The Size of a Home the Year You Were Born

The history of the U.S. housing market has been marked by periods of rampant building and of lulls, even as the population has expanded relatively steadily. Even with this recent increase, new home construction would have to rise considerably to reach the rate at which they were being built in the early 2000s — the period immediately preceding the subprime mortgage crisis.

The American housing market has not only been through substantial fluctuations in the number of housing units being built, but also in the size of the homes built. Changing family size, rising incomes, and suburban expansion have all led to changes in the size of the typical single-family home.

To determine how the size of homes has changed over the past century, 24/7 Wall St. determined the average size of a newly constructed single-family house between 1920 and 2017 by reviewing official U.S. Census figures and providing our own estimates for years the Census did not release this data.

