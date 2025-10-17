The Top U.S. States With the Largest National Guard Forces

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With the stated purpose of reducing crime and supporting deportation initiatives, President Donald Trump has sent National Guard troops to the streets of several American cities. So far, the National Guard has been deployed in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. Troop deployments are also pending in Portland, Oregon, and the President has suggested that Baltimore, New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco may be next.

Key Points President Trump’s recent use of the National Guard in major American cities, often over the objections of local and state officials, has drawn comparisons to rare historical instances when presidents have federalized the Guard, as most deployments are typically initiated by state governments.

Today, each of the 50 states has its own National Guard force, which can operate under the direction of both the state governor and the President of the United States.

Notably, the National Guard is not explicitly a law enforcement organization. While the National Guard reports to the Defense Department, guardsmen and women are most often deployed by state governors — typically to respond to emergencies like natural disasters or public health crises, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The National Guard is also a component of America’s military reserve forces, and as such, troops can be activated by the sitting president in response to national emergencies or security threats at home or abroad.

Because most deployments have been at the direction of state governments, the current use of the National Guard represents a significant break from historical precedent. Additionally, the National Guard’s presence in certain American cities has occurred despite objections from some local mayors and governors.

According to the latest Defense Department data, each state has its own Army and Air National Guard force, numbering in the thousands or tens of thousands. Cumulatively, there are nearly 420,000 guardsmen and women nationwide, or about 12.3 troops for every 10,000 Americans. In some states, however, the National Guard has a far larger presence than in others.

Using data from the Defense Manpower Data Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the largest National Guard forces. States are ranked by the combined number of Army and Air National Guard troops for every 10,000 people. Data on troop levels are current as of June 2025. Population figures used in these calculations are one year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on National Guard and reserve troop payrolls by state are current as of fiscal 2023 and are from the Defense Department’s Defense Spending by State report.

The number of National Guard troops ranges from about 2,500 to 22,400 among the 50 states. Adjusting for population, the concentration of guardsmen and women in each state varies from 4.4 troops for every 10,000 people, to 51.6 per 10,000.

The top-ranking states on this list — those with the highest population-adjusted number guardsmen and women — tend to have smaller overall populations. Meanwhile, the most populous states — like California, Florida, New York, and Texas — have more National Guard troops in absolute terms, but their large populations mean there are fewer guardsmen and women per capita.

These are the states with the largest National Guard forces.

Why It Matters

thenationalguard / CC BY 2.0 /Flickr

Founded in 1636 as a consolidation of militia regiments, the National Guard is older than every branch of the U.S. military and even predates the country itself. Today, each of the 50 states has its own National Guard force, typically deployed to assist in emergencies such as natural disasters. President Trump’s use of the National Guard in American cities to combat crime and aid in deportation efforts — often despite objections from local and state governments — has made the military reserve organization the subject of ongoing political controversy.

50. California

National Guard troop presence in state: 4.4 per 10,000 people

4.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 17,346 — 3rd most of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG)

17,346 — 3rd most of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 3.2 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states)

3.2 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.2 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states)

1.2 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.7 billion

Approx. $1.7 billion State population: 39,431,263 (the largest of the 50 states)

49. Florida

National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people

4.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,760 — 14th most of the 50 states (80.9% Army NG, 19.1% Air NG)

10,760 — 14th most of the 50 states (80.9% Army NG, 19.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 3.7 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states)

3.7 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 0.9 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states)

0.9 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.2 billion

Approx. $1.2 billion State population: 23,372,215 (3rd largest of the 50 states)

48. Texas

MMADIA / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

National Guard troop presence in state: 7.1 per 10,000 people

7.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 22,367 — the most of the 50 states (86.2% Army NG, 13.8% Air NG)

22,367 — the most of the 50 states (86.2% Army NG, 13.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.2 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states)

6.2 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.0 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states)

1.0 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.5 billion

Approx. $1.5 billion State population: 31,290,831 (2nd largest of the 50 states)

47. New York

National Guard troop presence in state: 8.8 per 10,000 people

8.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 17,404 — 2nd most of the 50 states (66.6% Army NG, 33.4% Air NG)

17,404 — 2nd most of the 50 states (66.6% Army NG, 33.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 5.8 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states)

