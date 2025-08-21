This Country Offers More Than 40 Days Of Annual Statutory Paid Leave Marina April / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Statutory paid leave policy varies widely around the world.

While the United States is the only country with both zero guaranteed paid leave days and zero paid public holidays, some countries offer more than eight weeks of paid time off.

Of the 35 countries with the most paid time off, 15 are in Europe, 10 are in Africa, and six are in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Statutory paid leave varies around the world. While the United States is the only country with both zero guaranteed paid leave days and zero paid public holidays, some countries offer more than eight weeks of statutory paid leave days in a given year.

In a new study by UK payroll company Moorepay, researchers compiled data on statutory leave policies for 187 countries worldwide. Authors found that statutory leave policies vary widely from country to country, reflecting differences in culture and political history.

While Europe — where countries like Denmark, Norway, and Sweden lead the world in social safety net programs and welfare policy — dominates the list of the countries with the most time off, many African and Middle Eastern countries rank highly. In Muslim-majority countries such as Yemen, Libya, and Bahrain, Islamic holidays like Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Islamic New Year are mandated as paid time off, and can last for multiple days.

In Venezuela, workers are entitled to 23 paid holidays, the most of any country. Paid holidays include Carnival Monday and Tuesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, St. John’s Day, and Simón Bolívar’s Birthday.

Of the 35 countries with the most paid time off, 15 are in Europe, 10 are in Africa, and six are in the Middle East and Central Asia. South America and Oceania are each home to two, while no North American countries make the list. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the most paid time off.

To determine the countries with the most paid time off, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on statutory paid leave from Moorepay. Moorepay ranked countries by combined statutory paid leave days and statutory paid public holidays. Figures were sourced from governmental websites.

For countries where leave is reported in calendar days, statutory leave was converted into working days, assuming a five-day workweek. Estimated earnings during paid time off was calculated using adjusted net income per capita from the World Bank. Supplemental data on GDP per capita is also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.

35. Azerbaijan

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 21 days

21 days Paid annual leave time: 15 days

15 days Average earnings during time off: $571

$571 GDP per capita: $7,155

$7,155 Largest cities: Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Nakhchivan, Hacılı, Åžirvan, Sheki

34. Gabon

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 12 days

12 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $639

$639 GDP per capita: $8,420

$8,420 Largest cities: Libreville, Port-Gentil, Point Denis, Lambarene, Oyem, Mbigou, Tchibanga, Mouila, Makokou, Koulamoutou

33. Albania

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $758

$758 GDP per capita: $8,368

$8,368 Largest cities: Tirana, Elbasan, Shkoder, Berat, Fier, Vlora, Lushnja

32. Slovenia

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 20 days

20 days Average earnings during time off: $3,383

$3,383 GDP per capita: $32,164

$32,164 Largest cities: Ljubljana, Maribor, Celje, Kranj, Velenje, Trbovlje, Ravne Na Koroškem, Jesenice, Koper

31. South Sudan

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 15 days

15 days Paid annual leave time: 21 days

21 days Average earnings during time off: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Largest cities: Malualkon, Aweil, Wau, Juba, Rumbek, Kuajok, Bor, Pieri, Alek, Yirol

30. Andorra

Total annual time off: 36 days

36 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: $46,545

$46,545 Largest cities: Andorra La Vella, Encamp

29. Central African Republic

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 13 days

13 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $62

$62 GDP per capita: $445

$445 Largest cities: Bangui, Nao, Carnot, Bria, Bouar, Nola, Bambari, Badokwa, Boda, Bohong

28. Senegal

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 13 days

13 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $204

$204 GDP per capita: $1,746

$1,746 Largest cities: Dakar, Touba, Thií¨s, Kaolack, Mbour, Saint-Louis, Diourbel, Tambacounda, Ziguinchor, Kolda

27. Egypt

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 21 days

21 days Average earnings during time off: $471

$471 GDP per capita: $3,513

$3,513 Largest cities: Cairo, Alexandria, Qus, Faiyum, Mansoura, Nag Hammadi, Sohag, El Mahalla El Kubra, Tanta

26. Denmark

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 12 days

12 days Paid annual leave time: 25 days

25 days Average earnings during time off: $8,702

$8,702 GDP per capita: $67,967

$67,967 Largest cities: Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, Aalborg, Horsens, Roskilde, Randers, Esbjerg, Kolding

25. Norway

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 12 days

12 days Paid annual leave time: 25 days

25 days Average earnings during time off: $10,353

$10,353 GDP per capita: $87,962

$87,962 Largest cities: Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, Drammen, Kristiansand, Arendal, Skien, Fredrikstad, Halden

24. Luxembourg

Total annual time off: 37 days

37 days Paid public holidays: 11 days

11 days Paid annual leave time: 26 days

26 days Average earnings during time off: $11,512

$11,512 GDP per capita: $128,259

$128,259 Largest cities: Luxembourg, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Differdange, Ettelbruck, Aubange, Dudelange, Diekirch, Grevenmacher, Huncherange, Prettingen

23. Oman

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $1,909

$1,909 GDP per capita: $23,295

$23,295 Largest cities: Al Ghubra, Muscat, Salalah, Seeb, Sur, Ar Rustaq, Saham, Nizwa, Sohar, Sudh

22. Italy

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 12 days

12 days Paid annual leave time: 26 days

26 days Average earnings during time off: $4,512

$4,512 GDP per capita: $38,373

$38,373 Largest cities: Naples, Milan, Rome, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Catania, Bologna, Florence, Bari

21. Finland

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $6,751

$6,751 GDP per capita: $53,756

$53,756 Largest cities: Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Lahti, Salo, Mouth Of River, Pori

