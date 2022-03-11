This Is the American Car With the Best Customer Service

The car industry in America, and around most of the developed world, has reached uncharted territory. The demand for cars has run well above supply for two years. The primary cause is a low supply of the microchips used in car electronic and infotainment systems. The problem may persist well into 2023.

The challenge has changed the industry in several ways. Car companies have earned less than they would if they could match demand. Some have shuttered assembly lines, which affects workers and their job security. Car dealers have low inventories. The traditional number of days between when a car from the manufacturer hits their lots to when the car was sold used to run 60 days. For some models, the figure has dropped below 20. Some dealers have begun to charge more than the manufacturer’s suggested price, which has angered the car companies.

One of the most widely respected car research firms in America has just released its latest study, now in its 42nd year. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study points out how car service at dealers has changed. People who have had to hold cars longer than expected due to the low supply of new ones often need more service. Supply chain problems have delayed the delivery of parts. Many dealers are short on staff.

Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power, commented: “Dealer service departments are in a pivotal position to improve customer satisfaction and provide greater customer convenience, even though many challenges—including the parts supply chain disruption and the availability of new-vehicle loaners—are out of their control.”



The study looked at several service factors that the researchers weighted differently. “Service quality” was weighted at 32% and “service advisors” were weighted at 19%, the same level as “vehicle pick-up.” “Service facilities” and “service initiation” were each rated at 15% of the total.

The maximum number of points a brand could use was 1,000. The study covered 67,185 owners who had cars from the 2019 to 2021 model years. The survey was taken from July to December in 2021.

Cars were divided into two categories: premium and mass-market. The segment average for premium cars was 866. For mass-market cars, it was 844.

The brand with the best customer service is Lexus. The luxury division of Toyota is often at or near the top of lists of best-built and best-serviced cars. The brand was created in 1989 to compete with Mercedes and BMW. The move has worked. In most years, Lexus outsells the two German brands in the United States.

