The Top U.S. States With the Largest National Guard Forces

With the stated purpose of reducing crime and supporting deportation initiatives, President Donald Trump has sent National Guard troops to the streets of several American cities. So far, the National Guard has been deployed in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. Troop deployments are also pending in Portland, Oregon, and the President has suggested that Baltimore, New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco may be next. Key Points President Trump’s recent use of the National Guard in major American cities, often over the objections of local and state officials, has drawn comparisons to rare historical instances when presidents have federalized the Guard, as most deployments are typically initiated by state governments. Today, each of the 50 states has its own National Guard force, which can operate under the direction of both the state governor and the President of the United States. Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? Notably, the National Guard is not explicitly a law enforcement organization. While the National Guard reports to the Defense Department, guardsmen and women are most often deployed by state governors — typically to respond to emergencies like natural disasters or public health crises, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The National Guard is also a component of America's military reserve forces, and as such, troops can be activated by the sitting president in response to national emergencies or security threats at home or abroad. Because most deployments have been at the direction of state governments, the current use of the National Guard represents a significant break from historical precedent. Additionally, the National Guard’s presence in certain American cities has occurred despite objections from some local mayors and governors. According to the latest Defense Department data, each state has its own Army and Air National Guard force, numbering in the thousands or tens of thousands. Cumulatively, there are nearly 420,000 guardsmen and women nationwide, or about 12.3 troops for every 10,000 Americans. In some states, however, the National Guard has a far larger presence than in others. Using data from the Defense Manpower Data Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the largest National Guard forces. States are ranked by the combined number of Army and Air National Guard troops for every 10,000 people. Data on troop levels are current as of June 2025. Population figures used in these calculations are one year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on National Guard and reserve troop payrolls by state are current as of fiscal 2023 and are from the Defense Department’s Defense Spending by State report. The number of National Guard troops ranges from about 2,500 to 22,400 among the 50 states. Adjusting for population, the concentration of guardsmen and women in each state varies from 4.4 troops for every 10,000 people, to 51.6 per 10,000. The top-ranking states on this list — those with the highest population-adjusted number guardsmen and women — tend to have smaller overall populations. Meanwhile, the most populous states — like California, Florida, New York, and Texas — have more National Guard troops in absolute terms, but their large populations mean there are fewer guardsmen and women per capita. These are the states with the largest National Guard forces. Why It Matters Founded in 1636 as a consolidation of militia regiments, the National Guard is older than every branch of the U.S. military and even predates the country itself. Today, each of the 50 states has its own National Guard force, typically deployed to assist in emergencies such as natural disasters. President Trump’s use of the National Guard in American cities to combat crime and aid in deportation efforts — often despite objections from local and state governments — has made the military reserve organization the subject of ongoing political controversy. 50. California California National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 4.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 17,346 — 3rd most of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 3.2 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.2 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.7 billion State population: 39,431,263 (the largest of the 50 states) 49. Florida Florida National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,760 — 14th most of the 50 states (80.9% Army NG, 19.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 3.7 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 0.9 per 10,000 people (the fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.2 billion State population: 23,372,215 (3rd largest of the 50 states) 48. Texas National Guard troop presence in state: 7.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 22,367 — the most of the 50 states (86.2% Army NG, 13.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.2 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.0 per 10,000 people (2nd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.5 billion State population: 31,290,831 (2nd largest of the 50 states) 47. New York New York National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 8.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 17,404 — 2nd most of the 50 states (66.6% Army NG, 33.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 5.8 per 10,000 people (3rd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.0 billion State population: 19,867,248 (4th largest of the 50 states) 46. Colorado Colorado National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 8.9 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,319 — 16th fewest of the 50 states (68.0% Army NG, 32.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.1 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 5,957,494 (21st largest of the 50 states) 45. New Jersey National Guard troop presence in state: 9.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,670 — 21st most of the 50 states (72.9% Army NG, 27.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.6 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 9,500,851 (11th largest of the 50 states) 44. North Carolina North Carolina National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,400 — 17th most of the 50 states (86.1% Army NG, 13.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.3 per 10,000 people (4th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million State population: 11,046,024 (9th largest of the 50 states) 43. Washington Washington National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,541 — 24th fewest of the 50 states (73.8% Army NG, 26.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.0 per 10,000 people (9th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 7,958,180 (13th largest of the 50 states) 42. Maryland Maryland National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,966 — 19th fewest of the 50 states (69.8% Army NG, 30.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.6 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million State population: 6,263,220 (18th largest of the 50 states) 41. Michigan Michigan National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 9,803 — 18th most of the 50 states (75.9% Army NG, 24.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.3 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.3 per 10,000 people (7th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 10,140,459 (10th largest of the 50 states) 40. Virginia Virginia National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,572 — 23rd most of the 50 states (83.0% Army NG, 17.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (13th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 1.7 per 10,000 people (5th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $1.0 billion State population: 8,811,195 (12th largest of the 50 states) 39. Illinois Illinois National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 9.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,494 — 10th most of the 50 states (78.4% Army NG, 21.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 7.7 per 10,000 people (11th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.1 per 10,000 people (6th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $600 million State population: 12,710,158 (6th largest of the 50 states) 38. Arizona Arizona National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,570 — 25th fewest of the 50 states (66.9% Army NG, 33.