If They Seceded From the Union, Which American States Could Survive?

In recent months, several counties in Illinois have voted to leave the state and join neighboring Indiana. Since 2020, a total of 33 Illinois counties have shown interest in breaking away, with seven—Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Iroquois, Jersey, Madison, and Perry—approving secession measures in November 2024. In February 2025 the Indiana House approved HB 1008 (69–25), introduced by House Speaker Todd Huston, which would create a commission to study adding Illinois counties to Indiana.
Although these votes are focused on shifting counties between states, they raise bigger questions: Could an entire state successfully leave the United States?
As political tension escalates under a second Trump administration, a new Leger poll reveals that 20% of Americans want the state they reside in to secede from the union and join our northern neighbor, Canada. However, that is unlikely to happen amid rising US and Canada tensions, tariff negotiations, and statements from Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, emphasizing the nation’s economic independence from the United States.
Additionally, in April 2025, an AP-NORC poll found fewer Americans now see Canada as a close ally, with sharp partisan divides.
If a state did manage to separate itself from the U.S., the primary possibility may be Texas, due to several factors, including its unique history regarding independence. Because the sprawling state of Texas is home to a large population and a significant economy, it could conceivably run its own government. Similarly, California’s large swath of land and huge economic standing give it the potential to survive on its own.
What if the states had to go it alone today? In a worst-case scenario, what if a natural disaster, economic collapse, catastrophic war, or intense social unrest caused some or all of the states to secede from the Union? Which of them are best suited to survive as separate countries? We ranked every U.S. state by how likely they are to survive on their own.
This post was updated on October 1st, 2025 to reflect recent poll data and statements made from Canada
Some people, frustrated with the federal government, may think it’s better to break away and form their own little country. However, the U.S. is stronger as a whole. A comparison of the states’ resources for independence as well as how they compare to other countries in the world can be a reality check for people who somehow think dividing the country would be a good thing. It’s not hard to see that doing so would profoundly affect every American’s safety, prosperity, and happiness for the worse.
