This Country Offers More Than 40 Days Of Annual Statutory Paid Leave

Working in sea traveling. Man with laptop in beach hammock. Summer vacation, living on yacht. Successful freelancer using computer. Workplace on nature outdoors, home office. Business lifestyle
Marina April / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
  • Statutory paid leave policy varies widely around the world.
  • While the United States is the only country with both zero guaranteed paid leave days and zero paid public holidays, some countries offer more than eight weeks of paid time off.
  • Of the 35 countries with the most paid time off, 15 are in Europe, 10 are in Africa, and six are in the Middle East and Central Asia.
Statutory paid leave varies around the world. While the United States is the only country with both zero guaranteed paid leave days and zero paid public holidays, some countries offer more than eight weeks of statutory paid leave days in a given year.

In a new study by UK payroll company Moorepay, researchers compiled data on statutory leave policies for 187 countries worldwide. Authors found that statutory leave policies vary widely from country to country, reflecting differences in culture and political history.

While Europe — where countries like Denmark, Norway, and Sweden lead the world in social safety net programs and welfare policy — dominates the list of the countries with the most time off, many African and Middle Eastern countries rank highly. In Muslim-majority countries such as Yemen, Libya, and Bahrain, Islamic holidays like Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Islamic New Year are mandated as paid time off, and can last for multiple days.

In Venezuela, workers are entitled to 23 paid holidays, the most of any country. Paid holidays include Carnival Monday and Tuesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, St. John’s Day, and Simón Bolívar’s Birthday.

Of the 35 countries with the most paid time off, 15 are in Europe, 10 are in Africa, and six are in the Middle East and Central Asia. South America and Oceania are each home to two, while no North American countries make the list. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the most paid time off.

To determine the countries with the most paid time off, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on statutory paid leave from Moorepay. Moorepay ranked countries by combined statutory paid leave days  and statutory paid public holidays. Figures were sourced from governmental websites.

For countries where leave is reported in calendar days, statutory leave was converted into working days, assuming a five-day workweek. Estimated earnings during paid time off was calculated using adjusted net income per capita from the World Bank. Supplemental data on GDP per capita is also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.

35. Azerbaijan

Leonid Andronov / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 21 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 15 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $571
  • GDP per capita: $7,155
  • Largest cities: Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Nakhchivan, Hacılı, Åžirvan, Sheki

34. Gabon

mtcurado / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 12 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $639
  • GDP per capita: $8,420
  • Largest cities: Libreville, Port-Gentil, Point Denis, Lambarene, Oyem, Mbigou, Tchibanga, Mouila, Makokou, Koulamoutou

33. Albania

File:Berat, Albania, view from the castle.JPG by Avi1111
File:Berat, Albania, view from the castle.JPG (BY-SA 4.0) by Avi1111
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $758
  • GDP per capita: $8,368
  • Largest cities: Tirana, Elbasan, Shkoder, Berat, Fier, Vlora, Lushnja

32. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 20 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $3,383
  • GDP per capita: $32,164
  • Largest cities: Ljubljana, Maribor, Celje, Kranj, Velenje, Trbovlje, Ravne Na Koroškem, Jesenice, Koper

31. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 15 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 21 days
  • Average earnings during time off: N/A
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Largest cities: Malualkon, Aweil, Wau, Juba, Rumbek, Kuajok, Bor, Pieri, Alek, Yirol

30. Andorra

2009_04_19_lax-sfo_317 by Doc Searls
2009_04_19_lax-sfo_317 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doc Searls
  • Total annual time off: 36 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: N/A
  • GDP per capita: $46,545
  • Largest cities: Andorra La Vella, Encamp

29. Central African Republic

ANDREYGUDKOV / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 13 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $62
  • GDP per capita: $445
  • Largest cities: Bangui, Nao, Carnot, Bria, Bouar, Nola, Bambari, Badokwa, Boda, Bohong

28. Senegal

dakar view by Jeff Attaway
dakar view (BY 2.0) by Jeff Attaway
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 13 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $204
  • GDP per capita: $1,746
  • Largest cities: Dakar, Touba, Thií¨s, Kaolack, Mbour, Saint-Louis, Diourbel, Tambacounda, Ziguinchor, Kolda

27. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 21 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $471
  • GDP per capita: $3,513
  • Largest cities: Cairo, Alexandria, Qus, Faiyum, Mansoura, Nag Hammadi, Sohag, El Mahalla El Kubra, Tanta

26. Denmark

Waste energy plant, Amager bakke, Copenhill in Copenhagen, Denmark, makes environmentally friendly energy and electricity from garbage by Dabuch
Waste energy plant, Amager bakke, Copenhill in Copenhagen, Denmark, makes environmentally friendly energy and electricity from garbage (Shutterstock.com) by Dabuch
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 12 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 25 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $8,702
  • GDP per capita: $67,967
  • Largest cities: Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, Aalborg, Horsens, Roskilde, Randers, Esbjerg, Kolding

25. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 12 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 25 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $10,353
  • GDP per capita: $87,962
  • Largest cities: Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, Drammen, Kristiansand, Arendal, Skien, Fredrikstad, Halden

24. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 37 days
  • Paid public holidays: 11 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 26 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $11,512
  • GDP per capita: $128,259
  • Largest cities: Luxembourg, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Differdange, Ettelbruck, Aubange, Dudelange, Diekirch, Grevenmacher, Huncherange, Prettingen

23. Oman

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $1,909
  • GDP per capita: $23,295
  • Largest cities: Al Ghubra, Muscat, Salalah, Seeb, Sur, Ar Rustaq, Saham, Nizwa, Sohar, Sudh

22. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 12 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 26 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $4,512
  • GDP per capita: $38,373
  • Largest cities: Naples, Milan, Rome, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Catania, Bologna, Florence, Bari

21. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $6,751
  • GDP per capita: $53,756
  • Largest cities: Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Lahti, Salo, Mouth Of River, Pori

20. Iceland

aiaikawa / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $8,239
  • GDP per capita: $78,811
  • Largest cities: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Selfoss, Akranes

19. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 23 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 15 days
  • Average earnings during time off: N/A
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Largest cities: Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, Maracay, Barquisimeto, Ciudad Guayana, Barcelona, San Cristóbal, Guarenas, Ciudad Bolí­var

18. Malta

Top view of the city, streets and houses with tiled roofs. Salta, Argentina by Anna Tkach
Top view of the city, streets and houses with tiled roofs. Salta, Argentina (Shutterstock.com) by Anna Tkach
  • Total annual time off: 38 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: N/A
  • GDP per capita: $37,882
  • Largest cities: Valletta, Mosta, Xaghra, Victoria, Saint Paul’s Bay

17. Kiribati

Pacific Pavilion, inside by Kimon Berlin
Pacific Pavilion, inside (BY-SA 2.0) by Kimon Berlin
  • Total annual time off: 39 days
  • Paid public holidays: 17 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $437
  • GDP per capita: $2,090
  • Largest cities: Betio, Bikenibeu, South Tarawa

16. Cambodia

urf / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 40 days
  • Paid public holidays: 22 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 18 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $215
  • GDP per capita: $1,875
  • Largest cities: Phnom Penh, Battambang, Sisophon, Kampong Chhnang, Neak Loeung, Kampot, Khemara Phoumin, Pursat, Sihanoukville, Siem Reap

15. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 40 days
  • Paid public holidays: 18 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $924
  • GDP per capita: $10,044
  • Largest cities: Sío Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Salvador, Fortaleza, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Belém, Sao Goncalo

14. Togo

tree8e / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 41 days
  • Paid public holidays: 11 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $136
  • GDP per capita: $1,013
  • Largest cities: Lomé, Kara, Sokodé, Bassar, Niamtougou, Kpalimé, Blitta-Gare, Atakpamé, Dapaong, Sansanné-Mango

13. Guinea

viti / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 41 days
  • Paid public holidays: 11 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $140
  • GDP per capita: $1,664
  • Largest cities: Conakry, Guéckédou, Kindia, Nzérékoré, Kamsar, Banankoro, Kankan, Kissidougou, Labé, Mamou

12. Djibouti

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 41 days
  • Paid public holidays: 11 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $451
  • GDP per capita: $3,606
  • Largest cities: Djibouti, Sancal, Ali Sabieh, Arta, Tadjoura, Godorya, Dikhil, Bankoualé

11. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 41 days
  • Paid public holidays: 11 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $5,977
  • GDP per capita: $44,461
  • Largest cities: Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Strasbourg, Rouen

10. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 41 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 25 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $8,500
  • GDP per capita: $56,305
  • Largest cities: Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerí¥s, Uppsala, Helsingborg, Västerhaninge, í–rebro, Linköping, Norrköping

9. Ivory Coast

miniloc / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 42 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 26 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $364
  • GDP per capita: $2,729
  • Largest cities: Abidjan, Bouaké, Daloa, Yamoussoukro, San-Pédro, Korhogo, Abengourou, Man, Dabou, Gagnoa

8. Iran

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 42 days
  • Paid public holidays: 20 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $501
  • GDP per capita: $4,503
  • Largest cities: Robat Karim, Tehran, Baft, Mehran, Bazargan, Qaleh Juq, Kaleybar, Sabzevar, Minudasht

7. Georgia

vvvita / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 42 days
  • Paid public holidays: 18 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 24 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $686
  • GDP per capita: $8,120
  • Largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Batumi, Ozurgeti, Chiatura, Gori, Kobuleti, Senaki, Zestaponi

6. Maldives

dutourdumonde / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 42 days
  • Paid public holidays: 20 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 22 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $1,409
  • GDP per capita: $12,667
  • Largest cities: Malé, Fuvahmulah, Hithadhoo, Maradhoofeydhoo, Kulhudhuffushi, Male’, Un’Goofaaru

5. Monaco

Garsya / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 42 days
  • Paid public holidays: 12 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: N/A
  • GDP per capita: $240,862
  • Largest cities: N/A

4. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 43 days
  • Paid public holidays: 13 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $7,444
  • GDP per capita: $56,506
  • Largest cities: Vienna, Linz, Graz, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Wels, Steyr, Bregenz, Villach

3. Bahrain

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 44 days
  • Paid public holidays: 14 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $3,036
  • GDP per capita: $29,084
  • Largest cities: Manama, Askar, Awali

2. Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 45 days
  • Paid public holidays: 15 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $835
  • GDP per capita: $7,330
  • Largest cities: Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata, Qabilat Alturki, Al Zawiyah, Bayda, Tobruk, Marj, Ajdabiya, Sabha

1. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images
  • Total annual time off: 46 days
  • Paid public holidays: 16 days
  • Paid annual leave time: 30 days
  • Average earnings during time off: $111
  • GDP per capita: $533
  • Largest cities: Sana’a, Ta’Izz, Hodeidah, Al Misrakh, Al Mansurah, An Najd, Milkan, Bani Sari, Al Misyar, Ath Thuja`

