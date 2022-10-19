The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected.

In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for buyers has been created by high gasoline prices, which recently surged above $4 per gallon of regular gas, on average, nationwide. In some areas of the United States, the figure has passed $5. Cars that get high gas mileage have become extremely attractive.

The average price of a new car sold in 2021 was a staggering $43,072. That is equivalent to the entire annual household income of about a third of Americans. (This car holds its value better than any other in America.)

Car and Driver recently analyzed new car prices to find the lowest ones available. Notably, its editors reported, “The cheapest new car sold in the U.S. is nearly $13,000 cheaper than the average price of a used car.” To find the least expensive cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Car and Driver’s 10 Cheapest New Cars for 2022. All other data is from the report.

The least expensive new car available in America is the Chevrolet Spark with a base price of $14,595. The Spark will be discontinued next year. Chevy puts the price of the Spark slightly lower than the Car and Driver analysis. Chevy’s number is $13,600.

The Spark gets very good gas mileage at 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates. That is mostly because the Spark has a tiny 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which puts out only 98 horsepower.

The Spark gets relatively good reviews. Car and Driver rates it 7 out of 10. Kelley Blue Book rates it 4.5 out of 5, and Motor Trend rates it 7.1 out of 10.

