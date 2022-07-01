Porsche Quality Falls as Company Overcharges for Cars

Porsche got clobbered in the new J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Survey. At the same time, the company risked alienating customers as at least one dealer told a potential buyer that a car it had available was for sale at $100,000 over the sticker price.



In the new J.D. Power Initial Quality survey, which measures customer satisfaction in the first few months of ownership of 2022 model cars, Porsche scored well below the industry average of 180 problems per 100 vehicles. The Porsche score was 200. That put it below lower-priced brands such as Hyundai and Subaru.



The demand for Porsches must be brisk despite this. A salesperson at Rusnak Westlake Porsche told a customer that a GT-3 992 had a price of approximately $100,000 over the Porsche manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). The pricing was confirmed by texts between a potential buyer and the salesperson.



24/7 Wall St. emailed Angus Fitton, Vice President of PR at Porsche Cars North America, to find out if the practice was allowed by the manufacturer. He did not respond. However, a Connecticut dealer confirmed that Porsche models in great demand are often marked up by tens of thousands of dollars. These prices may come down if a customer has a Porsche to trade in that will sell well once.



The practice of charging well above MSRP is frowned upon by most manufacturers. Some tell their dealers that they will be penalized for the practice. Apparently, Porsche Cars North America does not care.