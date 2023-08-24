The 20 WWII American Carrier-Based Planes, Ranked by How Many Were Built During the War

Aviation technology took several major leaps forward during the second world war, perhaps most notably for carrier-based aircraft. These are planes that can take off and land from the flight deck of a carrier. For the first time during a major war, these giant vessels became mobile airfields, and they played an absolutely crucial role in the Pacific Theater.

24/7 Wall St. identified every carrier-based aircraft the United States used during WWII. To do so, we referenced U.S. naval aircraft in the WWII era from online military equipment database Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. The planes were listed in ascending order on production totals. We excluded prototype aircraft or those with limited production runs were excluded. Supplemental information about the aircraft’s type, crew size, top speed, roles, and year entered service also came from Military Factory.

The Grumman F4F Wildcat was the initial production line fighter aircraft used by the U.S. Navy and Marines. It served as the primary carrier-based fighter in the early stages of the war in the Pacific, proving to be an exceptionally rugged and reliable aircraft.

As the war progressed, the United States introduced the F6F Hellcat, a more advanced fighter aircraft. The carrier-borne aircraft improved upon the design of the Wildcat and boosted the odds against its adversaries. The Hellcat's introduction into service was timely, as it played a decisive role in turning the tide against the Japanese from the Caroline Islands to the Battle of the Philippine Sea and beyond.

Other planes on this list include aircraft capable of launching torpedoes, dive bombers, interception, and fighter aircraft. These planes played a variety of roles throughout the conflict, whether in air-to-air combat, anti-submarine warfare, ground attacks, or intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance as seen on the list. The U.S. Navy established its dominance in the Pacific through the successful implementation of aircraft carriers and their carrier-based aircraft.

Here is a look at 20 carrier-based aircraft that the United States used in the Second World War.