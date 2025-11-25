S&P 500
6,722.10
+0.14%
Dow Jones
46,802.80
+0.70%
Nasdaq 100
24,798.60
-0.45%
Russell 2000
2,450.93
+1.36%
FTSE 100
9,612.60
+0.72%
Nikkei 225
48,830.00
-1.47%
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

Military

Ranking Every Major U.S. Military Operation Since 1945 by Troop Numbers

Quick Read

  • In the wake of the Second World War, the balance of power dramatically shifted and new lines were drawn, not just across Europe but the world at large
  • The United States took up this mantle to provide security and stability, deploying troops around the world at great cost for decades to come.
  • The Vietnam War stands out as one of the most significant conflicts in modern U.S. history, not just because it required the largest troop commitment of the post-1945 era
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Ranking Every Major U.S. Military Operation Since 1945 by Troop Numbers

© <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/633552419" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Tired Vietnam War era soldier puts oh his helmet, with American flag in background</a> (<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/license" target="_blank" style="100%">Shutterstock.com</a>) by <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Georgethefourth" target="_blank" style="100%">Georgethefourth</a>

In the wake of the Second World War, the balance of power dramatically shifted and new lines were drawn, not just across Europe but the world at large. The Cold War came into clear view for the decades that followed, bringing with it instability in Europe’s Eastern Bloc among other global locales. Apart from this, the roots of global terrorist activity were firmly set by the 1990s in the Middle East, which would precipitate decades of conflict. Although the Allies triumphed in World War 2, the world was still a dangerous place in need of security. Accordingly, the United States took up this mantle to provide security and stability, deploying troops around the world at great cost for decades to come.

The United States has deployed millions of troops across dozens of conflicts, interventions, and peacekeeping missions. Each operation, from Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, required its own level of manpower and national commitment. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at a number of the major conflicts that the United States has been involved in as well as the total troop commitment to these operations.

To determine the largest U.S. military operations since World War 2, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ranked these operations by the total U.S. troop deployment for each (note that these numbers are approximate). We included supplemental information regarding the location, dates, and US President that oversaw each operation.

The Vietnam War stands out as one of the most significant conflicts in modern U.S. history, not just because it required the largest troop commitment of the post-1945 era, but because it reshaped America’s understanding of military power, foreign policy, and especially public trust.

With more than half a million U.S. service members deployed at its peak and well over 2 million rotating through the theater, Vietnam became the defining test of large-scale, sustained military involvement far from home. Its scale revealed the limits of conventional force against an unconventional enemy and showed how troop numbers alone could not guarantee strategic success. This war also sparked historic social and political trust issues with the U.S. government, many of which have still not been resolved. In many ways, every major U.S. operation that followed this war was influenced by the lessons of Vietnam.

Here is a look at the major U.S. military operations since 1945 with the most troops deployed:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding America’s major military operations since 1945 give important context for how U.S. strategy, troop commitments, and global priorities have evolved since World War 2. These conflicts shaped the foreign policy, defense spending, and modern military structure we know today. By examining troop levels, casualties, objectives, and outcomes, we gain a clearer view of the decisions that defined entire eras of U.S. engagement abroad.

15. Eagle Claw

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: 1980
  • Location: Iran
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~100
  • Total U.S. casualties: 8 killed
  • Objective: Rescue U.S. hostages in Tehran
  • Outcome: Operation failed due to helicopter crash; hostages remained captive

Operation Eagle Claw was a failed attempt to rescue American hostages held in Iran in 1980. The mission’s collapse due to mechanical failures and poor coordination exposed major weaknesses in U.S. special operations. Its lessons led to significant reforms, including the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command.

14. Bosnia (Deliberate Force)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Date: 1995
  • Location: Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~1,500
  • Total U.S. casualties: No U.S. combat fatalities
  • Objective: Stop Bosnian Serb attacks; enforce UN/NATO mandates
  • Outcome: Airstrikes led to Dayton Accords and end of war

Operation Deliberate Force was a NATO air campaign aimed at stopping attacks on civilians during the Bosnian War. The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated international action and modern precision airstrikes. Its success helped bring all sides to the negotiating table and led to the Dayton Peace Accords.

13. Lebanon Peacekeeping

Lebanon | Flag of Lebanon at Byblos Castle
Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

  • Date: 1982–1984
  • Location: Beirut, Lebanon
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~1,800
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~265 killed (including Beirut barracks bombing)
  • Objective: Stabilize Beirut; support fragile Lebanese government
  • Outcome: U.S. withdrawal after rising violence; mission ended

The Lebanon Peacekeeping mission placed U.S. Marines in Beirut during a period of intense civil conflict. It showed the dangers of peacekeeping in unstable environments and underscored the limits of military presence without a clear political plan. The deadly 1983 barracks bombing reshaped U.S. views on overseas deployments.

