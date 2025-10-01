If They Seceded From the Union, Which American States Could Survive?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In recent months, several counties in Illinois have voted to leave the state and join neighboring Indiana. Since 2020, a total of 33 Illinois counties have shown interest in breaking away, with seven—Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Iroquois, Jersey, Madison, and Perry—approving secession measures in November 2024. In February 2025 the Indiana House approved HB 1008 (69–25), introduced by House Speaker Todd Huston, which would create a commission to study adding Illinois counties to Indiana.

Although these votes are focused on shifting counties between states, they raise bigger questions: Could an entire state successfully leave the United States?

As political tension escalates under a second Trump administration, a new Leger poll reveals that 20% of Americans want the state they reside in to secede from the union and join our northern neighbor, Canada. However, that is unlikely to happen amid rising US and Canada tensions, tariff negotiations, and statements from Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, emphasizing the nation’s economic independence from the United States.

Additionally, in April 2025, an AP-NORC poll found fewer Americans now see Canada as a close ally, with sharp partisan divides.

If a state did manage to separate itself from the U.S., the primary possibility may be Texas, due to several factors, including its unique history regarding independence. Because the sprawling state of Texas is home to a large population and a significant economy, it could conceivably run its own government. Similarly, California’s large swath of land and huge economic standing give it the potential to survive on its own.

What if the states had to go it alone today? In a worst-case scenario, what if a natural disaster, economic collapse, catastrophic war, or intense social unrest caused some or all of the states to secede from the Union? Which of them are best suited to survive as separate countries? We ranked every U.S. state by how likely they are to survive on their own.

This post was updated on October 1st, 2025 to reflect recent poll data and statements made from Canada

Why We Are Mentioning This

Some people, frustrated with the federal government, may think it’s better to break away and form their own little country. However, the U.S. is stronger as a whole. A comparison of the states’ resources for independence as well as how they compare to other countries in the world can be a reality check for people who somehow think dividing the country would be a good thing. It’s not hard to see that doing so would profoundly affect every American’s safety, prosperity, and happiness for the worse.

50. Vermont

Average rank: 49.3

49.3 State Population: 647,818 (49th), comparable to Luxembourg.

647,818 (49th), comparable to Luxembourg. State GDP: $43.1 billion (50th), comparable to Latvia.

$43.1 billion (50th), comparable to Latvia. Active-Duty Military: 118 (49th), comparable to Haiti.

118 (49th), comparable to Haiti. Other Factors: International border with Canada; landlocked; formerly an independent country.

49. Wyoming

Average Rank: 45

45 State Population: 586,485 (50th), comparable to Micronesia

586,485 (50th), comparable to Micronesia State GDP: $50.2 billion (49th), comparable to Paraguay.

$50.2 billion (49th), comparable to Paraguay. Active-Duty Military: 3,148 (37th), comparable to Guyana.

3,148 (37th), comparable to Guyana. Other Factors: Landlocked; thinly populated; nuclear weapons sites.

48. Maine

Average Rank: 44

44 State Population: 1.4 million (42nd), comparable to Mauritius.

1.4 million (42nd), comparable to Mauritius. State GDP: $91.1 billion (43rd), comparable to Panama.

$91.1 billion (43rd), comparable to Panama. Active-Duty Military: 287 (47th), comparable to Antigua and Barbuda.

287 (47th), comparable to Antigua and Barbuda. Other Factors: International border with Canada; ports on the Atlantic.

47. West Virginia

Average Rank: 43.3

43.3 State Population: 1.8 million (39th), comparable to Equatorial Guinea.

1.8 million (39th), comparable to Equatorial Guinea. State GDP: $99.5 billion (41st), comparable to Oman.

$99.5 billion (41st), comparable to Oman. Active-Duty Military: 117 (50th), comparable to Haiti.

117 (50th), comparable to Haiti. Other Factors: Landlocked but has Ohio River access; extensive coal deposits.

46. Montana

Average Rank: 42

42 State Population: 1.1 million (43rd), comparable to Cyprus.

1.1 million (43rd), comparable to Cyprus. State GDP: $ 70.6 billion (47th), comparable to Serbia.

70.6 billion (47th), comparable to Serbia. Active-Duty Military: 3,251 (36th), comparable to Guyana.

