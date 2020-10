These 10 Celebrities Are Celebrating a Birthday Today

Famous people born today include one of the richest men in the world, an Academy Award-winning actress, and an Academy Award-winning actress, and a man who plays a British royal. Yet another is one of America’s best know country-western stars

One of the people on today’s list was born in the UK. One has had a gender change operation.

The oldest person on today’s list is 70, and the youngest is 21.

Click here to see which 10 celebrities have a birthday today.