5.8 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.0 billion

Approx. $1.0 billion State population: 19,867,248 (4th largest of the 50 states)

46. Colorado

National Guard troop presence in state: 8.9 per 10,000 people

8.9 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,319 — 16th fewest of the 50 states (68.0% Army NG, 32.0% Air NG)

5,319 — 16th fewest of the 50 states (68.0% Army NG, 32.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.1 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states)

6.1 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 5,957,494 (21st largest of the 50 states)

45. New Jersey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.1 per 10,000 people

9.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,670 — 21st most of the 50 states (72.9% Army NG, 27.1% Air NG)

8,670 — 21st most of the 50 states (72.9% Army NG, 27.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.6 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states)

6.6 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states)

2.5 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 9,500,851 (11th largest of the 50 states)

44. North Carolina

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.4 per 10,000 people

9.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,400 — 17th most of the 50 states (86.1% Army NG, 13.9% Air NG)

10,400 — 17th most of the 50 states (86.1% Army NG, 13.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states)

8.1 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.3 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states)

1.3 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million

Approx. $600 million State population: 11,046,024 (9th largest of the 50 states)

43. Washington

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.5 per 10,000 people

9.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,541 — 24th fewest of the 50 states (73.8% Army NG, 26.2% Air NG)

7,541 — 24th fewest of the 50 states (73.8% Army NG, 26.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.0 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states)

7.0 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states)

2.5 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 7,958,180 (13th largest of the 50 states)

42. Maryland

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.5 per 10,000 people

9.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,966 — 19th fewest of the 50 states (69.8% Army NG, 30.2% Air NG)

5,966 — 19th fewest of the 50 states (69.8% Army NG, 30.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.6 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states)

6.6 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million

Approx. $600 million State population: 6,263,220 (18th largest of the 50 states)

41. Michigan

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.7 per 10,000 people

9.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 9,803 — 18th most of the 50 states (75.9% Army NG, 24.1% Air NG)

9,803 — 18th most of the 50 states (75.9% Army NG, 24.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.3 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states)

7.3 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.3 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states)

2.3 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 10,140,459 (10th largest of the 50 states)

40. Virginia

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.7 per 10,000 people

9.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,572 — 23rd most of the 50 states (83.0% Army NG, 17.0% Air NG)

8,572 — 23rd most of the 50 states (83.0% Army NG, 17.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states)

8.1 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.7 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states)

1.7 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.0 billion

Approx. $1.0 billion State population: 8,811,195 (12th largest of the 50 states)

39. Illinois

National Guard troop presence in state: 9.8 per 10,000 people

9.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,494 — 10th most of the 50 states (78.4% Army NG, 21.6% Air NG)

12,494 — 10th most of the 50 states (78.4% Army NG, 21.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.7 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states)

7.7 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.1 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states)

2.1 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million

Approx. $600 million State population: 12,710,158 (6th largest of the 50 states)

38. Arizona

National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people

10.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,570 — 25th fewest of the 50 states (66.9% Army NG, 33.1% Air NG)

7,570 — 25th fewest of the 50 states (66.9% Army NG, 33.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.7 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states)

6.7 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.3 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states)

3.3 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 7,582,384 (14th largest of the 50 states)

37. Massachusetts

Darren McCollester / Getty Images News via Getty Images

National Guard troop presence in state: 11.1 per 10,000 people

11.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,887 — 25th most of the 50 states (73.5% Army NG, 26.5% Air NG)

7,887 — 25th most of the 50 states (73.5% Army NG, 26.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states)

8.1 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 7,136,171 (16th largest of the 50 states)

36. Ohio

National Guard troop presence in state: 12.1 per 10,000 people

12.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 14,334 — 5th most of the 50 states (65.9% Army NG, 34.1% Air NG)

14,334 — 5th most of the 50 states (65.9% Army NG, 34.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.0 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states)

8.0 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.1 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states)

4.1 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $700 million

Approx. $700 million State population: 11,883,304 (7th largest of the 50 states)

35. Georgia

National Guard troop presence in state: 12.7 per 10,000 people

12.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 14,145 — 6th most of the 50 states (80.2% Army NG, 19.8% Air NG)