3,251 (36th), comparable to Guyana. Other Factors: International border with Canada; mineral wealth; nuclear missile facilities.

45. South Dakota

Average rank: 42

42 State Population: 928,767 (46th), comparable to Fiji.

928,767 (46th), comparable to Fiji. State GDP: $72.4 billion (46th), comparable to Lithuania.

$72.4 billion (46th), comparable to Lithuania. Active-Duty Military: 3,388 (34th), comparable to Guyana.

3,388 (34th), comparable to Guyana. Other Factors: Landlocked and thinly populated.

44. Rhode Island

Average Rank: 41.3

41.3 State Population: 1.1 million (44th), comparable to Eswatini.

1.1 million (44th), comparable to Eswatini. State GDP: $77.3 billion (45th), comparable to Tanzania.

$77.3 billion (45th), comparable to Tanzania. Active-Duty Military: 3,361 (35th), comparable to Guyana.

3,361 (35th), comparable to Guyana. Other Factors: Smallest by land area but has excellent Atlantic access for international trade.

43. New Hampshire

Average Rank: 40.3

40.3 State Population: 1.4 million (41st), comparable to Estonia.

1.4 million (41st), comparable to Estonia. State GDP: $111.1 billion (39th), comparable to Dominican Republic.

$111.1 billion (39th), comparable to Dominican Republic. Active-Duty Military: 1,070 (41st), comparable to Luxembourg.

1,070 (41st), comparable to Luxembourg. Other Factors: International border with Canada; seaport on the Atlantic

42. Delaware

Average rank: 40

40 State Population: 1,044,321 (45th), comparable to Djibouti.

1,044,321 (45th), comparable to Djibouti. State GDP: $93.6 billion (42nd), comparable to Venezuela.

$93.6 billion (42nd), comparable to Venezuela. Active-Duty Military: 3,457 (33rd), comparable to Fiji.

Military: 3,457 (33rd), comparable to Fiji. Other Factors: Atlantic Ocean access.

41. North Dakota

Average rank: 39.3

39.3 State Population (Rank): 788,940 (47th), comparable to Bhutan.

788,940 (47th), comparable to Bhutan. State GDP: $74.1 billion (44th), comparable to Lebanon.

$74.1 billion (44th), comparable to Lebanon. Active-Duty Military: 7,273 (27th), comparable to Slovenia.

7,273 (27th), comparable to Slovenia. Other Factors: Landlocked and thinly populated; international border with Canada; nuclear ICBM sites; oil producer.

40. Alaska

Average rank: 37.7

37.7 State Population (Rank): 733,536 (48th), comparable to Solomon Islands.

733,536 (48th), comparable to Solomon Islands. State GDP: $67.3 billion (48th), comparable to Slovenia.

$67.3 billion (48th), comparable to Slovenia. Active-Duty Military: 18,500 (17th), comparable to Guatemala.

18,500 (17th), comparable to Guatemala. Other factors: International border with Canada; maritime border with Russia; top 10 in mining; thinly populated; geographically distant from the rest of the country; oil producer.

39. Iowa

Average Rank: 36.7

36.7 State Population: 3.2 million (31st), comparable to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

3.2 million (31st), comparable to Bosnia and Herzegovina. State GDP: $248.9 billion (31st), comparable to Qatar.

$248.9 billion (31st), comparable to Qatar. Active-Duty Military: 212 (48th), comparable to Antigua and Barbuda.

Other Factors: Landlocked but has access to the Missouri and Mississippi rivers; top 10 in agriculture.

38. Idaho

Average Rank: 35.7

35.7 State Population: 2 million (37th), comparable to North Macedonia.

2 million (37th), comparable to North Macedonia. State GDP: $118.8 billion (38th), comparable to Guatemala.

$118.8 billion (38th), comparable to Guatemala. Active-Duty Military: 3,507 (32nd), comparable to Fiji.

3,507 (32nd), comparable to Fiji. Other Factors: Landlocked; international border with Canada.

37. Nebraska

Average Rank: 33

33 State Population: 1,988,698 (38th), comparable to Latvia.

1,988,698 (38th), comparable to Latvia. State GDP: $178 million (35th), comparable to Morocco.

$178 million (35th), comparable to Morocco. Active-Duty Military: 6,506 (27th), comparable to Latvia.

