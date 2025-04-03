Special Report

Home Sellers Are Being Forced To Offer Huge Discounts In These Buyer’s Markets

David Sacks / Photodisc via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • In February 2025, the typical U.S. home sold for about 1% below its original listing price.
  • In some major cities, buyers are getting huge discounts, with the typical home selling more than 5% below its listing price.
  • Many of these buyer’s markets are in once-hot housing markets throughout the South where excess supply and population change have cooled demand.
  • Also: Discover the next Nvidia

While the U.S. housing market is showing signs of stabilization, last year was one of the more tumultuous years for homebuyers. Mortgage rates spiked during the spring homebuying season, creating new affordability challenges and sidelining potential homebuyers. Home prices continued to rise, causing home sales to fall to their lowest level in over 25 years.

In April 2022, during the peak of the pandemic seller’s market, the typical U.S. home sold for 3% more than its original listing price. The average sale-to-list price ratio returned to its below-1.0 norm in July 2023, and has continued to fall since then. In some major cities, the typical home sells for more than 5% below its original listing price, indicating that home sellers are being forced to offer huge discounts to buyers. Many of these cities are in once-hot housing markets where excess supply and population change are causing demand to dwindle. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where homebuyers are getting the biggest discounts on homes.

To determine the cities where home sellers are being forced to offer huge discounts to buyers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on home sales from Redfin. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on average sale-to-list price ratio – the average of the ratio of each home sold divided by its list price – in February 2025. The average sale-to-list price ratio is a measurement of how close the typical home’s final sale price was to its original list price, and can be an indication of the relative strength of a housing market.

Supplemental data on the share of homes with a price drop – when a home seller reduces their listing price after the home is already on the market – median days on market, median list price, and median final sale price are also from Redfin and are for February 2025. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 500 home sales in February 2025 were considered. Data are for all residential homes.

50. Las Vegas, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 25.2%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 59 days
  • Median list price: $450,000
  • Median sale price: $443,000

49. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.3%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 70 days
  • Median list price: $415,000
  • Median sale price: $395,000

48. Cincinnati, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 20.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 49 days
  • Median list price: $299,900
  • Median sale price: $290,000

47. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 34.2%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 65 days
  • Median list price: $499,999
  • Median sale price: $472,990

46. Cleveland, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 25.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 40 days
  • Median list price: $225,000
  • Median sale price: $218,000

45. Fayetteville, AR

BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 19.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 42 days
  • Median list price: $399,000
  • Median sale price: $356,000

44. Savannah, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 26.9%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 70 days
  • Median list price: $399,950
  • Median sale price: $372,500

43. Oklahoma City, OK

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 25.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 58 days
  • Median list price: $286,650
  • Median sale price: $268,500

42. Louisville, KY

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 26.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 50 days
  • Median list price: $270,000
  • Median sale price: $260,000

41. Fort Worth, TX

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.4%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 73 days
  • Median list price: $374,990
  • Median sale price: $353,250

40. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 28.6%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 49 days
  • Median list price: $225,450
  • Median sale price: $227,675

39. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 22.3%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 83 days
  • Median list price: $514,999
  • Median sale price: $456,200

38. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.4%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 68 days
  • Median list price: $405,000
  • Median sale price: $385,945

37. Winston-Salem, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 30.5%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 63 days
  • Median list price: $319,950
  • Median sale price: $299,997

36. Greenville, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 28.4%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 70 days
  • Median list price: $339,900
  • Median sale price: $328,400

35. Pensacola, FL

benedek / Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 31.0%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 91 days
  • Median list price: $350,000
  • Median sale price: $324,450

34. Indianapolis, IN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 39.4%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 48 days
  • Median list price: $300,000
  • Median sale price: $297,003

33. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 24.2%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 76 days
  • Median list price: $292,750
  • Median sale price: $290,000

32. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 25.0%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 56 days
  • Median list price: $295,000
  • Median sale price: $275,000

31. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 28.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 49 days
  • Median list price: $295,000
  • Median sale price: $260,000

30. Des Moines, IA

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.0%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 58 days
  • Median list price: $300,000
  • Median sale price: $285,000

