-2 Spirit is scheduled to be removed from service starting in 2032, mostly due to its high cost of repair.

6. Shenyang J-11B

Mil.ru / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 1998

While most of the aircraft you’ve seen so far were designed for the United States, China also holds its fair share of stealth aircraft. The Shenyang J-11B aircraft was created by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. This stealth plane also doubles as a 4th generation air superiority fighter with 30mm GSh-30-1 internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, and rocket pods. Between the J-11, J-16 (which you’ll see later), J-30, and J-35, China currently has 319 of these aircraft in active service.

7. F-22 Raptor

Maximum speed: 1,500 mph

1,500 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 2005

Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor first took flight in 1997 before being introduced into military service in 2005. The F-22 Raptor, an effort from both Lockheed Martin and Boeing, is a fifth-generation air dominance fighter. Its speed, stealth, agility, and avionics make this plane a formidable opponent — and the weapons only supplement that: a 20mm internal automatic canon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions, air-launched cruise missiles, and guided bombs. It’s no surprise that the F-22 Raptor remains a key part of the U.S. fleet, with 178 active aircraft.

8. RQ-170 Sentinel

Maximum speed: 590 mph

590 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 2007

This aircraft, nicknamed the “Wraith,” was made for the United States in 2007 by Lockheed Martin. It doesn’t go very fast, but considering it’s an unmanned vehicle, it does well. There’s not much known about this aircraft. The U.S. Air Force was believed to have 20 to 30 of these aircraft, but there seems to be a lot of uncertainty. Although the RQ-170 Sentinel is not listed in the World Air Forces directory, some sources say that these aircraft were deployed as recently as 2021.

9. Shenyang J-16 (Red Eagle)

Maximum speed: 1,534 mph

1,534 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 2013

The Shenyang J-16, also known as the Red Eagle, is another Chinese stealth aircraft. This one is more modern, built in 2013, and can handle speeds above 1,500 miles per hour. This all-weather fourth-generation strike fighter aircraft features weapons like anti-radiation missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, laser-guided munitions, drop bombs, internal cannons, and several types of air missiles. It was made by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and Aviation Industry Corporation of China. As stated earlier, there are 319 active J-11/16/Su-27/30/35 planes in service.

10. RQ-180

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 590 mph

590 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 2015

The RQ-180 is a United States aircraft made by Northrop Grumman. This unmanned aerial vehicle is designed for stealth and reconnaissance — and is SO good that many people wonder if the RQ-180 is even real. To this day, the aircraft (sometimes called the White Bat), has only been officially photographed a few times. As far as we know, the RQ-180 has no weapons. There is some evidence that the RQ-180 has been used in active service, but this information is being kept heavily under wraps.

11. WZ-10 Cloud Shadow

Maximum speed: 390 mph

390 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 2016

Cloud Shadow is a Chinese aircraft made by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group. When it comes to speed, the WZ-10 doesn’t have it; this is a rather slow unmanned aerial vehicle, with a top speed below 400 miles per hour. However, unlike many unmanned aerial vehicles on this list, it includes air-to-surface missiles, light cruise missiles, and precision-guided bombs. Over the past year, Japan has intercepted WZ-10 aircraft over the East China Sea, and the WZ-10 was also tracked in the South China Sea near Vietnam.

12. F-35 Lightning II

Buena Vista Images / Photodisc via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,229 mph

1,229 mph Countries that use this aircraft: Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States

Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Year first used: 2016

As you can see, ,any countries use the F-35 Lightning II. This is a fifth-generation strike fighter and a fighter-bomber aircraft made by Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. It features a wide range of weapons, including Rockeye II cluster bombs, joint direct attack munitions, guided bombs, air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, and Sidewinder missiles. The United States currently has 586 F-35 Lightning II jets in active service across its military branches, with thousands more on order.

13. J-20 Black Eagle

Maximum speed: 1,533 mph

1,533 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 2017

China currently flies 19 of the J-20 Black Eagle, originally developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group and Aviation Industry Corporation of China. It’s a fifth-generation multirole stealth aircraft with internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, and conventional drop bombs. This all-weather stealth fighter is considered one of China’s most advanced aircraft.

14. GJ-11 Gongji

Maximum speed: 621 mph

621 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 2019

The GJ-11 Gongji is a plane by the State Factories for China in 2019. This unmanned combat aerial vehicle goes at a fairly impressive speed of over 600 miles per hour. It also has a few weapons, including laser-guided bombs, drop bombs, and air-to-surface missiles. Some military strategists believe that China could deploy these aircraft in an unexpected way that could be hard to combat from other forces.

15. Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Countries that use this aircraft: Russia

Russia Year first used: 2019

The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is a Russian aircraft made by Sukhoi OKB and the United Aircraft Corporation. This fifth-generation multirole stealth aircraft is currently used by the Russian Air Force, which has 24 in active service and 52 ordered. It also features several weapons, including an internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and guided bombs. However, Russia is currently struggling with “crippling production delays” that may halt its ability to produce aircraft.

16. Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 652 mph

652 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: 2019

This experimental unmanned combat aerial vehicle was developed for the United States by the Kratos unmanned systems division. The XQ-58 took its first flight in 2019 but is still considered to be in development. Once in active service, the XQ-58 will contrbute to scouting, as well as precision dropping bombs and regular drop bombs.

17. CH-7

Maximum speed: 550 mph

550 mph Countries that use this aircraft: China

China Year first used: 2022

In 2022, the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation developed this mysterious stealth aircraft for China. It is made for high altitude and long endurance, and has gone through several iterations up to this point. The plane will feature weapons like air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, precision-guided bombs, and drop bombs. However, the CH-7 is believed to still be in development stages.

18. Su-75 Checkmate

Maximum speed: 808 mph

808 mph Countries that use this aircraft: Russia

Russia Year first used: Expected in 2026

The Su-75 Checkmate by Sukhoi OKB and Rostek State Corporation will be a Russian fifth-generation multirole stealth aircraft featuring weapons like internal cannons, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, laser-guided bombs, and conventional drop bombs. One of the reasons why the Su-75 entered development was to offer a lower-cost alternative to Western stealth jets.

19. B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 621 mph

621 mph Countries that use this aircraft: United States

United States Year first used: Expected in 2028

This Northrop Grumman stealth aircraft, designed for the United States is expected to come out in 2028. It’s a sixth-generation stealth bomber made to travel long distances and features precision-guided drop bombs, conventional drop bombs, and nuclear ordnance. Right now, the U.S. Air Force has ordered 100 of these aircraft to be delivered when they are complete.

20. Tupolev PAK DA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 559 mph

559 mph Countries that use this aircraft: Russia

Russia Year first used: Expected in 2032

Russia has a second stealth aircraft in the works, though it’s much further out. However, there might be a prototype ready soon. The Tupolev PAK DA is made by Tupolev and the United Aircraft Corporation. It will feature weapons like air-launched cruise missiles, precision-guided bombs, and conventional drop bombs.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)