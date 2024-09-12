Ford's Lincoln Brand Picks Up Some Speed Lincoln Nautilus Reserve (2024) (53618557672) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) said Lincoln sales surged in August.

The brand’s mid-priced Nautilus SUV led the year-over-year increase.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) August U.S. sales painted a mixed picture. Overall, sales picked up 13.4% to 182,985. Electric vehicle (EV) sales were low at 8,944. Sales of the company’s flagship F-Series pickups rose 11.7% to 70,701.

The best news was that Lincoln sales, which had struggled against Japanese and German manufacturers for years, rose 49.4% to 9,841. Year to date, they were up 26.7% to 66,260.

Of the brand’s four vehicles, the one that led the increase was the Nautilus. It posted 36% of Lincoln sales at 23,934 year to date, up 41.5%. Nautilus is the brand’s mid-priced vehicle. Its base price is $50,415, above the Corsair at $38,990 and below Aviator at $53,340. Lincoln’s top-of-the-line is its hulking Navigator, with a base price of $82,265.

Lincoln’s management decided to exit the sedan business, so it became a niche brand. Market leaders Mercedes, BMW, and Lexus sell sedans, coupes, and sport utility vehicles. The brand has also sold well in China, but local companies and EVs have started to push U.S. brands out of the market.

Ford’s gamble is that Lincoln can be small but profitable with its current growth rate, which has already happened or is likely to occur.

