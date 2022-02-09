The NFL's Best and Worst Owners

After the Super Bowl, when a new group of players becomes champions, it won’t be Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow who hoists the Lombardi Trophy first – that honor goes to the owner of the winning team. Though they often do not get the same attention as players or coaches, NFL owners can make all the difference in an organization.

While some owners are less active than others in deciding which coaches to hire and fire, they are ultimately responsible for the stability and success of the franchise. Good owners can ensure their team makes the playoffs most seasons, while bad owners can leave their team to become a dysfunctional mess on and off the field.

To determine the NFL’s best and worst owners, 24/7 Tempo created an index using data from Pro Football Reference. The index consists of regular season win percentage, playoff frequency, head coaching stability, and Super Bowl victories during the tenure of an owner.

The principal owners of eight teams – the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers – have been at the helm for five or fewer seasons, so they were not considered.

All NFL teams except the publicly-owned Green Bay Packers are owned and operated by either one individual owner or an ownership group. Franchises are either purchased or inherited, but getting wealthy in business doesn’t automatically make someone equipped to run a team, nor does inheriting a franchise. The best owners hire good coaches and front office personnel who help make the team successful. On the other hand, bad owners are often out of their depth when it comes to running a football franchise.

Some may not have a deep understanding of the game and make bad decisions on players, coaches, and executives. Others may not even be that interested in winning games as long as their franchise becomes more valuable. Some owners do not even live in the same city as their team, while several other owners have forced their franchises to relocate, breaking the hearts of millions of fans. These are the cities that have lost the most teams.

Poor ownership can spill over into off-the-field issues as well. Several NFL teams have been accused of discriminatory hiring practices, pervasive cultures of sexual harassment, poor hiring and firing decisions, crumbling stadiums, and more.

