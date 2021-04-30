These Are the 5 Jobs Where Women Actually Earn More Than Men

Though women are closer to achieving pay parity in the American workplace than they were in the 20th century, there is still a gender gap. In 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, working women earned just 62% of what men earned. By 2020, that figure had risen to 82.3% — which translated to median annual earnings for full-time female workers of $46,332, versus $56,264 for men.

Some of this disparity is attributable to the fact that traditional gender roles can sometimes pressure women into lower-paying jobs, like teaching or care-giving. It is worth noting that studies have shown these occupations have often been undervalued, compared to male-dominated jobs. These are the fastest-growing jobs dominated by women.

Yet even when working in the same fields, women almost always make less. Among the over 100 different kinds of jobs for which there is data in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, just five pay women higher wages than men.

The five jobs in which female workers earn more than their male counterparts have little in common. These jobs were spread out between creative, transportation, retail, information, and service industries. And it is worth noting that, even though women in these careers earned more, the difference was not significant: Women’s earnings in these jobs exceeded men’s by anywhere from 1.7% to 6.2%.

To determine the jobs where women earn more than men, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. Only occupations for which there was data for both male and female earnings were considered.