12. Kurdistan (Provide Comfort)

Burak Kara / Getty Images

  • Date: 1991–1996
  • Location: Northern Iraq / Kurdish regions
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~5,000–7,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~1 killed (various accidents)
  • Objective: Protect Kurdish civilians; provide humanitarian relief
  • Outcome: Safe haven established; humanitarian crisis stabilized

Operation Provide Comfort was launched to protect Kurdish civilians fleeing violence after the Gulf War. It combined military protection with large-scale humanitarian assistance. The operation highlighted the growing role of the U.S. in safeguarding vulnerable populations and influenced how future humanitarian and no-fly zone missions were carried out.

11. Grenada (Urgent Fury)

Archive Photos / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Date: 1983
  • Location: Grenada
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~7,300
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~19 killed, ~116 wounded
  • Objective: Protect U.S. citizens; remove Marxist government
  • Outcome: Operation successful; new government installed

Operation Urgent Fury was a rapid U.S. intervention in Grenada to protect American citizens and restore political stability after a violent coup. The mission demonstrated the ability of U.S. forces to respond quickly to regional crises. It also led to reforms in military coordination and joint operations across service branches.

10. Operation Inherent Resolve

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Date: 2014–present
  • Location: Iraq, Syria
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~20,000+ cumulative
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~104 killed
  • Objective: Destroy ISIS; support Iraqi and Kurdish forces
  • Outcome: ISIS territorial caliphate defeated; ongoing counterterror operations

Operation Inherent Resolve targeted the rise of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, focusing on supporting local forces with U.S. airpower, intelligence, and special operations. It highlighted the complexity of fighting extremist groups while avoiding large-scale ground wars. The campaign weakened ISIS’s territorial control and reshaped regional security dynamics.

9. Kosovo (Allied Force)

Croatia+Black+Hawk+helicopter | Operation Icarus
153602026@N06 / Flickr

  • Date: 1999
  • Location: Kosovo, Serbia
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~18,000–20,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: No direct U.S. combat deaths
  • Objective: Stop ethnic cleansing by Yugoslav/Serb forces
  • Outcome: Serbian withdrawal; NATO peacekeeping established

Operation Allied Force was a NATO-led air campaign aimed at stopping ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. It showed how airpower could be used to pressure a government without a large ground invasion. The operation helped end the conflict and shaped future debates about humanitarian intervention and international responsibility.

8. Somalia (Restore Hope)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: 1992–1993
  • Location: Somalia
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~25,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~43 killed, ~153 wounded
  • Objective: Humanitarian relief; stabilize famine-struck regions
  • Outcome: Aid delivered; mission transitioned to UN; rising conflict led to withdrawal

Operation Restore Hope was a humanitarian mission aimed at delivering food and aid during a severe famine. It showed how difficult it is to operate in countries with no functioning government. The challenges the U.S. faced there influenced future decisions about when and how America intervenes in global crises.

7. Panama (Just Cause)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: 1989–1990
  • Location: Panama
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~27,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~23 killed, ~325 wounded
  • Objective: Remove Manuel Noriega; protect U.S. citizens; restore democracy
  • Outcome: Noriega captured; new Panamanian government installed

Operation Just Cause removed Manuel Noriega from power and demonstrated the speed and strength of U.S. military intervention. It raised debates about American involvement in Latin America and set an early example of modern urban combat. The mission also influenced later U.S. strategies for rapid, targeted operations.

6. Operation New Dawn

Iraq+military | A new generation of tanker for a new generation of Iraqi military [Image 6 of 9]
A new generation of tanker for a new generation of Iraqi military [Image 6 of 9] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Date: 2010–2011
  • Location: Iraq
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~50,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~66 killed
  • Objective: Transition to Iraqi-led security; advisory mission
  • Outcome: Full U.S. withdrawal by end of 2011

Operation New Dawn marked the shift from full U.S. combat operations in Iraq to Iraqi-led security. It represented an effort to stabilize the country while reducing America’s military presence. The operation highlighted the challenges of nation-building and the difficulty of maintaining stability after major conflict.

5. Gulf War (Desert Shield & Desert Storm)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: 1990–1991
  • Location: Iraq, Kuwait, Persian Gulf
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~700,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~294 killed, ~467 wounded
  • Objective: Expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait; defend Saudi Arabia
  • Outcome: Coalition victory; Iraq expelled from Kuwait

The Gulf War showcased advanced U.S. military technology and the effectiveness of large international coalitions. The rapid victory restored Kuwait’s independence and reinforced America’s role as a global military leader. It also set new standards for precision strikes, logistics, and modern warfare at the end of the Cold War.

4. Afghanistan War (Operation Enduring Freedom)

US+Army+Corporal+CPL | Dakota Meyer - Medal of Honor
marine_corps / Flickr

  • Date: 2001–2014
  • Location: Afghanistan
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~800,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~2,354 killed, ~20,149 wounded
  • Objective: Destroy al‑Qaeda; remove Taliban government; counterterrorism
  • Outcome: Taliban removed initially; long insurgency; U.S. withdrawal in 2021

The Afghanistan War was America’s longest conflict, beginning in response to the 9/11 attacks. It evolved from targeting al-Qaeda to trying to stabilize an entire nation. The war exposed the challenges of fighting insurgencies and building governments, and its ending raised major questions about the effectiveness of long-term interventions.

