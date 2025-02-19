I'm 24 making less than $50k with software engineering skills and I can't figure out how to get a leg up PeopleImages / Getty Images

Even the most ambitious career-oriented individual is bound to feel “stuck” on the low end of the career ladder at some point or another, struggling to reach for that next rung, which seems far from sight. Whether it’s a challenging economic environment that’s to blame, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on entry-level roles, the gradual obsolescence of one’s technical skillset at the hands of new technologies, or something else entirely, there are numerous ways to break out of a slump.

Undoubtedly, gaining a leg up can feel virtually impossible, especially if one puts in the extra effort without getting any of the extra recognition. While changing jobs has been a quick and effective way to get a nice pay raise, the “quiet quitting” era seems to be all but over, with employers back in the driver’s seat and layoffs on the minds of various firms in the technology sector.

Key Points This young engineer isn’t happy with their pay. They need to consider learning more about new tech than fretting over the lower wage.

The curious case of an underpaid, young engineer

In this piece, we’ll look at the case of a software engineer, 24, who’s pulling in less than $50,000 annually. They’re feeling stuck and took to the r/Salary subreddit for answers. Undoubtedly, software engineering is supposed to be a lucrative, high-paying field, so what’s one to do if their salary doesn’t align with the expectations they may have had before they got into the field?

Some of the top commenters are encouraging the individual to keep their chin up and to keep working hard, “grinding” until they can eventually grab that next rung on the career ladder. Undoubtedly, at such a young age, one should have realistic expectations and not set expectations that are too high enough to be realistic. Indeed, promotions may or may not come with time. And hard work alone (“grinding”) may not be enough to gain a leg up.

So, what’s one to do in such a situation? Let’s look at a few areas that a fairly young software engineer (or developer) can get to give their career trajectory a big shot in the arm.

Upskilling with in-demand tools and technologies is a must for coders.

In the world of coding and software development, staying in the know with the latest technologies is an absolute must. Undoubtedly, new tools and technologies are constantly coming in. And some employers expect coders to learn the ropes with new programming languages, frameworks, and architecture on their own time.

While it’s tough to constantly be in a state of running forward with a beginner’s mind into new technical frontiers, I do firmly believe that successful developers have accepted the fact that continuous learning is just a part of the job. And it doesn’t stop as soon as one secures a job.

Given the engineer remains incredibly young, I’d argue that they should forget about the size of their paycheck and focus more on the size of their skillset. Indeed, the more in-demand technical skills they have, the more value they’ll offer a wider range of firms, and the fatter their paycheck will probably be at some point down the road.

Indeed, without the hunger to advance one’s technical toolkit, one will find it very difficult to keep moving up the engineer’s career ladder. In fact, a lack of learning may cause one to fall down the ladder, as new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies automate certain roles while augmenting others.

As a young engineer, one should seek to augment oneself with AI (think GitHub Copilot and its like) to gain a competitive advantage over others, perhaps older engineers who may be less willing to embrace new technologies required to thrive in tech.

So, if one is feeling stuck, they must ask themselves if it’s their skillset that’s holding them back. If so, educating oneself on tools and technologies that go above and beyond one’s job description could be worthwhile.

As a coder, are you content sticking with the old Java frameworks? Or are you eager to explore the possibilities with AI/ML packages while boosting your cybersecurity knowledge and shooting to earn some of the many certifications to future-proof your skillset?

As the great Warren Buffett once put it, “The more you learn, the more you earn.”

Consider an advanced degree.

This engineer got hired from a coding boot camp. While such boot camps can arm everyday people with valuable skills, I’d argue that graduating from a boot camp marks just the start of the journey. Undoubtedly, a boot camp that spans a few months is simply not enough to master the complex field of coding and software design.

Arguably, there’s a lot of value to pursuing a degree in software engineering or something similar so one can learn about the big picture. Not just coding but crafting a piece of software from the ground up. With a better understanding of algorithms and the other intricacies of computer science and AI, one is bound to have far more attractive job prospects.

The startup route could prove lucrative.

Finally, participating in a startup on the side is something that many engineers do. While the stakes and workload are hefty when starting up a firm, so could be the rewards.

Either way, it’s an invaluable experience that teaches young engineers a great deal about new tech, disruptive innovation, and the inner workings of what it takes to run a business. Even if a startup doesn’t turn into something extraordinary (many startups do fail), at the very least, you’ll have the experience on the resumé and more skills to add to your arsenal.

The bottom line

Young engineers shouldn’t fret too much about the lower salary they’ll get early on. Instead, they should be hungry to bolster their skills, whether it be through self-learning, pursuit of an advanced degree, or going the route of a startup. In the world of engineering, having a project for your resume can be just as valuable as your work experience, if not more so. Either way, this young engineer needs to further their skillset if they want to level up their career.

