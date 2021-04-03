These 55 Huge American Companies Paid Zero Federal Taxes

The Biden Administration is about to be locked in a battle with big business over corporate taxes. He wants to increase them to help fund his infrastructure bill, which has an estimated price tag of $1.9 trillion. One part of his plan would increase corporate taxes from 21% to 28%.

Among the first reactions across America’s biggest companies and their lobbying groups is that the money that would go to new taxes should go to investment in corporate expansion, which in turn drives jobs. To extend that argument, more jobs mean more personal tax income for the federal government. The big business argument is partly, “don’t tax us, tax the incomes of the people we will add in the future”.

Activists groups argue that a huge portion of corporate profits does not go to investment at all. Much of the money finds its way to dividends and share buybacks which improve the returns of investors. And, another piece of the profits goes to pay senior corporate managements tens of millions of dollars.

Some of America’s largest companies did not pay corporate federal taxes at all in 2020. The companies often say this is for good reason. They have lost money or invested all of their profits. Non-profit ITEP takes issue with that and offers a report each year. For this year, it is entitled “55 Corporations Paid $0 in Federal Taxes on 2020 Profits.” Among the points of the analysis is that the corporations on the list brought in $40.5 billion last year, so losses were not the issue driving whether these companies made federal income tax payments.

The ITEP says that there are specific reasons these 55 companies paid no taxes. “Their total corporate tax breaks for 2020, including $8.5 billion in tax avoidance and $3.5 billion in rebates, comes to $12 billion.” This makes the effective federal tax rate for these companies zero, or even negative. The counter-argument from many is that they pay huge payroll taxes, and often pay local taxes as well.

Some of America’s best-known companies are on this list. They include FedEx, Nike, Dish, and Charter Communications. The list is dominated by tech, financial services, and utilities.

No matter which side of the debate people are on, these 55 companies paid no federal corporate taxes last year.

Company Industry

Advanced Micro Devices Computers

Akamai Technologies Computers

Albemarle Chemicals

American Electric Power Utilities

Archer Daniels Midland Food & beverages

Ball Manufacturing

Booz Allen Hamilton Computers

Cabot Oil

Charter Communications Telecommunications

CMS Energy Utilities

Community Health Sys Health care

Consolidated Edison Utilities

Danaher Manufacturing

Dexcom Pharmaceuticals

Dish Network Telecommunications

DTE Energy Utilities

Duke Energy Utilities

Ecolab Chemicals

Evergy Utilities

FedEx Services

FirstEnergy Utilities

Fiserv Financial

Hologic Health care

Howmet Aerospace Manufacturing

HP Computers

Interpublic Group Services

Jacobs Engineering Engineering

Kansas City Southern Transportation

Kinder Morgan Oil

Lincoln National Financial

Michaels Retail

Mohawk Industries Manufacturing

Nike Manufacturing

Nucor Metals

Owens & Minor Retail

Penske Automotive Motor vehicles

PPL Utilities

Qurate Retail Group Internet

Salesforce.com Computers

Sanmina-SCI Computers

Seaboard Food & beverages

Sealed Air Manufacturing

Telephone & Data Sys Telecommunications

Textron Aerospace

Treehouse Foods Food, Beverages

Tutor Perini Engineering

Tyler Technologies Computers

UGI Utilities, Gas and electric

Unum Group Financial

Verisign Computers

Voya Financial Financial

Westlake Chemical Chemicals

Williams Oil

Xcel Energy Utilities

Xilinx Computers

