Home Sellers Are Being Forced To Offer Huge Discounts In These Buyer’s Markets

In February 2025, the typical U.S. home sold for about 1% below its original listing price.

In some major cities, buyers are getting huge discounts, with the typical home selling more than 5% below its listing price.

Many of these buyer’s markets are in once-hot housing markets throughout the South where excess supply and population change have cooled demand.

While the U.S. housing market is showing signs of stabilization, last year was one of the more tumultuous years for homebuyers. Mortgage rates spiked during the spring homebuying season, creating new affordability challenges and sidelining potential homebuyers. Home prices continued to rise, causing home sales to fall to their lowest level in over 25 years.

In April 2022, during the peak of the pandemic seller’s market, the typical U.S. home sold for 3% more than its original listing price. The average sale-to-list price ratio returned to its below-1.0 norm in July 2023, and has continued to fall since then. In some major cities, the typical home sells for more than 5% below its original listing price, indicating that home sellers are being forced to offer huge discounts to buyers. Many of these cities are in once-hot housing markets where excess supply and population change are causing demand to dwindle. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where homebuyers are getting the biggest discounts on homes.

To determine the cities where home sellers are being forced to offer huge discounts to buyers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on home sales from Redfin. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on average sale-to-list price ratio – the average of the ratio of each home sold divided by its list price – in February 2025. The average sale-to-list price ratio is a measurement of how close the typical home’s final sale price was to its original list price, and can be an indication of the relative strength of a housing market.

Supplemental data on the share of homes with a price drop – when a home seller reduces their listing price after the home is already on the market – median days on market, median list price, and median final sale price are also from Redfin and are for February 2025. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 500 home sales in February 2025 were considered. Data are for all residential homes.