6,506 (27th), comparable to Latvia. Other Factors: Landlocked; top 10 in agriculture; nuclear ICBM sites.

36. Arkansas

Average Rank: 32.7

32.7 State Population: 3.1 (33rd), comparable to Albania.

3.1 (33rd), comparable to Albania. State GDP: $176 billion (34th), comparable to Kuwait.

$176 billion (34th), comparable to Kuwait. Active-Duty Military: 3,725 (31st), comparable to Papua New Guinea.

3,725 (31st), comparable to Papua New Guinea. Other Factors: Landlocked; access to Mississippi River

35. Oregon

Average Rank: 32

32 State Population: 4.2 million (27th), comparable to Kuwait.

4.2 million (27th), comparable to Kuwait. State GDP: $316 billion (24th), comparable to Vietnam.

$316 billion (24th), comparable to Vietnam. Active-Duty Military: 555 (45th), comparable to the Seychelles.

Other Factors: Seaport on the Pacific Ocean.

34. Mississippi

Average rank: 31.3

31.3 State Population: 2.9 (35th), comparable to The Gambia.

2.9 (35th), comparable to The Gambia. State GDP: $146.4 billion (36th), comparable to Angola.

$146.4 billion (36th), comparable to Angola. Active-Duty Military: 10,820 (23rd), comparable to Kyrgyzstan.

10,820 (23rd), comparable to Kyrgyzstan. Other Factors: Access to the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.

33. New Mexico

Average rank: 31.3

31.3 State Population: 2.1 million (36th), comparable to Slovenia.

2.1 million (36th), comparable to Slovenia. State GDP: $130.2 billion (37th), comparable to Ecuador.

$130.2 billion (37th), comparable to Ecuador. Active-Duty Military: 13,439 (21st), comparable to Madagascar.

13,439 (21st), comparable to Madagascar. Other Factors: Landlocked; international border with Mexico.

32. Utah

Average Rank: 30

30 State Population: 3.5 million (30th), comparable to Moldova.

3.5 million (30th), comparable to Moldova. State GDP: $272.6 billion (29th), comparable to Algeria.

$272.6 billion (29th), comparable to Algeria. Active-Duty Military: 4,502 (31st), comparable to Guinea-Bissau.

4,502 (31st), comparable to Guinea-Bissau. Other Factors: Landlocked; mountainous; top 10 in mining; strong cultural identity.

31. Hawaii

Average Rank: 29.3

29.3 State Population: 1.4 million (40th), comparable to Bahrain.

1.4 million (40th), comparable to Bahrain. State GDP: $108 billion (40th), comparable to Kenya.

$108 billion (40th), comparable to Kenya. Active-Duty Military: 39,267 (8th), comparable to Kazakhstan.

39,267 (8th), comparable to Kazakhstan. Other Factors: Formerly an independent country; strategic central Pacific location; cultural ties to Polynesia and Asia, massive tourism industry; strong sense of cultural identity; geographically distant from the rest of the U.S.

30. Nevada

Average Rank: 28.7

28.7 State Population: 3.2 million (32nd), comparable to Uruguay.

3.2 million (32nd), comparable to Uruguay. State GDP: $239.4 billion (32nd), comparable to Hungary.

$239.4 billion (32nd), comparable to Hungary. Active-Duty Military: 12,273 (22nd), comparable to Nicaragua.

12,273 (22nd), comparable to Nicaragua. Other Factors: Landlocked, thinly populated, U.S. military bases; nuclear weapons; top 10 mineral producer.

29. Kansas

Average Rank: 27.7

27.7 State Population: 2.9 million (34th), comparable to Jamaica.

2.9 million (34th), comparable to Jamaica. State GDP: $226 billion (33rd), comparable to Kazakhstan.

$226 billion (33rd), comparable to Kazakhstan. Active-Duty Military: 20,495 (16th), comparable to Uruguay.

20,495 (16th), comparable to Uruguay. Other Factors: Landlocked, top 10 agricultural state.

28. Connecticut

Average Rank: 26

26 State Population: 3.6 million (29th), comparable to Mongolia.

3.6 million (29th), comparable to Mongolia. State GDP: $340 billion (23rd), comparable to Chile.

$340 billion (23rd), comparable to Chile. Active-Duty Military: 4,641 (26th), comparable to Gabon.

