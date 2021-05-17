The Most Expensive College in Every State

The cost of a college education can be prohibitively expensive for many students. The average annual cost of attending a four-year school in 2019, after financial aid is factored in, was $9,915 for a public college and $19,220 for a nonprofit private school.

While the cost of college has increased nationwide, certain schools stand out as being especially expensive. Whether it is because of their selective admissions standards, unique programs offered, or notable faculty, the vast majority of states have at least one college that is much more expensive than typical/

To identify the most expensive college in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank all bachelor’s degree-granting schools based on net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduates students who received grant or scholarship aid for the 2018-19 school year.

Each state is home to at least one school with an average net price of more than $12,000 per year. Smaller states tend to have fewer universities, and those schools tend to have lower fees and tuition.

The vast majority of schools that rank as the most expensive in their state are private schools. While many of these are liberal arts colleges, a number of institutions on this list are art schools or music conservatories. Though these schools cost tens of thousands of dollars per year, those with fine arts degrees tend to earn much less than those with other types of degrees. These are the college majors that pay off the least.