3. Iraq War (Operation Iraqi Freedom)

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

  • Date: 2003–2011
  • Location: Iraq
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~1,500,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~4,431 killed, ~31,994 wounded
  • Objective: Remove Saddam Hussein; eliminate WMD threat; stabilize Iraq
  • Outcome: Saddam removed; prolonged insurgency; transition to Iraqi control

Operation Iraqi Freedom reshaped the Middle East by ending Saddam Hussein’s regime but also creating years of instability and insurgency. It raised worldwide questions about preemptive war, intelligence reliability, and America’s role in rebuilding nations. Its consequences continue to influence U.S. military strategy and regional politics.

2. Korean War

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Date: 1950–1953
  • Location: Korean Peninsula
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~1,800,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~36,574 killed, ~103,000 wounded
  • Objective: Defend South Korea from North Korean invasion; contain communism
  • Outcome: Armistice signed; Korean Peninsula remains divided

The Korean War was the first major conflict of the Cold War and seemingly set the doctrine for the U.S. would approach containing communism. It established lasting alliances in Asia and left the Korean Peninsula divided, creating one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders, an issue that still affects global security today.

1. Vietnam War

Tired Vietnam War era soldier puts oh his helmet, with American flag in background
Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com

  • Date: 1965–1973
  • Location: Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia
  • Total U.S. troop deployment: ~2,700,000
  • Total U.S. casualties: ~58,220 killed, ~153,000 wounded
  • Objective: Prevent spread of communism in Southeast Asia; support South Vietnam
  • Outcome: U.S. withdrawal in 1973; South Vietnam fell in 1975

The Vietnam War dramatically changed America’s approach to foreign policy and military intervention. It revealed the limitations of fighting long, irregular conflicts far from home and sparked intense debate across the country. Its outcome influenced how future U.S. leaders evaluated intelligence, public support, and long-term commitments in overseas wars.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Ranking Every Major U.S. Military Operation Since 1945, by Casualties
Chris Lange | Nov 18, 2025

Ranking Every Major U.S. Military Operation Since 1945, by Casualties

Since the end of World War 2, the United States has engaged in a number of military operations across the…
This War Had The Most Wounded American Soldiers
John Harrington | Sep 24, 2023

This War Had The Most Wounded American Soldiers

President Abraham Lincoln, in his Gettysburg Address, eloquently described fallen Union soldiers as individuals who had given their “last full…
Which Countries Are Constantly at War in the 21st Century?
Drew Wood | Sep 21, 2025

Which Countries Are Constantly at War in the 21st Century?

Despite the vast knowledge, technology, and unprecedented global connectivity we enjoy today, war remains a persistent issue. Yes, even now…
12 Wars With the Most American Wounded
John Harrington | May 25, 2023

12 Wars With the Most American Wounded

This Memorial Day, as we remember the Americans who fought and died for our country, the focus is often on…
The 15 Secret Wars the US Government is Involved in Right Now
Sam Stebbins | Sep 25, 2023

The 15 Secret Wars the US Government is Involved in Right Now

Under the terms of the United States Constitution, congress is the only branch of government with the power to declare…
15 Secret Wars the US Government is Currently Involved In
Sam Stebbins | Jan 27, 2024

15 Secret Wars the US Government is Currently Involved In

According to the United States Constitution, congress is the single branch of government with the authority to declare war. Congress…
This War Had The Most Wounded American Soldiers
John Harrington | Sep 19, 2023

This War Had The Most Wounded American Soldiers

As we pay tribute to the Americans who bravely fought and made sacrifices for our nation, our attention typically centers…
The 15 Secret Wars the US Government is Involved in Right Now
Sam Stebbins | May 20, 2023

The 15 Secret Wars the US Government is Involved in Right Now

The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A…
Which Nations Go to War Most Often?
Drew Wood | Nov 5, 2024

Which Nations Go to War Most Often?

Over the centuries certain countries have engaged in various conflicts more often than others. This pattern may be caused by…

Top Gaining Stocks

Keysight Technologies
KEYS Vol: 1,927,535
+$12.33
+6.94%
$190.00
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 758,422
+$6.96
+6.92%
$107.49
CarMax
KMX Vol: 1,154,341
+$2.25
+6.31%
$37.88
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 2,003,796
+$1.31
+6.29%
$22.20
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,414,327
+$7.23
+6.24%
$123.11

Top Losing Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 33,856,116
-$15.32
7.12%
$199.73
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 153,606,258
-$8.45
4.63%
$174.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,397,624
-$11.74
4.59%
$244.23
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 883,058
-$3.84
3.68%
$100.44
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,629,699
-$6.09
3.47%
$169.06