I'm 35 and want to hear from someone who has worked with a financial advisor. Is it helpful?

I started using a financial advisor when I was in my mid-30s. But I can admit that prior to that, it just wasn’t on my radar.

I had a successful finance career in my 20s that I ditched due to the stress. I spent the next few years playing around in different industries, trying to find myself professionally.

By the time I was making decent money again, I happened to meet my financial advisor through social channels. A quick conversation made me realize I had some gaps in my financial planning, so I decided to hire my advisor to help me cover all of my bases.

In this Reddit post, we have someone who’s 35 years old and is wondering if working with a financial advisor is worth it. They’re trying to understand both the benefits and the downside. And these are good questions to be asking.

Why it pays to work with a financial advisor

There are multiple benefits to working with a financial advisor you should know about.

First, if you’re not a very seasoned investor, a financial advisor can help you put together a portfolio that lends to meeting your various goals. A financial advisor can also help you figure out what goals are realistic and help you save for them along the way.

But it’s not just that financial advisors are here to buy stocks for their clients. My financial advisor helped me fill some important holes.

For example, even though I had children at the time I met him, I didn’t actually have a will. I also didn’t have life insurance. With his help, my husband and I corrected both of those things.

Now if you’re someone who’s really in tune to financial matters and you’re a savvy investor, you may not need a financial advisor. But another thing mine does is serve as a sounding board.

When I have big financial decisions to make, I consult him. For example, when I’m not sure if a given stock is a buy, I ask. And when my husband and I were contemplating upsizing our home, I talked things through with him (we wound up staying put).

I like having someone I can turn to for guidance so I’m not making every decision on my own.

In fact, I’d say the only real drawback of hiring a financial advisor is the fees. And yes, those are something you can’t get out of.

But think about it this way. Would you be willing to do your job for free? Probably not. Similarly, financial advisors should not be expected to work for free, so they have to charge fees. But you can talk to different professionals to learn about their fee structures and see what makes the most sense for you.

How to find the right financial advisor

If you’re going to use a financial advisor, it’s important to find someone you can work well with. Avoid advisors who seem impatient and judgmental, and who don’t take the time to explain things you don’t understand.

You may also want to focus on finding a financial advisor who’s a fiduciary. This means that they’re required to put your needs first at all times.

A good starting point for finding a financial advisor is to ask friends, neighbors, and family members for a recommendation. Chances are, if someone you know is having a good experience, you will, too.

And remember, when you hire a financial advisor, you’re not signing a contract in blood. If things don’t work, you have an out. But I’d suggest giving a financial advisor a try and seeing what they can do for you.