29. Knoxville, TN

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 23.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 78 days
  • Median list price: $409,170
  • Median sale price: $390,000

28. Baton Rouge, LA

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 41.6%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 49 days
  • Median list price: $275,843
  • Median sale price: $260,480

27. Dallas, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 32.5%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 68 days
  • Median list price: $439,900
  • Median sale price: $417,000

26. Greensboro, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98
  • Share of homes with price drop: 28.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 56 days
  • Median list price: $300,000
  • Median sale price: $293,500

25. Lakeland, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 39.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 71 days
  • Median list price: $326,990
  • Median sale price: $315,000

24. San Antonio, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 37.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 78 days
  • Median list price: $326,788
  • Median sale price: $290,000

23. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 28.9%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 91 days
  • Median list price: $515,000
  • Median sale price: $430,000

22. Orlando, FL

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 33.2%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 64 days
  • Median list price: $409,000
  • Median sale price: $400,000

21. Palm Bay, FL

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 34.0%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 79 days
  • Median list price: $378,000
  • Median sale price: $365,000

20. Little Rock, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 21.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 75 days
  • Median list price: $249,900
  • Median sale price: $228,000

19. Jacksonville, FL

Susanne Neumann / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 34.4%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 78 days
  • Median list price: $399,900
  • Median sale price: $368,995

18. Ocala, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 35.5%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 78 days
  • Median list price: $299,900
  • Median sale price: $275,000

17. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 22.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 40 days
  • Median list price: $175,000
  • Median sale price: $180,000

16. Myrtle Beach, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 22.5%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 107 days
  • Median list price: $363,740
  • Median sale price: $328,900

15. Gary, IN

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.1%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 71 days
  • Median list price: $288,971
  • Median sale price: $272,000

14. Crestview, FL

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida | Fort Walton Beach Florida 2022 Drone Aerial
WanderDrone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 21.3%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 116 days
  • Median list price: $550,000
  • Median sale price: $429,750

13. Memphis, TN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 23.6%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 59 days
  • Median list price: $295,000
  • Median sale price: $275,000

12. Pittsburgh, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 19.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 85 days
  • Median list price: $239,000
  • Median sale price: $230,750

11. Tampa, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97
  • Share of homes with price drop: 39.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 53 days
  • Median list price: $399,000
  • Median sale price: $365,000

10. Deltona, FL

Kruck20 / Getty Images

  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 35.5%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 75 days
  • Median list price: $382,063
  • Median sale price: $339,990

9. Port St. Lucie, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 33.0%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 87 days
  • Median list price: $439,250
  • Median sale price: $415,000

8. Houston, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 34.8%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 61 days
  • Median list price: $359,900
  • Median sale price: $325,000

7. North Port, FL

Serenethos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 41.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 61 days
  • Median list price: $459,000
  • Median sale price: $410,000

6. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 30.8%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 95 days
  • Median list price: $315,000
  • Median sale price: $285,000

5. Miami, FL

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 21.2%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 94 days
  • Median list price: $599,900
  • Median sale price: $575,000

4. Cape Coral, FL

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 40.9%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 67 days
  • Median list price: $430,000
  • Median sale price: $390,000

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL

JillianCain / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96
  • Share of homes with price drop: 26.8%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 91 days
  • Median list price: $443,750
  • Median sale price: $465,000

2. West Palm Beach, FL

Downtown West Palm Beach by Phillip Pessar
Downtown West Palm Beach (CC BY 2.0) by Phillip Pessar
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.95
  • Share of homes with price drop: 29.9%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 92 days
  • Median list price: $549,000
  • Median sale price: $533,750

1. Naples, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.95
  • Share of homes with price drop: 39.7%
  • Typical time on market for homes: 72 days
  • Median list price: $725,000
  • Median sale price: $710,000

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor)

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs.

Here’s how it works: 

1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions

Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!

2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches

This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success.

3️ Choose Your Best Fit

Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

States With The Most Mining Activity

How U.S. Social Security Benefits Compare to Other Developed Nations (They're...

These Are the Cities Where Investors Are Buying Up the Most Real Estate
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.