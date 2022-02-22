Edelman PR Agency Faces Trust Issue

Edelman, the largest public relations firm in the world, has faced some unflattering criticism recently, particularly in terms of its relationship to fossil fuel companies. CEO Richard Edelman, who inherited control of the company from his father, founder Daniel, was painted in a particularly poor light in recent CNBC and Financial Times articles. Since Edelman considers itself an expert on trust, these criticisms raise a troubling issue. Moreover, Edelman already operates a sector that has an image problem with the American public according to Gallup research.

The headline of the Financial Times article was “Activists target public relations groups for greenwashing fossil fuels.” Edelman’s relationship with oil companies was at the center of the article. Richard Edelman commented that if his company could not “come to an understanding” with the climate commitments of some clients, then “we’re going to part company.” The report added that Edelman had not dropped any fossil fuel companies. The broad undercurrent of the analysis was that Edelman’s interests were on the side of profit above climate care.

The CNBC article focused on the challenges PR firms face for “greenwashing” on behalf of fossil fuel companies. PR firms were described as “active agents” in trying to convince the public that fossil fuel companies have moved in the direction of being supporters of a greener future. In reality, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips are among the 20 worst polluters in the world based on carbon emissions.

The damage done to Edelman’s reputation recently is doubly important. It is not only the largest firm in its industry, but it is also the creator of the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer, which was recently released for the 22nd year. The primary conclusion of the report was the “cycle of distrust” globally is fueled by the media and governments. On a less global level, in the United States, how fossil fuel companies defend their positions is a more minor issue, but one that cannot be ignored. “Physician, heal thyself.”

If Edelman wants to continue to promote its trust research without the impression it has trust issues of its own, it should add its name to the list of transgressors, or it should drop all of its fossil fuel clients.