Other Factors: Seaport on the Atlantic Ocean; next door to New York City with its economic opportunities.

27. Indiana

Average Rank: 26

26 State Population: 6.9 million (17th), comparable to Paraguay.

6.9 million (17th), comparable to Paraguay. State GDP: $497 billion (19th), comparable to Hong Kong.

Active-Duty Military: 1,014 (42nd), comparable to Cape Verde.

1,014 (42nd), comparable to Cape Verde. Other Factors: Landlocked; access to the Great Lakes and the Ohio River; top 10 in agriculture and manufacturing.

26. Alabama

Average Rank: 25

25 State Population: 5.1 million (24th), comparable to Ireland.

5.1 million (24th), comparable to Ireland. State GDP: $300 billion (27th), comparable to Portugal.

$300 billion (27th), comparable to Portugal. Active-Duty Military: 7,349 (24th), comparable to Benin.

7,349 (24th), comparable to Benin. Other Factors: Seaport on the Gulf of Mexico.

25. Wisconsin

Average Rank: 25

25 State Population: 5.9 million (20th), comparable to Denmark.

5.9 million (20th), comparable to Denmark. State GDP: $414 billion (21st), comparable to Denmark.

$414 billion (21st), comparable to Denmark. Active-Duty Military: 976 (34th), comparable to Luxembourg.

Other Factors: Landlocked; access to Great Lakes; top 10 in agriculture and manufacturing.

24. Oklahoma

Average Rank: 24.3

24.3 State Population: 4.1 million (28th), comparable to Croatia.

4.1 million (28th), comparable to Croatia. State GDP: $254 billion (30th), comparable to New Zealand.

$254 billion (30th), comparable to New Zealand. Active-Duty Military: 21,103 (15th), comparable to Uruguay.

21,103 (15th), comparable to Uruguay. Other Factors: Oil producer; landlocked.

23. Louisiana

Average Rank: 23.7

23.7 State Population: 4.6 million (25th), comparable to Oman.

4.6 million (25th), comparable to Oman. State GDP: $309.6 billion (26th), comparable to Finland.

$309.6 billion (26th), comparable to Finland. Active-Duty Military: 13,793 (20th), comparable to Senegal.

13,793 (20th), comparable to Senegal. Other Factors: Seaport on the Gulf of Mexico, controls access to the Mississippi River; nuclear weapons.

22. Minnesota

Average Rank: 23.3

23.3 State Population: 5.8 million (22nd), comparable to Finland.

5.8 million (22nd), comparable to Finland. State GDP: $472 billion (20th), comparable to Israel.

$472 billion (20th), comparable to Israel. Active-Duty Military: 597 (28th), comparable to Barbados.

Other Factors: International border with Canada; access to Great Lakes; top 10 in mining and agriculture.

21. Tennessee

Average Rank: 23

23 State Population: 7.2 million (15th), comparable to Nicaragua.

7.2 million (15th), comparable to Nicaragua. State GDP: $523 billion (16th), comparable to Ireland.

$523 billion (16th), comparable to Ireland. Active-Duty Military: 2,237 (38th), comparable to East Timor.

2,237 (38th), comparable to East Timor. Other Factors: Landlocked; access to the Mississippi River

20. Massachusetts

Average Rank: 22.7

22.7 State Population: 7 million (16th), comparable to Libya.

7 million (16th), comparable to Libya. State GDP: $734 billion (12th), comparable to Thailand.

$734 billion (12th), comparable to Thailand. Active-Duty Military: 2,044 (40th), comparable to Lesotho.

2,044 (40th), comparable to Lesotho. Other Factors: Seaport on the Atlantic Ocean; strong cultural identity.

19. Michigan

Average Rank: 22.3

22.3 State Population: 10 million (10th), comparable to Greece.

10 million (10th), comparable to Greece. State GDP: $659 billion (14th), comparable to Iran.

$659 billion (14th), comparable to Iran. Active-Duty Military: 857 (43rd), comparable to Luxembourg.

857 (43rd), comparable to Luxembourg. Other Factors: Landlocked, access to the Great Lakes; international border with Canada; top 10 in mining and manufacturing.

18. Kentucky

Average Rank: 21.7

21.7 State Population: 4.5 million (26th), comparable to Panama.

4.5 million (26th), comparable to Panama. State GDP: $277.7 billion (28th), comparable to Greece.