14,145 — 6th most of the 50 states (80.2% Army NG, 19.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.2 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states)

10.2 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states)

2.5 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $800 million

Approx. $800 million State population: 11,180,878 (8th largest of the 50 states)

34. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

National Guard troop presence in state: 12.9 per 10,000 people

12.9 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 16,935 — 4th most of the 50 states (77.4% Army NG, 22.6% Air NG)

16,935 — 4th most of the 50 states (77.4% Army NG, 22.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states)

10.0 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $700 million

Approx. $700 million State population: 13,078,751 (5th largest of the 50 states)

33. Connecticut

National Guard troop presence in state: 13.0 per 10,000 people

13.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,763 — 15th fewest of the 50 states (76.5% Army NG, 23.5% Air NG)

4,763 — 15th fewest of the 50 states (76.5% Army NG, 23.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 9.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states)

9.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.0 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states)

3.0 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 3,675,069 (22nd smallest of the 50 states)

32. Nevada

Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

National Guard troop presence in state: 13.5 per 10,000 people

13.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,412 — 14th fewest of the 50 states (74.2% Army NG, 25.8% Air NG)

4,412 — 14th fewest of the 50 states (74.2% Army NG, 25.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states)

10.0 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.5 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states)

3.5 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 3,267,467 (20th smallest of the 50 states)

31. Wisconsin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

National Guard troop presence in state: 14.3 per 10,000 people

14.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,530 — 24th most of the 50 states (73.7% Army NG, 26.3% Air NG)

8,530 — 24th most of the 50 states (73.7% Army NG, 26.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.5 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states)

10.5 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.8 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states)

3.8 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 5,960,975 (20th largest of the 50 states)

30. New Mexico

National Guard troop presence in state: 15.0 per 10,000 people

15.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,200 — 7th fewest of the 50 states (72.3% Army NG, 27.7% Air NG)

3,200 — 7th fewest of the 50 states (72.3% Army NG, 27.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.9 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states)

10.9 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.2 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states)

4.2 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 2,130,256 (15th smallest of the 50 states)

29. Oregon

National Guard troop presence in state: 15.6 per 10,000 people

15.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 6,648 — 20th fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG)

6,648 — 20th fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.8 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states)

10.8 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.8 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states)

4.8 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million

Approx. $300 million State population: 4,272,371 (24th smallest of the 50 states)

28. Kentucky

National Guard troop presence in state: 16.4 per 10,000 people

16.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,539 — 23rd fewest of the 50 states (85.1% Army NG, 14.9% Air NG)

7,539 — 23rd fewest of the 50 states (85.1% Army NG, 14.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 14.0 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states)

14.0 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.4 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states)

2.4 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 4,588,372 (25th smallest of the 50 states)

27. Indiana

National Guard troop presence in state: 17.0 per 10,000 people

17.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 11,791 — 11th most of the 50 states (83.2% Army NG, 16.8% Air NG)

11,791 — 11th most of the 50 states (83.2% Army NG, 16.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 14.2 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states)

14.2 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states)

2.9 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 6,924,275 (17th largest of the 50 states)

26. Missouri

National Guard troop presence in state: 17.2 per 10,000 people

17.2 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,711 — 15th most of the 50 states (80.6% Army NG, 19.4% Air NG)

10,711 — 15th most of the 50 states (80.6% Army NG, 19.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.8 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states)

13.8 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.3 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states)

3.3 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 6,245,466 (19th largest of the 50 states)

25. Tennessee

National Guard troop presence in state: 17.5 per 10,000 people

17.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,650 — 9th most of the 50 states (74.0% Army NG, 26.0% Air NG)

12,650 — 9th most of the 50 states (74.0% Army NG, 26.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states)

13.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states)

4.6 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 7,227,750 (15th largest of the 50 states)

24. New Hampshire

National Guard troop presence in state: 18.8 per 10,000 people

18.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,655 — 2nd fewest of the 50 states (59.0% Army NG, 41.0% Air NG)

2,655 — 2nd fewest of the 50 states (59.0% Army NG, 41.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 11.1 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states)

11.1 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 7.7 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states)

7.7 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 1,409,032 (10th smallest of the 50 states)

