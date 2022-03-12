This Is The Most Expensive Country To Rent A Car

People and companies rent cars for a number of reasons. Frequently, those who travel need transportation once they reach their destinations. People may have to rent cars when those they own need repair. Car rentals have become a big business and the car rental industry has become huge. Avis and Hertz lots litter airports around the world, and have rental locations in many cities.

As the price of cars has risen, so, almost certainly,y have the price of car rentals. Supplies of new and used cars are tight. This is due to a shortage of the chips used in car electronic and infotainment systems. Rental companies have to pay more for cars. People who need cars but can’t buy them have to rent them. For the car rental industry, it is a good set of circumstances.

Confused.com has released a new study titled “Driving up the price: The most and least expensive countries to rent a car in”. The authors point out that “Travelling costs can vary massively from country to country. Renting a car isn’t always cheap, and neither is the fuel you need to get you from A to B. Not to mention the additional car insurance you will probably have to take out.”

The study looked at prices in 60 countries. Data sources included GlobalPetrolPrices.com and AutoEurope.co.uk. Ukraine and Russia were not included. The costs were based on British pounds, each of which is equivalent to $1.30.

The two most expensive countries are remote islands. Iceland topped the list at £1041. It was followed by New Zealand at £947. A number of high “cost of living” nations were also in the top 10. These included Isreal at £574, Japan at £562, and Switzerland at £509.

At the far end of the list, Thailand was the least expensive at £124.00, followed by Azerbaijan at £157.00, and Lebanon at £184.00.

