The Biggest Food Price Increases in America's Largest Cities

Inflation peaked in June 2022, though it remains at decades-high levels partly because the cost of food has yet to follow suit. Still, food inflation actually eased somewhat in February, with prices for food at home up 10.2% from February 2022 – down from an 11.3% jump in January. The war in Ukraine has affected fertilizer, animal feed, and wheat costs, and sanctions on Russia have increased fuel prices. In addition, the culling of millions of chickens to curb the global avian flu outbreak will continue to affect egg and poultry prices until flocks are replenished. (Take a look at the price of a dozen eggs every year since 1973.)

Rising prices haven’t affected the nation equally. According to the Economic Innovation Group, prices in states with lower costs of living have increased the most. This is partly due to the industries that tend to flourish in cheaper states, such as manufacturing, being particularly susceptible to commodity and fuel cost increases.

To compile a list of cities with the biggest increase in food prices, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report “U.S. Cities Where Food Prices Have Increased the Most,” by Nadrich & Cohen, a personal injury law firm. The firm created an index that ranks the 50 most populous U.S. cities on their food costs from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2023. Specifically, the firm looked at seven basic grocery items: one dozen eggs, one loaf of bread, 1 gallon of whole milk, 16 ounces of local cheese, 1 pound of potatoes, 1 pound of apples, and 1 pound of chicken, using price estimates from Expatistan Cost of Living index and the Numbeo Cost of Living database.

Nationwide, the average total price for these seven different foods increased by 25.9% from just two years ago, but there is a wide disparity in grocery cost increases. Grocery bills in some cities increased by less than 10%, while in Indianapolis the grocery bill is up over 50% from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2023.

According to the report, grocery bills in 18 cities rose above the national average of 25.9%. In the vast majority of cities, the grocery items that have gone up the most in price are eggs, with the price of eggs in Oklahoma City rising a whopping 151%. Chicken prices, too, increased considerably, up 85% in some cities. (Here are 21 household items with soaring prices since last year.)

Although food costs may continue to increase in 2023, they will likely do so at a slower pace than last year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that grocery costs will likely increase 7.8% this year compared to 11.8% during 2022.