23. Maine

National Guard troop presence in state: 19.1 per 10,000 people

19.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,685 — 3rd fewest of the 50 states (59.1% Army NG, 40.9% Air NG)

2,685 — 3rd fewest of the 50 states (59.1% Army NG, 40.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 11.3 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states)

11.3 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 7.8 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states)

7.8 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 1,405,012 (9th smallest of the 50 states)

22. South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

National Guard troop presence in state: 19.6 per 10,000 people

19.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,761 — 13th most of the 50 states (87.4% Army NG, 12.6% Air NG)

10,761 — 13th most of the 50 states (87.4% Army NG, 12.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 17.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states)

17.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states)

2.5 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 5,478,831 (23rd largest of the 50 states)

21. Nebraska

National Guard troop presence in state: 21.0 per 10,000 people

21.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,221 — 12th fewest of the 50 states (73.9% Army NG, 26.1% Air NG)

4,221 — 12th fewest of the 50 states (73.9% Army NG, 26.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.5 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states)

15.5 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states)

5.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 2,005,466 (14th smallest of the 50 states)

20. Idaho

National Guard troop presence in state: 21.2 per 10,000 people

21.2 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,249 — 13th fewest of the 50 states (70.7% Army NG, 29.3% Air NG)

4,249 — 13th fewest of the 50 states (70.7% Army NG, 29.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.0 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states)

15.0 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states)

6.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 2,001,619 (13th smallest of the 50 states)

19. Utah

National Guard troop presence in state: 21.3 per 10,000 people

21.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,470 — 22nd fewest of the 50 states (80.4% Army NG, 19.6% Air NG)

7,470 — 22nd fewest of the 50 states (80.4% Army NG, 19.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 17.1 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states)

17.1 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.2 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states)

4.2 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 3,503,613 (21st smallest of the 50 states)

18. Oklahoma

National Guard troop presence in state: 21.8 per 10,000 people

21.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,927 — 19th most of the 50 states (75.7% Army NG, 24.3% Air NG)

8,927 — 19th most of the 50 states (75.7% Army NG, 24.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 16.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states)

16.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.3 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states)

5.3 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 4,095,393 (23rd smallest of the 50 states)

17. Minnesota

JoeChristensen / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

National Guard troop presence in state: 22.1 per 10,000 people

22.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,781 — 7th most of the 50 states (81.8% Army NG, 18.2% Air NG)

12,781 — 7th most of the 50 states (81.8% Army NG, 18.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 18.0 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states)

18.0 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states)

4.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 5,793,151 (22nd largest of the 50 states)

16. Kansas

National Guard troop presence in state: 22.5 per 10,000 people

22.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 6,694 — 21st fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG)

6,694 — 21st fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.6 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states)

15.6 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states)

6.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million

Approx. $300 million State population: 2,970,606 (17th smallest of the 50 states)

15. Louisiana

National Guard troop presence in state: 23.8 per 10,000 people

23.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,945 — 12th most of the 50 states (86.8% Army NG, 13.2% Air NG)

10,945 — 12th most of the 50 states (86.8% Army NG, 13.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.7 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states)

20.7 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.1 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states)

3.1 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 4,597,740 (25th largest of the 50 states)

14. Delaware

National Guard troop presence in state: 23.8 per 10,000 people

23.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,505 — the fewest of the 50 states (57.9% Army NG, 42.1% Air NG)

2,505 — the fewest of the 50 states (57.9% Army NG, 42.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.8 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states)

13.8 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states)

10.0 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 1,051,917 (6th smallest of the 50 states)

13. Alabama

National Guard troop presence in state: 24.7 per 10,000 people

24.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,718 — 8th most of the 50 states (81.2% Army NG, 18.8% Air NG)

12,718 — 8th most of the 50 states (81.2% Army NG, 18.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.0 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states)

20.0 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states)

4.6 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 5,157,699 (24th largest of the 50 states)

12. Iowa

National Guard troop presence in state: 27.3 per 10,000 people

27.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,854 — 20th most of the 50 states (78.8% Army NG, 21.2% Air NG)

8,854 — 20th most of the 50 states (78.8% Army NG, 21.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.5 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states)

21.5 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.8 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states)

5.8 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million

Approx. $300 million State population: 3,241,488 (19th smallest of the 50 states)