50. Las Vegas, NV

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 25.2%

25.2% Typical time on market for homes: 59 days

59 days Median list price: $450,000

$450,000 Median sale price: $443,000

49. Charlotte, NC

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 29.3%

29.3% Typical time on market for homes: 70 days

70 days Median list price: $415,000

$415,000 Median sale price: $395,000

48. Cincinnati, OH

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 20.7%

20.7% Typical time on market for homes: 49 days

49 days Median list price: $299,900

$299,900 Median sale price: $290,000

47. Phoenix, AZ

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 34.2%

34.2% Typical time on market for homes: 65 days

65 days Median list price: $499,999

$499,999 Median sale price: $472,990

46. Cleveland, OH

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 25.7%

25.7% Typical time on market for homes: 40 days

40 days Median list price: $225,000

$225,000 Median sale price: $218,000

45. Fayetteville, AR

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 19.7%

19.7% Typical time on market for homes: 42 days

42 days Median list price: $399,000

$399,000 Median sale price: $356,000

44. Savannah, GA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 26.9%

26.9% Typical time on market for homes: 70 days

70 days Median list price: $399,950

$399,950 Median sale price: $372,500

43. Oklahoma City, OK

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 25.7%

25.7% Typical time on market for homes: 58 days

58 days Median list price: $286,650

$286,650 Median sale price: $268,500

42. Louisville, KY

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 26.1%

26.1% Typical time on market for homes: 50 days

50 days Median list price: $270,000

$270,000 Median sale price: $260,000

41. Fort Worth, TX

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 29.4%

29.4% Typical time on market for homes: 73 days

73 days Median list price: $374,990

$374,990 Median sale price: $353,250

40. Dayton, OH

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 28.6%

28.6% Typical time on market for homes: 49 days

49 days Median list price: $225,450

$225,450 Median sale price: $227,675

39. Nashville, TN

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 22.3%

22.3% Typical time on market for homes: 83 days

83 days Median list price: $514,999

$514,999 Median sale price: $456,200

38. Atlanta, GA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 29.4%

29.4% Typical time on market for homes: 68 days

68 days Median list price: $405,000

$405,000 Median sale price: $385,945

37. Winston-Salem, NC

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 30.5%

30.5% Typical time on market for homes: 63 days

63 days Median list price: $319,950

$319,950 Median sale price: $299,997

36. Greenville, SC

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 28.4%

28.4% Typical time on market for homes: 70 days

70 days Median list price: $339,900

$339,900 Median sale price: $328,400

35. Pensacola, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 31.0%

31.0% Typical time on market for homes: 91 days

91 days Median list price: $350,000

$350,000 Median sale price: $324,450

34. Indianapolis, IN

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 39.4%

39.4% Typical time on market for homes: 48 days

48 days Median list price: $300,000

$300,000 Median sale price: $297,003

33. Birmingham, AL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 24.2%

24.2% Typical time on market for homes: 76 days

76 days Median list price: $292,750

$292,750 Median sale price: $290,000

32. Philadelphia, PA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 25.0%

25.0% Typical time on market for homes: 56 days

56 days Median list price: $295,000

$295,000 Median sale price: $275,000

31. Tulsa, OK

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 28.1%

28.1% Typical time on market for homes: 49 days

49 days Median list price: $295,000

$295,000 Median sale price: $260,000

30. Des Moines, IA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 29.0%

29.0% Typical time on market for homes: 58 days

58 days Median list price: $300,000

$300,000 Median sale price: $285,000

29. Knoxville, TN

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 23.1%

23.1% Typical time on market for homes: 78 days

78 days Median list price: $409,170

$409,170 Median sale price: $390,000

28. Baton Rouge, LA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 41.6%

41.6% Typical time on market for homes: 49 days

49 days Median list price: $275,843

$275,843 Median sale price: $260,480

27. Dallas, TX

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 32.5%

32.5% Typical time on market for homes: 68 days

68 days Median list price: $439,900

$439,900 Median sale price: $417,000

26. Greensboro, NC

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.98

0.98 Share of homes with price drop: 28.7%

28.7% Typical time on market for homes: 56 days

56 days Median list price: $300,000

$300,000 Median sale price: $293,500

25. Lakeland, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 39.1%

39.1% Typical time on market for homes: 71 days

71 days Median list price: $326,990

$326,990 Median sale price: $315,000

24. San Antonio, TX

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 37.1%

37.1% Typical time on market for homes: 78 days

78 days Median list price: $326,788

$326,788 Median sale price: $290,000

23. Austin, TX

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 28.9%

28.9% Typical time on market for homes: 91 days

91 days Median list price: $515,000

$515,000 Median sale price: $430,000

22. Orlando, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 33.2%

33.2% Typical time on market for homes: 64 days

64 days Median list price: $409,000

$409,000 Median sale price: $400,000

21. Palm Bay, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 34.0%

34.0% Typical time on market for homes: 79 days

79 days Median list price: $378,000

$378,000 Median sale price: $365,000

20. Little Rock, AR

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 21.1%

21.1% Typical time on market for homes: 75 days

75 days Median list price: $249,900

$249,900 Median sale price: $228,000

19. Jacksonville, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 34.4%

34.4% Typical time on market for homes: 78 days

78 days Median list price: $399,900

$399,900 Median sale price: $368,995

18. Ocala, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 35.5%

35.5% Typical time on market for homes: 78 days

78 days Median list price: $299,900

$299,900 Median sale price: $275,000

17. Detroit, MI

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 22.1%

22.1% Typical time on market for homes: 40 days

40 days Median list price: $175,000

$175,000 Median sale price: $180,000

16. Myrtle Beach, SC

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 22.5%

22.5% Typical time on market for homes: 107 days

107 days Median list price: $363,740

$363,740 Median sale price: $328,900

15. Gary, IN

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 29.1%

29.1% Typical time on market for homes: 71 days

71 days Median list price: $288,971

$288,971 Median sale price: $272,000

14. Crestview, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 21.3%

21.3% Typical time on market for homes: 116 days

116 days Median list price: $550,000

$550,000 Median sale price: $429,750

13. Memphis, TN

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 23.6%

23.6% Typical time on market for homes: 59 days

59 days Median list price: $295,000

$295,000 Median sale price: $275,000

12. Pittsburgh, PA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 19.7%

19.7% Typical time on market for homes: 85 days

85 days Median list price: $239,000

$239,000 Median sale price: $230,750

11. Tampa, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.97

0.97 Share of homes with price drop: 39.7%

39.7% Typical time on market for homes: 53 days

53 days Median list price: $399,000

$399,000 Median sale price: $365,000

10. Deltona, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 35.5%

35.5% Typical time on market for homes: 75 days

75 days Median list price: $382,063

$382,063 Median sale price: $339,990

9. Port St. Lucie, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 33.0%

33.0% Typical time on market for homes: 87 days

87 days Median list price: $439,250

$439,250 Median sale price: $415,000

8. Houston, TX

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 34.8%

34.8% Typical time on market for homes: 61 days

61 days Median list price: $359,900

$359,900 Median sale price: $325,000

7. North Port, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 41.7%

41.7% Typical time on market for homes: 61 days

61 days Median list price: $459,000

$459,000 Median sale price: $410,000

6. New Orleans, LA

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 30.8%

30.8% Typical time on market for homes: 95 days

95 days Median list price: $315,000

$315,000 Median sale price: $285,000

5. Miami, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 21.2%

21.2% Typical time on market for homes: 94 days

94 days Median list price: $599,900

$599,900 Median sale price: $575,000

4. Cape Coral, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 40.9%

40.9% Typical time on market for homes: 67 days

67 days Median list price: $430,000

$430,000 Median sale price: $390,000

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.96

0.96 Share of homes with price drop: 26.8%

26.8% Typical time on market for homes: 91 days

91 days Median list price: $443,750

$443,750 Median sale price: $465,000

2. West Palm Beach, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.95

0.95 Share of homes with price drop: 29.9%

29.9% Typical time on market for homes: 92 days

92 days Median list price: $549,000

$549,000 Median sale price: $533,750

1. Naples, FL

Average sale-to-list price ratio: 0.95

0.95 Share of homes with price drop: 39.7%

39.7% Typical time on market for homes: 72 days

72 days Median list price: $725,000

$725,000 Median sale price: $710,000