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 6.7 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.3 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 7,582,384 (14th largest of the 50 states) 37. Massachusetts National Guard troop presence in state: 11.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,887 — 25th most of the 50 states (73.5% Army NG, 26.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.1 per 10,000 people (15th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 7,136,171 (16th largest of the 50 states) 36. Ohio Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio.Guard Base, Ohio (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3 National Guard troop presence in state: 12.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 14,334 — 5th most of the 50 states (65.9% Army NG, 34.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 8.0 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.1 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $700 million State population: 11,883,304 (7th largest of the 50 states) 35. Georgia Georgia National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 12.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 14,145 — 6th most of the 50 states (80.2% Army NG, 19.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.2 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (12th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $800 million State population: 11,180,878 (8th largest of the 50 states) 34. Pennsylvania National Guard troop presence in state: 12.9 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 16,935 — 4th most of the 50 states (77.4% Army NG, 22.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (17th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $700 million State population: 13,078,751 (5th largest of the 50 states) 33. Connecticut Connecticut National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 13.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,763 — 15th fewest of the 50 states (76.5% Army NG, 23.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 9.9 per 10,000 people (16th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.0 per 10,000 people (19th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 3,675,069 (22nd smallest of the 50 states) 32. Nevada National Guard troop presence in state: 13.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,412 — 14th fewest of the 50 states (74.2% Army NG, 25.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (18th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.5 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 3,267,467 (20th smallest of the 50 states) 31. Wisconsin National Guard troop presence in state: 14.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,530 — 24th most of the 50 states (73.7% Army NG, 26.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.5 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.8 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 5,960,975 (20th largest of the 50 states) 30. New Mexico New Mexico National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 15.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,200 — 7th fewest of the 50 states (72.3% Army NG, 27.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.9 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.2 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 2,130,256 (15th smallest of the 50 states) 29. Oregon Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice visits the Portland Air National Guard Base (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 15.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 6,648 — 20th fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 10.8 per 10,000 people (21st fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.8 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million State population: 4,272,371 (24th smallest of the 50 states) 28. Kentucky Kentucky and Virginia National... (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 16.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,539 — 23rd fewest of the 50 states (85.1% Army NG, 14.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 14.0 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.4 per 10,000 people (8th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 4,588,372 (25th smallest of the 50 states) 27. Indiana Indiana National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 17.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 11,791 — 11th most of the 50 states (83.2% Army NG, 16.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 14.2 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.9 per 10,000 people (14th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 6,924,275 (17th largest of the 50 states) 26. Missouri Blizzard Closes Interstate 44 ... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB National Guard troop presence in state: 17.2 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,711 — 15th most of the 50 states (80.6% Army NG, 19.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.8 per 10,000 people (24th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.3 per 10,000 people (22nd fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 6,245,466 (19th largest of the 50 states) 25. Tennessee Tennessee Army National Guard ... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy National Guard troop presence in state: 17.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,650 — 9th most of the 50 states (74.0% Army NG, 26.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people (22nd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 7,227,750 (15th largest of the 50 states) 24. New Hampshire New Hampshire National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 18.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,655 — 2nd fewest of the 50 states (59.0% Army NG, 41.0% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 11.1 per 10,000 people (23rd fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 7.7 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 1,409,032 (10th smallest of the 50 states) 23. Maine Maine National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 19.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,685 — 3rd fewest of the 50 states (59.1% Army NG, 40.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 11.3 per 10,000 people (24th fewest of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 7.8 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 1,405,012 (9th smallest of the 50 states) 22. South Carolina National Guard troop presence in state: 19.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,761 — 13th most of the 50 states (87.4% Army NG, 12.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 17.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 2.5 per 10,000 people (10th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 5,478,831 (23rd largest of the 50 states) 21. Nebraska Nebraska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 21.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,221 — 12th fewest of the 50 states (73.9% Army NG, 26.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.5 per 10,000 people (20th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 2,005,466 (14th smallest of the 50 states) 20. Idaho Idaho National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 21.2 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,249 — 13th fewest of the 50 states (70.7% Army NG, 29.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.0 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.2 per 10,000 people (16th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 2,001,619 (13th smallest of the 50 states) 19. Utah Utah National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 21.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 7,470 — 22nd fewest of the 50 states (80.4% Army NG, 19.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 17.1 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.2 per 10,000 people (23rd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 3,503,613 (21st smallest of the 50 states) 18. Oklahoma Oklahoma National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 21.