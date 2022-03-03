Worst States For Women

President Joe Biden made history in February when he announced his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, following through on a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman for the position. If confirmed, Jackson would be the sixth ever female Supreme Court Justice.

Though this represents a major step forward in the history of the country, the reality is that women are still at a disadvantage in many aspects of life in the U.S. Female workers have a median income that is much lower than the median income for men. Women are also much less likely to hold key political offices, and many face significant health challenges that need to be addressed. While these issues are prevalent across the country, the disparity and disadvantages are much larger in some states than others.

To determine the worst states for women, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index composed of 15 metrics measuring economy, health, and leadership in all 50 states.

Many of the worst states for women are located in the South, while the Northeast accounts for the vast majority of the best states for women, with states in the West and Midwest ranking anywhere from top to bottom.

Though no state has achieved gender pay equity, many have made progress in closing the earnings gap and improving in other areas, such as funding pre-K programs, passing laws that make it easier for women to stay in the workforce when they have children, and electing women to office. Still, even in high-paying jobs in science and management fields women are still generally paid less for the same work. These are the highest paying jobs for women (that still pay men more).

