America’s Top Selling Beer Brands

The United States may not be among the leading beer-consuming countries — that’s a list occupied almost entirely by Europe — but Americans do drink a staggering amount of brew:

The average American adult consumes about 28 gallons of beer annually — about a six-pack a week — according to Beer Institute, a national trade organization representing the brewing industry. (Some parts of the country drink more than others, of course. These are the states drinking the most beer.)

To determine what we drink the most of — which brews are America’s best-sellers — 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from Beer Marketer’s Insights, an industry tracker and publishing company, ranking sales by barrels shipped in 2020. (Quantities are rounded off to one decimal place.)

Despite the rise of the microbrewing industry, at least three-quarters of the beer consumed in the U.S. is still produced by giants like Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev (the world’s largest beer company) and Molson Coors Beverage Company, headquartered in Golden, Colorado and Montreal. Between them, in fact, they represent more than two-thirds of the beers on this list.

The discerning German or British pub-crawler might cringe at the thought of quaffing a Bud Light or a Michelob Ultra, but these and similar brands are what we like to drink the most in this country. (Beer connoisseurs would be more likely to enjoy America’s 40 most delicious beers.)

In recent years, malt beverages that aren’t actually beer — like hard seltzers and hard iced tea — have emerged as alternatives to traditional beers, and they, too, are among the most popular choices for drinkers.

