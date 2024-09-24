I'm 35, trying to save for a house while paying off $50,000 in student loans — is it even possible in this economy? DGLimages / iStock

Meet Michael, a 35-year-old software engineer living in a major metropolitan area. Michael has been renting for years, but now he and his wife, Sarah, are eager to buy their first home. However, there’s a significant roadblock: Michael still has $50,000 in student loan debt, and with stubbornly high interest rates and inflation making everything from groceries to gas more expensive, he’s unsure how to balance paying off his debt with saving for a down payment.

Michael’s situation is one that many young professionals are facing today. The housing market remains competitive, and home prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Meanwhile, student loan debt continues to loom large for many millennials and Gen Zers, making it difficult to save enough to enter the housing market. But with a strategic approach, Michael can work toward both goals.

1. Reevaluate Your Debt Repayment Strategy

First, Michael needs to reassess how he’s managing his student loans. If Michael’s student loans have high interest rates, he should consider refinancing them to lock in a lower rate, especially if he has good credit and a stable income.

However, Michael must be cautious when refinancing federal loans into private loans, as he would lose the benefits of federal protections such as income-driven repayment plans and potential loan forgiveness programs. Given the uncertainty around the future of student loan forgiveness programs, Michael might want to weigh the pros and cons carefully.

If Michael hasn’t done so already, he should also look into income-driven repayment plans if he’s struggling with high monthly payments. These plans cap payments at a percentage of his discretionary income, potentially freeing up more money to save for a house.

2. Create a Dedicated House Fund

Michael and Sarah need to open a separate savings account specifically for their down payment. Keeping this money separate from their general savings will help them track their progress and avoid dipping into it for everyday expenses. They might want to consider a high-yield savings account or a money market account. These accounts offer better interest rates than traditional savings accounts, and they at least help protect the purchasing power of their savings.

To accelerate their savings, Michael and Sarah should also look for ways to increase their income, whether through side gigs, freelancing, or asking for raises at work. Every extra dollar earned can bring them closer to their goal.

3. Adjust Your Budget and Expectations

With inflation eating into their purchasing power, Michael and Sarah will need to be more strategic about their spending. This might mean cutting back on discretionary expenses like dining out, subscriptions, and entertainment. They should also review their fixed expenses, such as insurance premiums, and shop around for better rates if possible.

Moreover, Michael and Sarah might need to adjust their expectations for their first home. Given the current housing market, they might need to consider a smaller home, a fixer-upper, or a property in a less expensive neighborhood. While this might not be their dream home, it could be a stepping stone to something better in the future once they’ve built more equity and their financial situation has improved.

4. Take Advantage of First-Time Homebuyer Programs

Michael should explore first-time homebuyer programs that could make purchasing a home more accessible. Many states and local governments offer down payment assistance, grants, and other incentives for first-time buyers. Additionally, programs like FHA loans require lower down payments and have more lenient credit requirements, which might make it easier for Michael and Sarah to buy a home sooner rather than later.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has floated the idea of a First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit, which would provide refundable tax credits to eligible buyers, helping them cover down payments and closing costs, and making homeownership more accessible in today’s competitive market.

5. Consider the Timing

Finally, Michael needs to consider whether now is the right time to buy a home. With mortgage rates higher than they’ve been in years, waiting could be beneficial if he expects rates to drop in the near future. However, if home prices continue to rise, waiting could mean paying more for the same property later on.

Michael and Sarah should also consider the stability of their jobs and the overall economic outlook. If there’s uncertainty in their employment or concerns about a potential recession, it might make sense to delay buying and focus on building up their emergency fund instead.

Conclusion

Michael’s situation is a tough one, but it’s not hopeless. By refinancing his student loans, strategically saving for a down payment, adjusting his budget, and taking advantage of homebuyer programs, Michael can work towards buying a home even in today’s challenging economic environment. It might take some time and require careful planning, but with discipline and patience, Michael and Sarah can achieve their dream of homeownership.