$277.7 billion (28th), comparable to Greece. Active-Duty Military: 34,457 (11th), comparable to Bolivia.

34,457 (11th), comparable to Bolivia. Other Factors: Ohio River access; landlocked.

17. Missouri

Average Rank: 19.7

19.7 State Population: 6.2 million (18th), Republic of Congo.

6.2 million (18th), Republic of Congo. State GDP: $422 billion (22nd), comparable to Colombia.

$422 billion (22nd), comparable to Colombia. Active-Duty Military: 14,200 (19th), comparable to Denmark.

14,200 (19th), comparable to Denmark. Other Factors: Landlocked; access to Mississippi River; nuclear weapons; top 10 mineral producer.

16. South Carolina

Average Rank: 19.3

19.3 State Population: 5.4 million (23rd), comparable to New Zealand.

5.4 million (23rd), comparable to New Zealand. State GDP: $322 billion (25th), comparable to Czech Republic.

$322 billion (25th), comparable to Czech Republic. Active-Duty Military: 37,238 (10th), comparable to Bulgaria.

37,238 (10th), comparable to Bulgaria. Other Factors: Seaport on the Atlantic Ocean.

15. Arizona

Average Rank: 16.7

16.7 State Population: 7.5 million (14th), comparable to Serbia.

7.5 million (14th), comparable to Serbia. State GDP: $508 billion (18th), comparable to Malaysia.

$508 billion (18th), comparable to Malaysia. Active-Duty Military: 17,479 (18th), comparable to Kuwait.

17,479 (18th), comparable to Kuwait. Other Factors: Landlocked; international border with Mexico; top 10 mineral producer.

14. Pennsylvania

Average Rank: 16.7

16.7 State Population: 13 million (5th), comparable to Bolivia.

13 million (5th), comparable to Bolivia. State GDP: $965 billion (6th), comparable to Saudi Arabia.

$965 billion (6th), comparable to Saudi Arabia. Active-Duty Military: 2,172 (39th), comparable to East Timor.

2,172 (39th), comparable to East Timor. Other Factors: Top 10 in manufacturing; access to the Great Lakes and Atlantic Ocean.

13. New Jersey

Average Rank: 16.3

16.3 State Population: 9.3 million (11th), comparable to Israel.

9.3 million (11th), comparable to Israel. State GDP: $799.3 billion (9th), comparable to Switzerland.

$799.3 billion (9th), comparable to Switzerland. Active-Duty Military: 6,175 (29th), comparable to Latvia.

6,175 (29th), comparable to Latvia. Other Factors: Atlantic port access; proximity to commercial opportunities in New York City.

12. Maryland

Average Rank: 16

16 State Population: 6.2 million (19th), comparable to Singapore.

6.2 million (19th), comparable to Singapore. State GDP: $512 billion (17th), comparable to Austria.

$512 billion (17th), comparable to Austria. Active-Duty Military: 28,767 (12th), comparable to Serbia.

28,767 (12th), comparable to Serbia. Other Factors: Access to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean; surrounds the national capital on three sides.

11. Colorado

Average Rank: 15

15 State Population: 5.9 million (21st), comparable to Slovakia.

5.9 million (21st), comparable to Slovakia. State GDP: $520 billion (15th), comparable to the United Arab Republic.

$520 billion (15th), comparable to the United Arab Republic. Active-Duty Military: 37,934 (9th), comparable to Bulgaria.

37,934 (9th), comparable to Bulgaria. Other Factors: Landlocked; nuclear ICBM sites.

10. Ohio

Average Rank: 14

14 State Population: 11.8 million (7th), comparable to Haiti.

11.8 million (7th), comparable to Haiti. State GDP: $873 billion (7th), comparable to Turkey.

$873 billion (7th), comparable to Turkey. Active-Duty Military: 6,480 (28th), comparable to Latvia.

6,480 (28th), comparable to Latvia. Other Factors: Access to the Great Lakes and the Ohio River; top 10 in manufacturing.

9. Washington

Average Rank: 10.3

10.3 State Population: 7,841,283 (13th), comparable to Hong Kong.

7,841,283 (13th), comparable to Hong Kong. State GDP: $801.5 billion (11th), comparable to Poland.

$801.5 billion (11th), comparable to Poland. Active-Duty Military: 60,603 (7th), comparable to Lebanon.