11. Arkansas

National Guard troop presence in state: 28.1 per 10,000 people

28.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,666 — 22nd most of the 50 states (77.1% Army NG, 22.9% Air NG)

8,666 — 22nd most of the 50 states (77.1% Army NG, 22.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.6 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states)

21.6 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.4 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states)

6.4 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million

Approx. $300 million State population: 3,088,354 (18th smallest of the 50 states)

10. Rhode Island

National Guard troop presence in state: 28.3 per 10,000 people

28.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,145 — 6th fewest of the 50 states (66.7% Army NG, 33.3% Air NG)

3,145 — 6th fewest of the 50 states (66.7% Army NG, 33.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 18.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states)

18.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 9.4 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states)

9.4 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 1,112,308 (7th smallest of the 50 states)

9. Montana

National Guard troop presence in state: 29.4 per 10,000 people

29.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,348 — 8th fewest of the 50 states (69.6% Army NG, 30.4% Air NG)

3,348 — 8th fewest of the 50 states (69.6% Army NG, 30.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.5 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states)

20.5 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 9.0 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states)

9.0 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 1,137,233 (8th smallest of the 50 states)

8. West Virginia

National Guard troop presence in state: 33.0 per 10,000 people

33.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,834 — 18th fewest of the 50 states (65.5% Army NG, 34.5% Air NG)

5,834 — 18th fewest of the 50 states (65.5% Army NG, 34.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.6 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states)

21.6 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 11.4 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states)

11.4 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 1,769,979 (12th smallest of the 50 states)

7. Mississippi

National Guard troop presence in state: 35.7 per 10,000 people

35.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,511 — 16th most of the 50 states (75.8% Army NG, 24.2% Air NG)

10,511 — 16th most of the 50 states (75.8% Army NG, 24.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 27.1 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states)

27.1 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 8.6 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states)

8.6 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million

Approx. $500 million State population: 2,943,045 (16th smallest of the 50 states)

6. Hawaii

National Guard troop presence in state: 37.0 per 10,000 people

37.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,345 — 17th fewest of the 50 states (56.3% Army NG, 43.7% Air NG)

5,345 — 17th fewest of the 50 states (56.3% Army NG, 43.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.8 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states)

20.8 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 16.2 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states)

16.2 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million

Approx. $400 million State population: 1,446,146 (11th smallest of the 50 states)

5. Vermont

National Guard troop presence in state: 41.7 per 10,000 people

41.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,703 — 4th fewest of the 50 states (62.3% Army NG, 37.7% Air NG)

2,703 — 4th fewest of the 50 states (62.3% Army NG, 37.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 26.0 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states)

26.0 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 15.7 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states)

15.7 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 648,493 (2nd smallest of the 50 states)

4. South Dakota

National Guard troop presence in state: 44.3 per 10,000 people

44.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,096 — 10th fewest of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG)

4,096 — 10th fewest of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 32.4 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states)

32.4 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 11.9 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states)

11.9 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 924,669 (5th smallest of the 50 states)

3. Wyoming

National Guard troop presence in state: 46.5 per 10,000 people

46.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,733 — 5th fewest of the 50 states (55.3% Army NG, 44.7% Air NG)

2,733 — 5th fewest of the 50 states (55.3% Army NG, 44.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 25.7 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states)

25.7 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 20.8 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states)

20.8 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 587,618 (the smallest of the 50 states)

2. Alaska

National Guard troop presence in state: 48.5 per 10,000 people

48.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,593 — 9th fewest of the 50 states (42.3% Army NG, 57.7% Air NG)

3,593 — 9th fewest of the 50 states (42.3% Army NG, 57.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.5 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states)

20.5 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 28.0 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states)

28.0 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million

Approx. $200 million State population: 740,133 (3rd smallest of the 50 states)

1. North Dakota

National Guard troop presence in state: 51.6 per 10,000 people

51.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,111 — 11th fewest of the 50 states (70.4% Army NG, 29.6% Air NG)

4,111 — 11th fewest of the 50 states (70.4% Army NG, 29.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 36.3 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states)

36.3 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 15.3 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states)

15.3 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million

Approx. $100 million State population: 796,568 (4th smallest of the 50 states)