20. Iceland

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $8,239

$8,239 GDP per capita: $78,811

$78,811 Largest cities: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Selfoss, Akranes

19. Venezuela

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 23 days

23 days Paid annual leave time: 15 days

15 days Average earnings during time off: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Largest cities: Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, Maracay, Barquisimeto, Ciudad Guayana, Barcelona, San Cristóbal, Guarenas, Ciudad Bolí­var

18. Malta

Total annual time off: 38 days

38 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: $37,882

$37,882 Largest cities: Valletta, Mosta, Xaghra, Victoria, Saint Paul’s Bay

17. Kiribati

Total annual time off: 39 days

39 days Paid public holidays: 17 days

17 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $437

$437 GDP per capita: $2,090

$2,090 Largest cities: Betio, Bikenibeu, South Tarawa

16. Cambodia

Total annual time off: 40 days

40 days Paid public holidays: 22 days

22 days Paid annual leave time: 18 days

18 days Average earnings during time off: $215

$215 GDP per capita: $1,875

$1,875 Largest cities: Phnom Penh, Battambang, Sisophon, Kampong Chhnang, Neak Loeung, Kampot, Khemara Phoumin, Pursat, Sihanoukville, Siem Reap

15. Brazil

Total annual time off: 40 days

40 days Paid public holidays: 18 days

18 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $924

$924 GDP per capita: $10,044

$10,044 Largest cities: Sío Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Salvador, Fortaleza, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Belém, Sao Goncalo

14. Togo

Total annual time off: 41 days

41 days Paid public holidays: 11 days

11 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $136

$136 GDP per capita: $1,013

$1,013 Largest cities: Lomé, Kara, Sokodé, Bassar, Niamtougou, Kpalimé, Blitta-Gare, Atakpamé, Dapaong, Sansanné-Mango

13. Guinea

Total annual time off: 41 days

41 days Paid public holidays: 11 days

11 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $140

$140 GDP per capita: $1,664

$1,664 Largest cities: Conakry, Guéckédou, Kindia, Nzérékoré, Kamsar, Banankoro, Kankan, Kissidougou, Labé, Mamou

12. Djibouti

Total annual time off: 41 days

41 days Paid public holidays: 11 days

11 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $451

$451 GDP per capita: $3,606

$3,606 Largest cities: Djibouti, Sancal, Ali Sabieh, Arta, Tadjoura, Godorya, Dikhil, Bankoualé

11. France

Total annual time off: 41 days

41 days Paid public holidays: 11 days

11 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $5,977

$5,977 GDP per capita: $44,461

$44,461 Largest cities: Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Strasbourg, Rouen

10. Sweden

Total annual time off: 41 days

41 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 25 days

25 days Average earnings during time off: $8,500

$8,500 GDP per capita: $56,305

$56,305 Largest cities: Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerí¥s, Uppsala, Helsingborg, Västerhaninge, í–rebro, Linköping, Norrköping

9. Ivory Coast

Total annual time off: 42 days

42 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 26 days

26 days Average earnings during time off: $364

$364 GDP per capita: $2,729

$2,729 Largest cities: Abidjan, Bouaké, Daloa, Yamoussoukro, San-Pédro, Korhogo, Abengourou, Man, Dabou, Gagnoa

8. Iran

Total annual time off: 42 days

42 days Paid public holidays: 20 days

20 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $501

$501 GDP per capita: $4,503

$4,503 Largest cities: Robat Karim, Tehran, Baft, Mehran, Bazargan, Qaleh Juq, Kaleybar, Sabzevar, Minudasht

7. Georgia

Total annual time off: 42 days

42 days Paid public holidays: 18 days

18 days Paid annual leave time: 24 days

24 days Average earnings during time off: $686

$686 GDP per capita: $8,120

$8,120 Largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Batumi, Ozurgeti, Chiatura, Gori, Kobuleti, Senaki, Zestaponi

6. Maldives

Total annual time off: 42 days

42 days Paid public holidays: 20 days

20 days Paid annual leave time: 22 days

22 days Average earnings during time off: $1,409

$1,409 GDP per capita: $12,667

$12,667 Largest cities: Malé, Fuvahmulah, Hithadhoo, Maradhoofeydhoo, Kulhudhuffushi, Male’, Un’Goofaaru

5. Monaco

Total annual time off: 42 days

42 days Paid public holidays: 12 days

12 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: N/A

N/A GDP per capita: $240,862

$240,862 Largest cities: N/A

4. Austria

Total annual time off: 43 days

43 days Paid public holidays: 13 days

13 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $7,444

$7,444 GDP per capita: $56,506

$56,506 Largest cities: Vienna, Linz, Graz, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Wels, Steyr, Bregenz, Villach

3. Bahrain

Total annual time off: 44 days

44 days Paid public holidays: 14 days

14 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $3,036

$3,036 GDP per capita: $29,084

$29,084 Largest cities: Manama, Askar, Awali

2. Libya

Total annual time off: 45 days

45 days Paid public holidays: 15 days

15 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $835

$835 GDP per capita: $7,330

$7,330 Largest cities: Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata, Qabilat Alturki, Al Zawiyah, Bayda, Tobruk, Marj, Ajdabiya, Sabha

1. Yemen

Total annual time off: 46 days

46 days Paid public holidays: 16 days

16 days Paid annual leave time: 30 days

30 days Average earnings during time off: $111

$111 GDP per capita: $533

$533 Largest cities: Sana’a, Ta’Izz, Hodeidah, Al Misrakh, Al Mansurah, An Najd, Milkan, Bani Sari, Al Misyar, Ath Thuja`