60,603 (7th), comparable to Lebanon. Other Factors: Pacific coast port, international border with Canada; nuclear submarines.

8. Virginia

Average Rank: 8.7

8.7 State Population: 8.8 million (12th), comparable to Switzerland.

8.8 million (12th), comparable to Switzerland. State GDP: $707 billion (13th), comparable to Belgium.

$707 billion (13th), comparable to Belgium. Active-Duty Military: 125,162 (2nd), comparable to Azerbaijan.

125,162 (2nd), comparable to Azerbaijan. Other Factors: Seaports on the Atlantic; controls access to the Chesapeake Bay; across the river from the national capital; produced 8 presidents.

7. Illinois

Average Rank: 8

8 State Population: 12.5 million (6th), comparable to Tunisia.

12.5 million (6th), comparable to Tunisia. State GDP: $1.08 trillion (5th), comparable to the Netherlands.

$1.08 trillion (5th), comparable to the Netherlands. Active-Duty Military: 22,586 (13th), comparable to Austria.

22,586 (13th), comparable to Austria. Other Factors: Access to the Great Lakes and Mississippi River; top 10 in agriculture and manufacturing.

6. New York

Average Rank: 8

8 State Population: 19.5 million (4th), comparable to Romania.

19.5 million (4th), comparable to Romania. State GDP: $2.15 trillion (3rd), comparable to Canada.

$2.15 trillion (3rd), comparable to Canada. Active-Duty Military: 18,417 (17th), comparable to Guatemala.

18,417 (17th), comparable to Guatemala. Other Factors: International border with Canada; Atlantic Ocean port; hosts the United Nations; strong cultural identity; top 10 in manufacturing.

5. North Carolina

Average Rank: 7.7

7.7 State Population: 11 million (9th), comparable to Sweden.

11 million (9th), comparable to Sweden. State GDP: $767 billion (1oth), comparable to Sweden.

$767 billion (1oth), comparable to Sweden. Active Duty Military: 94,540 (4th), comparable to Nepal.

94,540 (4th), comparable to Nepal. Other Factors: Atlantic ports; top 10 in agriculture and manufacturing.

4. Georgia

Average Rank: 7

7 State Population: 11.1 million (8th), comparable to Belgium.

11.1 million (8th), comparable to Belgium. State GDP: $805 billion (8th), comparable to Taiwan.

$805 billion (8th), comparable to Taiwan. Active Duty Military: 63,414 (5th), comparable to the United Arab Emirates.

63,414 (5th), comparable to the United Arab Emirates. Other Factors: Ports on the Atlantic; nuclear submarines.

3. Florida

Average Rank: 4.3

4.3 State Population: 23 million (3rd), comparable to Taiwan.

23 million (3rd), comparable to Taiwan. State GDP: $1.6 trillion (4th), comparable to Indonesia.

$1.6 trillion (4th), comparable to Indonesia. Active-Duty Military: 62,177 (6th), comparable to the United Arab Emirates.

62,177 (6th), comparable to the United Arab Emirates. Other Factors: Ports on the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico; cultural connections to Latin America and the Caribbean; strong tourism industry; a primary site of the U.S. space program; top 1o in mineral production.

2. Texas

Average Rank: 2.3

2.3 State Population: 31 million (2nd), Comparable to Madagascar.

31 million (2nd), Comparable to Madagascar. State GDP: $2.6 trillion (2nd), comparable to Brazil.

$2.6 trillion (2nd), comparable to Brazil. Active-Duty Military: 112,583 (3rd), comparable to Poland.

112,583 (3rd), comparable to Poland. Other Factors: Previously an independent country; ports on the Gulf of Mexico; large oil reserves; top 10 in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing; international border with Mexico; space program command and control; distinctive state culture.

1. California

Average Rank: 1

1 State Population: 38.9 million (1st), comparable to Canada.

38.9 million (1st), comparable to Canada. State GDP: $3.8 trillion (1st), comparable to India.

$3.8 trillion (1st), comparable to India. Active-Duty Military: 158,754 (1st), comparable to Taiwan.

158,754 (1st), comparable to Taiwan. Other Factors: Ports on the Pacific Ocean; international border with Mexico; cultural connections with Latin America; top 10 in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing; distinctive state culture.