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,927 — 19th most of the 50 states (75.7% Army NG, 24.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 16.5 per 10,000 people (18th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.3 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 4,095,393 (23rd smallest of the 50 states) 17. Minnesota National Guard troop presence in state: 22.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,781 — 7th most of the 50 states (81.8% Army NG, 18.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 18.0 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.0 per 10,000 people (25th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 5,793,151 (22nd largest of the 50 states) 16. Kansas Kansas National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 22.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 6,694 — 21st fewest of the 50 states (69.2% Army NG, 30.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 15.6 per 10,000 people (19th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million State population: 2,970,606 (17th smallest of the 50 states) 15. Louisiana Louisiana National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 23.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,945 — 12th most of the 50 states (86.8% Army NG, 13.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.7 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 3.1 per 10,000 people (20th fewest of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 4,597,740 (25th largest of the 50 states) 14. Delaware Delaware National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 23.8 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,505 — the fewest of the 50 states (57.9% Army NG, 42.1% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 13.8 per 10,000 people (25th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 10.0 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 1,051,917 (6th smallest of the 50 states) 13. Alabama Alabama National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 24.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 12,718 — 8th most of the 50 states (81.2% Army NG, 18.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.0 per 10,000 people (13th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 4.6 per 10,000 people (21st most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 5,157,699 (24th largest of the 50 states) 12. Iowa Iowa National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 27.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,854 — 20th most of the 50 states (78.8% Army NG, 21.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.5 per 10,000 people (8th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 5.8 per 10,000 people (17th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million State population: 3,241,488 (19th smallest of the 50 states) 11. Arkansas Arkansas National Guard Flood Response [Image 4 of 23] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB National Guard troop presence in state: 28.1 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 8,666 — 22nd most of the 50 states (77.1% Army NG, 22.9% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.6 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 6.4 per 10,000 people (15th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $300 million State population: 3,088,354 (18th smallest of the 50 states) 10. Rhode Island Rhode Island National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 28.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,145 — 6th fewest of the 50 states (66.7% Army NG, 33.3% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 18.9 per 10,000 people (14th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 9.4 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 1,112,308 (7th smallest of the 50 states) 9. Montana 26th MEU Force Recon Parachute Operations with Montana Army National Guard [Image 4 of 12] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB National Guard troop presence in state: 29.4 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,348 — 8th fewest of the 50 states (69.6% Army NG, 30.4% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.5 per 10,000 people (12th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 9.0 per 10,000 people (10th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 1,137,233 (8th smallest of the 50 states) 8. West Virginia West Virginia National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 33.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,834 — 18th fewest of the 50 states (65.5% Army NG, 34.5% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 21.6 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 11.4 per 10,000 people (7th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 1,769,979 (12th smallest of the 50 states) 7. Mississippi Mississippi National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 35.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 10,511 — 16th most of the 50 states (75.8% Army NG, 24.2% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 27.1 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 8.6 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $500 million State population: 2,943,045 (16th smallest of the 50 states) 6. Hawaii Hawaii National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 37.0 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 5,345 — 17th fewest of the 50 states (56.3% Army NG, 43.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.8 per 10,000 people (9th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 16.2 per 10,000 people (3rd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $400 million State population: 1,446,146 (11th smallest of the 50 states) 5. Vermont Vermont National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 41.7 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,703 — 4th fewest of the 50 states (62.3% Army NG, 37.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 26.0 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 15.7 per 10,000 people (4th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 648,493 (2nd smallest of the 50 states) 4. South Dakota South Dakota National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 44.3 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,096 — 10th fewest of the 50 states (73.2% Army NG, 26.8% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 32.4 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 11.9 per 10,000 people (6th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 924,669 (5th smallest of the 50 states) 3. Wyoming Wyoming National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 46.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 2,733 — 5th fewest of the 50 states (55.3% Army NG, 44.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 25.7 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 20.8 per 10,000 people (2nd most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 587,618 (the smallest of the 50 states) 2. Alaska Alaska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard National Guard troop presence in state: 48.5 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 3,593 — 9th fewest of the 50 states (42.3% Army NG, 57.7% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 20.5 per 10,000 people (11th most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 28.0 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $200 million State population: 740,133 (3rd smallest of the 50 states) 1. North Dakota File:North Dakota National Guard soldiers place poly over temporary emergency levees (1).jpg (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by US Army Corps of Engineers from USA National Guard troop presence in state: 51.6 per 10,000 people Total number of National Guard troops in state: 4,111 — 11th fewest of the 50 states (70.4% Army NG, 29.6% Air NG) Army National Guard troop presence in state: 36.3 per 10,000 people (the most of the 50 states) Air National Guard troop presence in state: 15.3 per 10,000 people (5th most of the 50 states) Annual reserve and National Guard payroll in state: Approx. $100 million State population: 796,568 (4th smallest of the 50 states) The image featured for this article is © Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images