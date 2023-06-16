The Car Most Likely to Have an Accident

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there are about 2 million car accidents in the United States each year. Car accidents kill over 40,000 people per annum. Some cars are safer than others. Newer cars have crash avoidance systems, lane change warnings and a dozen airbags. However, a few cars get into accidents no matter what safety systems they have. (These are America’s deadliest cars to drive.)



The research for Insurify’s “Crash Course: Car Models With the Most Accidents in 2023” report is based on a universe of 4.6 million insurance applications. It looks at drivers who have a prior at-fault accident. It then looks at the percentage of these accidents by model. The data covers 2023 insurance applications.



The car with the most accidents is the Audi A4, a small sedan from the German car maker’s inventory. Of the Audi A4s on which Insurify collected information, 11.3% were driven by people with an at-fault accident on their records. The authors pointed out, “With a robust V6 engine that surges to 349 horsepower, it’s not a surprise Audi S4 drivers also made the Insurify list of car brands with the most speeding tickets.”



The A4 is expensive at $52,000. Audi has other cars in the A-series line up, including the A3, A5, A6, A7 and A8, which is Audi’s flagship model. The Audi brand is one of the best-selling in the United States, behind Mercedes, BMW and Lexus.



These are the 10 car models with the most accidents in 2023:

Model Price Accidents Audi S4 $51,900 11.7% Scion iA $15,700 11.5% Chevrolet Volt $33,520 11.0% Hyundai Veloster N $32,500 10.9% Toyota GR86 $29,900 10.8% Subaru WRX $29,605 10.7% Subaru XV Crosstrek $21,595 10.5% Chevrolet Silverado LD $34,500 10.4% Kia Niro $26,590 10.4% Subaru Impreza $19,795 10.3%