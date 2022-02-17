This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

Car prices have risen at a rate not seen in years. In fact, some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index are new and used cars.

One reason car prices have risen so quickly is a lack of supply, primarily due to a shortage of the semiconductor chips used in the electronic and infotainment systems in modern cars. The shortage will not improve until well into this year, or later. Car dealers have such shortages of some models that they have started to overcharge for them, compared to what manufacturers say they should sell for. Car company management has attacked some of these dealers.

One primary yardstick for shortages is called “days to sell.” This is the period from when a car is delivered to a dealer until a new owner drives it away. Among new car models, iSeeCars puts the average number at 36.3 days. In a normal year for the industry, this number is closer to between 50 and 60 days.



The iSeeCars Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars study, which covers January, was released recently. Used car prices rose 36.9% during the month. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer pointed out: “Buyers who don’t want to pay inflated used car prices are turning to the new car market which is leading to further inventory constraints as the market struggles to keep up with pent-up demand from the ongoing microchip shortage.”

The iSeeCars analysis for January included a review of 280,000 new and used cars sold during the month.

The fastest-selling new car in January was the Kia Telluride, which had an average of 12.8 days to sell. The Telluride is one of Kia’s sport utility vehicles. It gets strong reviews from car media, including Motor Trend and U.S. News.

Here are the 20 fastest-selling new cars in America:

Vehicle Days to Sell Price Kia Telluride 12.8 $44,392 Toyota Corolla 15.5 $23,074 Toyota Sienna 16.5 $43,677 Acura MDX 16.7 $57,025 Ford Maverick 16.8 $26,709 Chevrolet Corvette 17.4 $98,597 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 17.5 $48,115 Subaru Crosstrek 17.6 $29,472 Honda Civic 17.9 $25,338 Toyota Venza 18.0 $40,264 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 18.2 $36,194 Toyota RAV4 18.4 $32,562 Subaru Forester 18.4 $34,231 Hyundai Ioniq 5 18.5 $49,881 Toyota Corolla Cross 18.6 $28,411 GMC Terrain 18.7 $34,513 Honda CR-V 19.2 $32,719 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 19.9 $34,716 BMW X4 20.1 $58,393 Lexus GX 460 20.6 $61,986

Click here to see which are the most expensive cars in America.

