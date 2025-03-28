Cash Back Credit Cards Work For You While You Spend, And Have Other Benefits Me dia / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Cash back cards make all of your purchases cheaper.

It’s easy to use the rewards from a cash back card by claiming a statement credit.

Cash back cards can help you build credit and earn free money.

The right cash back credit card can earn you hundreds, or thousands of dollars a year for free. Our top pick pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply now (Sponsor)

You have a choice about how you pay for the items you buy. Using cash back cards can be the single best option available.

Cash back cards provide you with money back on each purchase. You can find cards offering a set rate, such as 2% on all items you buy. Or you can find cash back cards that provide you with extra cash back, such as 3% or 5%, on certain categories of spending while you get 1% back on all other purchases.

Whichever option you choose, there are some significant advantages to using cash back cards over other payment methods. Here’s what they are.

Cash back credit cards make your purchases cost less

The biggest benefit of cash back cards is that these cards can directly reduce the cost of your purchases. Unlike other credit cards, which allow you to get points or miles that can save you on future expenses, cash back cards actually reduce the amount you are spending right now.

Say, for example, that you charge $2,000 a month on your credit card for purchases that you were going to be making no matter what. If you get 2% back on those purchases and you choose to get the money back as a statement credit, then you end up with $40 back each month. Your purchases end up costing you $480 less per year.

If you paid cash, of course, you would not save this money. And if you used other kinds of cards, it might cost you more to use the miles or points to buy merchandise, or you might end up spending your rewards on things you don’t really need.

By simply getting cash directly paid back to you, you avoid these outcomes, and using your card for your everyday purchases directly improves your finances.

Cash back cards have other major benefits

M-SUR / Shutterstock.com

There are other big benefits associated with cash back cards as well. Here are a few of them:

You can build credit: If you pay off your credit card balance on time every month, you will develop a positive payment history. Likewise, if you keep your card usage below 30% of your available credit, you will have a good credit utilization ratio. Payment history and credit utilization ratio are the two most important factors that determine your credit score.

If you pay off your credit card balance on time every month, you will develop a positive payment history. Likewise, if you keep your card usage below 30% of your available credit, you will have a good credit utilization ratio. Payment history and credit utilization ratio are the two most important factors that determine your credit score. You can earn a bonus for new cardmembers: Many cash back cards offer you a bonus when you sign up for a new card. For example, you might get $500 back after spending $2,000 in the first three months. If you’re using the cards for things you’d buy anyway, this is more free money.

Many cash back cards offer you a bonus when you sign up for a new card. For example, you might get $500 back after spending $2,000 in the first three months. If you’re using the cards for things you’d buy anyway, this is more free money. You get buyer protections. Credit cards have stronger fraud protections than debit cards. Many cards also come with added consumer protections, such as extended warranties or help if a merchant sends you the wrong item or won’t accept a reasonable return.

For all of these reasons, you should seriously consider looking into getting a cash back credit card.

You will definitely want to make sure you pay the full balance on your card each month because interest costs can be expensive, but if you do that, then you have a lot to gain and nothing to lose by signing up for a cash back credit card today.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.