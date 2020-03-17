Blue Apron Becomes a Hopeful Coronavirus Survivor Chris Lange

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) stock has made big strides in the past few days. In fact, Blue Apron stock was the third-best performing non-ETF in the entire stock market during Monday’s massive sell-off.

So what’s changed about Blue Apron that suddenly makes it a screaming buy? It’s not so much what’s changed about Blue Apron but really the world. The coronavirus effectively has shut down almost everything. As bars, restaurants and more businesses close across the country, people still have to eat, and Blue Apron provides that avenue.

Blue Apron offers a food delivery service. Customers are sent meals that they then prepare and cook. This is more or less the equivalent of Domino’s mailing its customers the ingredients of a pizza and the customer playing chef.

Here’s the thing, food delivery (and delivery in general) will ramp up as COVID-19 runs its course. The question is if Blue Apron can rise to the occasion to support a ramp in orders. With one of the biggest names in the food-delivery space, Blue Apron has a lot of potential here.

A couple of analysts made calls on the stock back on February 19 and 20. SunTrust Banks reiterated a Hold rating with a $5 price target, and Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Hold rating and but lowered its price target to $5 from $7.

Blue Apron stock traded up about 81% at $6.93 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $2.01 to $18.60. The consensus price target is $5.50.