These Totally Accidental Discoveries Revolutionized the World

Serendipity refers to accidental discoveries that lead to beneficial outcomes. The word was coined in 1754 by Horace Walpole, inspired by a tale about three princes who made fortunate discoveries by chance rather than design.

Unexpected findings are common in scientific research. For instance, Teflon and Scotchgard were invented when chemists were trying to make something different. The woman who created Scotchgard was one of many female inventors behind key innovations.

According to biochemist Isaac Asimov, the most exciting phrase in science is not “Eureka!” but “That’s funny.” Alexander Fleming uttered the latter when mold contaminated his lab samples, leading to the discovery of penicillin, the first widely used antibiotic.

24/7 Tempo has compiled 31 accidental discoveries that changed the world by reviewing sources including History, Reader’s Digest, and Business Insider. In some cases, an initial accidental discovery by one person led to a later invention by another. Only the initial discovery is recounted.

While a few examples are based on folklore, most come from the work of scientists, engineers, doctors, and inventors who stumbled upon something while pursuing another goal.

Such happy accidents have revolutionized medicine and pharmacology. They have also influenced fashion, cosmetics, appliances, and toys. Some serendipitous discoveries have greatly improved daily life. (Here are also 30 NASA inventions we still use everyday.)

