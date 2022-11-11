Surprising Things Countries Are No. 1 At

Every country touts its best aspects, like a warm climate, affordable cost of living, or speedy internet. Those are great. But countries can also be known for some quirky and surprising things that make them unique.

For instance, did you know South Koreans are avid library goers? Or that Canadians are crazy for doughnuts? On the other hand, some countries may not want to be known for some rather negative achievements. Belgium has Europe’s highest robbery rate, for instance. Andorrans smoke too much, and Bahrain generates the most garbage. (These, on the other hand, are the countries that generate the most plastic waste.)

To compile a list of peculiar things certain countries are the best at, 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of articles, studies, and surveys done by research and independent organizations such as Euromonitor, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the website for the Guinness World Records, and others. What follows is a selection of rankings we considered unconventional.

In some cases, it’s not surprising the country came in first. Switzerland is routinely noted for its high quality of life and Italy for its historic sites. Brazil is a powerhouse in soccer because it produces the best players. And where did the U.S. rank? Well, let’s just say we have a very large sweet tooth. (If your blood sugar isn’t a concern, consider the best places to get ice cream in America.)