Will Elon Musk Run Out of Time to Sleep?

Elon Musk has run out of time to work. He starts his work day, according to his new statement, at the crack of dawn (or before) and works until well after the sun goes down. And he works seven days a week. Added up, he probably works 100 hours per week. Can he keep up the pace with so much at stake among the companies he runs?



Muck’s primary CEO role has been at Tesla, the world’s largest electric car company and its most valuable. While it is well on the way to selling over a million cars this year, it faces growing competition. Some of this is from the largest car companies in the world. And Tesla has faced such problems as tight supply chains and trouble with self-driving features. He is also defending against shareholder dissatisfaction with his huge pay package.



Musk also runs the most successful rocket company in the world. SpaceX has taken the lead worldwide for launching satellites and people into space. SpaceX is not only large. Its technology is complicated. With each new launch, the stakes rise about whether the rockets are perfect. And he wants to put people on Mars, a Herculean task.



Finally, he recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. Almost everyone who knows what tech companies are worth believes he overpaid. Twitter has taken on a debt load of billions of dollars. He has fired nearly 9,000 employees and contractors. Presumably, some of these people are critical to operations. Advertisers, who worry Twitter cannot screen bad actors, have run away from the social medium. Musk claims this exodus is so severe that Twitter might go into bankruptcy. He has to reverse this advertiser behavior or face massive losses.



If Musk wants to get some sleep, or drops from exhaustion, which of these companies will be short-changed?