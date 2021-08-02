Li Auto Beats XPeng, Nio in July Deliveries

China-based electric vehicle (EV) makers Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) on Monday reported vehicle delivery totals for July and for the year to date. Two of the three reported solid gains; the third, not so much.

Li Auto reported total sales for July of 8,589 vehicles, which was up more than 11% month over month and about 251% year over year. For the year to date, the EV maker has delivered 38,743 units. The company delivered 2,445 units in July of 2020 and had delivered 12,211 for the first seven months of the year.

XPeng delivered 8,040 vehicles in July, up 22% month over month and 228% year over year. For the year to date, XPeng has delivered 38,778 vehicles, 388% more year over year.

Nio reported July sales of 7,931 vehicles, a drop of 2% month over month but an increase of 116% year over year. For the first seven months of this year, the company has delivered 125,528 units, which is up from 17,702 deliveries in the same period a year ago.

Since XPeng came public in late August of 2020, Nio’s share price has increased by about 125%, XPeng’s stock has risen by 91% and Li Auto’s shares are up more than 72%. For the year to date, however, both Nio and XPeng have seen their shares dip, by 8.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Li Auto’s shares are up nearly 16% in the same period.

Shortly after Monday’s opening bell, XPeng’s stock traded up about 4.6%, at $42.40 in a 52-week range of $17.11 to $74.49. The average daily trading volume is 16.1 million shares.

Li Auto stock traded up 3.2% to $34.48, in a $52-week range of $14.31 to $47.70. The average daily trading volume for the stock is just over 15 million shares.

Nio stock traded at $44.7, or less than 1% higher, in a 52-week range of $12.46 to $66.99. Nio’s stock trades an average of nearly 65 million shares daily.